Smart Fair Value Gap Pro

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market.

Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clean.

This tool is perfect for trading ICT Concepts, Supply & Demand, and Price Action.

Key Features

🚫 Auto-Cleaning (Smart Mitigation): The indicator monitors price action in real-time. Once an FVG is fully mitigated (filled) or invalidated by price, the box is automatically deleted from the chart. No more confusing "ghost zones."

🛡️ Stop Hunt Tolerance: Unique "Validation Mode" allows you to choose between strict invalidation (touch-based) or tolerant invalidation (close-based), allowing for wick rejections and liquidity grabs without deleting the zone.

A.I. Filtering: Trend Filter: Built-in EMA filter to show only Bullish FVGs in an uptrend and Bearish FVGs in a downtrend. Volatility Filter (ATR): Ignores insignificant gaps that are too small relative to the current market volatility. Size Filter: Ignores gaps smaller than a fixed point threshold.

📊 Integrated Trend Visualizer: Optionally plots the EMA used for filtering directly on the chart.

How to Use

Trend Trading: Look for Green Boxes when price is above the Red EMA line, and Red Boxes when price is below. Entry Confirmation: Wait for price to retrace into the FVG box. Look for a reaction (wick rejection) or a lower timeframe confirmation before entering. Target: Use opposing FVGs or liquidity pools as targets.

Input Parameters Explained

Here is a detailed guide to configuring the indicator to fit your trading style:

1. Validation Logic

Validation Mode ( InpExecType ): Strict (Wick Invalidates): Use this for precision entry (Limit Orders). If any wick touches the invalidation level (the other side of the gap), the FVG is immediately deleted. Tolerant (Accepts Stop Hunt): Recommended for manual trading. The FVG remains valid even if a wick pierces through it (liquidity grab), as long as the candle closes respecting the zone. It is only deleted if a candle closes beyond the invalidation level.



2. FVG Filters

History Lookback ( InpLookbackBars ): Defines how many bars back the indicator scans. Default: 50. Increase to 200+ for higher timeframes or to see older zones. Keep it lower for day trading performance.

Min Height in Points ( InpMinFVGPoints ): Absolute size filter. Example: Set to 50 on Indices to ignore tiny gaps that act as noise.

Trend Filter ( InpUseTrend ): true : Only shows Buy FVGs above the EMA and Sell FVGs below the EMA. false : Shows all detected FVGs regardless of trend.

EMA Period ( InpEMAPeriod ): The period of the Exponential Moving Average used for the trend filter (e.g., 200).

Volatility Filter ( InpUseATR ): true : Uses Average True Range (ATR) to calculate minimum gap size dynamically.

ATR Settings ( InpATRPeriod / InpMinATRMult ): Determines the minimum dynamic size. E.g., 0.30 means the gap must be at least 30% of the current candle's average size to be valid.



3. Visuals

Buy Color ( InpColorBull ): Color for Bullish Imbalances.

Sell Color ( InpColorBear ): Color for Bearish Imbalances.

Box Projection ( InpBoxExtend ): How far (in bars) the rectangle extends to the right for visibility.

Fill Background ( InpFillBox ): Set to true for solid boxes, or false for outlined boxes.

Take your Price Action trading to the next level with Smart FVG Pro.