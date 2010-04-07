Buy Sell Multiple

Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click!

Description:
Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently.

Key Features:

  • Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot sizes for each order in the batch.

  • Custom TP/SL per Order: Define unique Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels for each position.

  • Pending Order Support: Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders in bulk.

  • Flexible Closing: Close individual orders or all positions at once with ease.

  • Dual Strategy Mode: Use Total 1 and Total 2 to execute two different sets of orders with different TP/SL parameters simultaneously.

How It Works:

  • Total 1 & Total 2: Represent the number of orders for strategy 1 and strategy 2.

  • SL1/TP1 & SL2/TP2: The Stop-Loss and Take-Profit values for each strategy group.

  • Price: Set to 0 for market orders. Set a specific price to place pending orders (Limit/Stop).

Support:
Encounter any issues or have questions? Please contact me directly through the private message system here on MQL5. I'm happy to assist you.

Try it now and revolutionize your trading workflow!

video tutorial: https://youtu.be/lJvTAoVR1TI


