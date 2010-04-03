Mario Order Blocks

Mario Order Block Indicator Overview

The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders.

Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection
  • Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis
  • Uses sophisticated algorithms to detect institutional footprints in price action
  • Automatically processes historical data on startup for complete market context
Smart Historical Processing
  • Loads and analyzes up to 500+ historical bars on initialization
  • Intelligently filters out invalidated order blocks from historical data
  • Only displays currently valid order blocks that haven't been broken by price action
Real-Time Invalidation System
  • Bullish Order Blocks: Automatically removed when price closes below the block
  • Bearish Order Blocks: Automatically removed when price closes above the block
  • Keeps your chart clean by showing only active, unbroken order blocks
Professional Visualization
  • Customizable colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) order blocks
  • Optional pivot point markers to show where order blocks originated
  • Clean, professional appearance that doesn't clutter your chart
  • Blocks extend dynamically as new bars form
How It WorksOrder Block Formation
  1. Pivot Detection: Identifies significant pivot highs and lows using configurable period settings
  2. Block Creation:
    • Bullish Blocks: Created at pivot lows, spanning from the low to the minimum of open/close
    • Bearish Blocks: Created at pivot highs, spanning from the maximum of open/close to the high
  3. Historical Validation: Checks all subsequent price action to ensure blocks remain valid
Invalidation Logic

Order blocks are removed from the chart when:

  • Bullish blocks: Price closes below the bottom of the block
  • Bearish blocks: Price closes above the top of the block

This ensures you only see currently relevant support and resistance levels.

Input ParametersOrder Block Settings
  • Pivot Detection Period: Controls sensitivity of pivot detection (default: 10)
  • Bullish Block Color: Customize the color of bullish order blocks
  • Bearish Block Color: Customize the color of bearish order blocks
Historical Data Settings
  • Historical Bars to Process: Number of past bars to analyze on startup (default: 500)
Visual Settings
  • Show Pivot Points: Toggle pivot point markers on/off
  • Show Order Blocks: Toggle order block rectangles on/off
Trading ApplicationsSupport and Resistance

Use order blocks as high-probability support and resistance levels for:

  • Entry points for trend continuation trades
  • Target areas for counter-trend reversals
  • Stop loss placement below/above key levels
Smart Money Analysis
  • Identify where institutional traders have placed large orders
  • Follow the "smart money" by trading in the direction of institutional flow
  • Avoid trading against strong institutional levels
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  • Apply on multiple timeframes for comprehensive market analysis
  • Higher timeframe blocks act as stronger support/resistance
  • Lower timeframe blocks provide precise entry timing
Why Choose This Indicator?Based on institutional trading concepts used by professional traders and hedge funds Clean and Efficient
  • Automatically manages order block lifecycle
  • No manual cleanup required
  • Optimized for performance with large historical datasets
User-Friendly
  • Simple setup with intuitive parameters
  • Works immediately after installation
  • Suitable for both beginners and professional traders
Reliable Results
  • Rigorous historical validation ensures accuracy
  • Real-time invalidation keeps analysis current
  • Consistent performance across all market conditions
Compatible With
  • All currency pairs (Forex)
  • All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
  • All market sessions
  • Both trending and ranging markets
Installation & Usage
  1. Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5 platform
  2. Apply to any chart - historical analysis begins automatically
  3. Adjust colors and settings to your preference
  4. Use the order blocks as key support/resistance levels in your trading strategy
Perfect For
  • Day traders seeking precise entry levels
  • Swing traders identifying key support/resistance zones
  • Scalpers looking for institutional footprints
  • Any trader wanting to understand smart money concepts

Transform your trading with professional-grade order block analysis. Identify where the big money is positioned and trade with the institutional flow, not against it.

Disclaimer: This indicator is for educational and analysis purposes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose


Altri dall’autore
Shaka Laka Gold EA
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets. Key Features Dual VWAP Technology Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points Intelligent Position Management Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements Automatic position reversals w
Gold Order Block Robot
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
Gold Order Block Robot EA Professional Order Block Trading System with Advanced Risk Management Overview The Gold Order Block Robot is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using OrderBlock methodology. This EA identifies pivot points, creates Order Blocks based on institutional trading concepts, and executes trades with comprehensive risk management features. Key Features Order Block Detection Pivot-Based Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows using configurable pivo
RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicatori
RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator Overview RamLalla Magic Trend  is a sophisticated trend-following indicator that combines the power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and ATR (Average True Range) to create dynamic trend lines with visual cloud formations. This indicator provides clear trend direction signals through color-coded lines and fills, making it easier for traders to identify market momentum shifts. This stands out from the standard Super Trend Indicator. Key Features The indicator uses a
ProScaler EA
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
ScalerPro EA The Ultimate VWAP & EMA Fusion Trading System Overview ScalerPro EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor that fuses the institutional power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) with the reliability of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). With dual-strategy architecture, smart position scaling, and intelligent risk controls, ScalerPro EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions while keeping risk in check. Key Features Dual Strategy Engine VWAP Strategy → Captures momen
Force Momentum Robot
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
Force Momentum Robot - Advanced N-Candle Momentum Strategy with Comprehensive Analytics ADVANCED CSV TRADE ANALYTICS FOR OPTIMIZATION The EA includes a sophisticated trade logging system that generates detailed CSV reports for comprehensive strategy optimization and analysis: CSV Data Fields for Strategy Optimization: Peak Performance Tracking : Real-time monitoring of peak profits and drawdowns with exact timestamps Entry/Exit Analysis : Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with preci
Inverse FairValue Gaps
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicatori
Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Indicator Overview The Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks Fair Value Gaps and their subsequent inversions on your trading charts. This powerful indicator helps traders spot potential reversal opportunities by monitoring when price action invalidates existing Fair Value Gaps and creates inverse trading signals. What are Fair Value Gaps? Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are price inefficiencies that occur wh
