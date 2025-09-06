BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery
Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts
The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing enthusiast, its robust features ensure seamless automation while keeping you in control.
Key Features at a Glance:
- Advanced Pattern Detection:
- Scans for pivot highs and lows using a customizable period (default: 5 bars).
- Identifies bullish breakouts when price closes above recent highs with sufficient tests (minimum tests: 1, adjustable).
- Spots bearish breakdowns when price closes below recent lows, ensuring reliable signals.
- Channel width threshold (default: 3%) filters noise for high-quality setups.
- Smart Trade Execution:
- Automatically places BUY orders on breakouts and SELL orders on breakdowns.
- Fixed lot sizing (default: 0.01) with normalization to comply with broker limits.
- Risk management: Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) in USD (user-defined), dynamically adjusted for tick value and minimum stop levels.
- Profit Protection Tools:
- Breakeven (BE): Moves SL to entry once profit reaches a user-defined level, locking in gains.
- Trailing Stop: Activates at a user-defined profit threshold, trailing at a customizable distance to ride trends while securing profits.
- Slippage control (default: 10) for reliable execution in fast markets.
- Visual & Alert Enhancements:
- Draws trend lines and arrows on the chart to visualize breakout zones (colors: Maroon for up, Green for down).
- Real-time alerts for new signals, keeping you informed without constant monitoring.
- Magic Number (default: 12345) for easy multi-EA management.
Why Choose BlackHole Breakout EA?
- Proven Reliability: Tested on pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD across timeframes (H1, D1, M30, M1), delivering consistent trades (e.g., 119 on EURUSD H1).
- User-Friendly Customization: Inputs for periods, thresholds, colors, and more—tailor it to your strategy without coding.
- Efficiency & Safety: Handles position management on every tick, respects broker rules, and includes margin checks to prevent over-trading.
Elevate your trading game with BlackHole Breakout EA—where breakouts become your edge. Download now and watch the market's "black holes" pull in profits! 🚀
*Copyright 2025, Ngoa Long Tien Sinh | t.me/blackholequantumpro*