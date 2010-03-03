Force Momentum Robot

Force Momentum Robot - Advanced N-Candle Momentum Strategy with Comprehensive Analytics

🔬 ADVANCED CSV TRADE ANALYTICS FOR OPTIMIZATION

The EA includes a sophisticated trade logging system that generates detailed CSV reports for comprehensive strategy optimization and analysis:

CSV Data Fields for Strategy Optimization:

  • Peak Performance Tracking: Real-time monitoring of peak profits and drawdowns with exact timestamps
  • Entry/Exit Analysis: Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with precise timing
  • Martingale Sequence Analysis: Track loss sequences and recovery patterns
  • Risk Management Metrics: Stop loss effectiveness and closure reasons
  • Time-Based Performance: Duration analysis and time-filtered results
  • Profit Booking Analytics: Track automated profit-taking decisions
  • Volume and Lot Size Tracking: Monitor position sizing and martingale progression

CSV File Location:

File Storage: The CSV files are automatically saved in the Terminal\Common\Files folder (cross-platform compatible) File Naming: Custom filename support - default "TradeLog.csv" or use your preferred name Easy Access:

  • Windows: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
  • Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/
  • Linux: ~/.wine/drive_c/users/[Username]/Application Data/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/
  • Universal Method: Navigate via MT5: File → Open Data Folder → Common → Files Real-time Updates: CSV is updated in real-time as trades open, run, and close

Key CSV Columns for Backtesting Optimization:

Ticket, Type, Qty, Open Time, Close Time, Open Price, Close Price, Peak Profit, Peak Profit Time, Peak Drawdown, Peak Drawdown Time, Outcome, Profit, Duration Minutes, Closure Reason, Magic, Symbol, Comment

Benefits for Strategy Development:

  • Identify optimal momentum candle counts (3-10 candles)
  • Fine-tune retracement percentages for better entries
  • Optimize martingale parameters for risk-adjusted returns
  • Analyze time-based performance patterns
  • Perfect profit booking thresholds
  • Validate stop loss effectiveness

🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The Force Momentum Robot implements an advanced N-Candle Momentum strategy designed to capture strong directional moves in the market. The EA combines momentum breakouts with intelligent retracement entries, martingale position sizing, and comprehensive risk management.

🎯 CORE FEATURES

1. N-Candle Momentum Detection

  • Configurable Lookback: 3-10 candles for momentum analysis
  • Breakout Logic: Identifies the custom logic for each direction
  • Direction Filtering: Prevents conflicting signals in the same direction

2. Smart Retracement Entry System

  • Minimum Candle Size Filter: Only trades on significant moves (configurable %)
  • Retracement Targeting: Waits for pullbacks to optimal entry levels
  • Immediate vs Delayed Entry: Automatically chooses based on signal strength

3. Advanced Martingale System

  • Dual Martingale Types:
    • Multiplicative (2x, 4x, 8x progression)
    • Additive (linear increase)
  • Intelligent Reset: Automatic reset on profitable sequences
  • Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure with margin checks

4. Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Percentage-Based Stop Loss: Configurable 0.1-5% stop loss from entry
  • Volume Limits: Respects broker aggregate volume restrictions
  • Margin Monitoring: Real-time margin adequacy checks
  • Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum affordable lot sizes

5. Automated Profit Booking

  • Equity-Based Triggers: Books profits when equity exceeds balance by X%
  • Cooling-Off Period: Configurable no-trade hours after profit booking
  • Portfolio Protection: Prevents giving back accumulated profits

6. Time-Based Filtering

  • Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific server time windows
  • Day-of-Week Filter: Choose which days to trade (Mon-Sun)
  • Session End Management: Auto-close positions before session ends

⚙️ KEY PARAMETERS

Trade Settings

  • Chart Timeframe: Strategy execution timeframe (default: M15)
  • Base Lot Size: Starting position size (0.01-10.0)
  • Stop Loss: Enable/disable with percentage-based calculation

Momentum Strategy

  • Momentum Candles: Number of lookback candles (3-10, default: 4)
  • Martingale Type: Multiplicative or Additive progression
  • Martingale Multiplier: Growth factor for multiplicative type

Retracement Settings

  • Min Candle Size: Minimum candle size % to trigger retracement (default: 0.31%)
  • Retracement %: Pullback percentage for entry (default: 51%)

Profit Management

  • Profit Booking %: Equity threshold for profit taking (10-200%, default: 55%)
  • No-Trade Hours: Hours to wait after profit booking (24-72, default: 60)

📊 TRADING LOGIC

Entry Conditions

  1. Momentum Signal: Momentum Buy
  2. Direction Check: Ensures no conflicting positions exist
  3. Retracement Wait: For large candles, waits for optimal retracement
  4. Margin Validation: Confirms sufficient margin for position
  5. Time Filter: Validates trading is allowed at current time

Exit Conditions

  1. Opposite Signal: Reverse momentum breakout closes positions
  2. Stop Loss: Percentage-based stop loss activation
  3. Profit Booking: Automated profit-taking when targets are met
  4. Time Filter: Session-end position closure

Position Management

  • Smart Martingale: Increases size after losses, resets after profits
  • Direction Consistency: Maintains single direction per sequence
  • Risk Scaling: Automatically adjusts to account limitations

🛡️ RISK FEATURES

Built-in Protections

  • Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure and margin calls
  • Volume Limits: Respects broker-imposed volume restrictions
  • Drawdown Control: Automated profit booking prevents large losses
  • Time Limits: Restricts trading to favorable market hours

Money Management

  • Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum safe position sizes
  • Progressive Scaling: Intelligent martingale with broker limit respect
  • Profit Preservation: Locks in gains through automated booking

📈 OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDATIONS

For Different Market Conditions

  • Trending Markets: Use 3-4 momentum candles, lower retracement %
  • Ranging Markets: Use 5-6 momentum candles, higher retracement %
  • Volatile Markets: Increase minimum candle size filter
  • Low Volatility: Decrease minimum candle size filter

    🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

    • Platform: MetaTrader 5
    • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended $5000+)
    • Account Types: All account types supported
    • Symbols: All Forex pairs, indices, commodities [XAUUSD recommended and Tested Rigorously] 
    • Timeframes: M1-D1 (M15 recommended)

    📋 SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

    1. Install EA on desired chart and timeframe
    2. Configure Parameters based on your risk tolerance
    3. Set Magic Number for trade identification
    4. Enable Auto-Trading in MT5
    5. Monitor CSV Logs for performance analysis
    6. Optimize Settings using historical data

    ⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

    • Risk Warning: Martingale strategies can lead to significant losses
    • Account Monitoring: Regularly monitor margin and equity levels
    • Market Conditions: Strategy performance varies with market volatility
    • Backtesting: Always test on historical data before live trading
    • Position Sizing: Start with conservative lot sizes and profit targets

    🆘 SUPPORT & UPDATES

    The EA includes comprehensive error handling and detailed logging for troubleshooting. CSV trade logs provide complete trade analytics for optimization and performance review.

    Version: 1.05 Developer: Sandeep Tiwary License: Single account usage

    Try our Other EA's as well:
    SCALERPRO EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148586?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3ascalerpro
    ShakaLaka EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146818?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aShaka+laka

    Our Custom Indicators:
    Mario Order Blocks: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147038?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aMario
    Magic Trend Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147375?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aMagic+Trend


    Prodotti consigliati
    TrainedModelPlusAIgoldKing
    Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
    Experts
    Contact Us Today for 1 FULL WEEK of FREE Trading! No Cost – Just Real Results. Test it Yourself. Trade Smarter. AI-Powered Gold Trading EA - Advanced ML & OpenAI Consensus System The Future of Automated Gold Trading is Here! Transform your XAUUSD trading with the most sophisticated AI-powered Expert Advisor ever created. This isn't just another EA - it's a revolutionary trading system that combines Machine Learning, OpenAI GPT intelligence, and advanced market analysis to m
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    QuantNas100
    Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
    Experts
    Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
    Quantum bot
    Samuel Bedin
    Experts
    quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
    Mr Bitcoin AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Salve trader, ho progettato questo strumento con risultati reali in modo rigoroso, strumento basato su diverse delle mie precedenti strategie AI, Mr Bitcoin AI si basa sull'esecuzione di operazioni di acquisto e vendita di asset finanziari in periodi di tempo molto brevi, cercando di ottenere profitti da piccole fluttuazioni dei prezzi. Quando applicato a Bitcoin, uno scalper utilizza algoritmi di intelligenza artificiale e apprendimento automatico per analizzare grandi quantità di dati di mer
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    Thanos PRO
    Omega J Msigwa
    Experts
    Costruito utilizzando modelli di machine learning moderni, e Reti Neurali Profonde, questo EA è un capolavoro per rilevare segnali di trading su NASDAQ e aprire operazioni con maggiore precisione. Questo robot di trading è stato addestrato per il simbolo NASDAQ , non aspettarti che funzioni correttamente e fornisca risultati simili per altri simboli. Requisiti Broker:    Qualsiasi broker, preferito ECN/ZERO Spread Tipo di conto: Hedging Leva:   da 1:200 Deposito:   min. 500 $ Simbolo:   NASDAQ
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Experts
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Trend following premium algo
    Prashant Dugaje
    Experts
    Try on gold with default settings and 30 min time frames  its art of trading play with settings combination and maximize profit TrendMomentumPro EA - Technical Analysis Executive Summary The TrendMomentumPro Expert Advisor represents a well-structured automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. The system implements a dual-confirmation approach combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with momentum indicators to identify trend-following opportunities. The EA demonstrates pr
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
    PowerFxMLE MT5
    Felipe Camargo Zamudio
    Experts
    Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la Strategia "Duende", Duende è un algoritmo che rileva modelli di diversi livelli alti e bassi, dove rimangono costanti per fare buoni inserimenti, con un sistema di recupero che interroga varie cose come pareggio e incroci tra pari Ha dimostrato di controllare diverse valute senza problemi, con un potente controllo delle notizie durante il mercato è possibile gestirlo con tutti i simboli di cui hai bisogno La mia strategia è ottimizzata per "Tutto il mercato F
    GdeAsset Position
    Daniel De Almeida Galvao
    Experts
    Scaricalo gratuitamente! Modellazione per trader, fondi di gestione del capitale e sviluppatori MQL5 Ottieni l'algoritmo di questo esperto registrandoti su Gdeasset Blackbox. Strumento essenziale per impostare una posizione finanziaria solo per gli acquisti o per proteggere il capitale solo per le vendite. Esempio: per proteggere una posizione lunga su Bitcoin, basta mantenere una frazione della posizione con GdeAsset configurato solo in vendita, in modo da accumulare guadagni durante il calo di
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.69 (16)
    Experts
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    EA on Elliott Waves
    Minh Truong Pham
    Experts
    Introducing the Forex Trading EA on Elliott Waves – Optimizing Profit with Minimal Capital The Elliott Wave Theory is one of the foundational principles of technical analysis in any market. Most traders aim to trade within the primary market trend. However, through AI-powered analysis, I have tested and validated that predicting exactly when a main trend begins and ends is virtually impossible. My machine-learning algorithms revealed an intriguing insight during research: there are specific wave
    Crypto Ripper
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders but also supports stop and limit orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is H4, and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin,
    Tyr AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Ciao trader, ho progettato questo strumento con risultati reali in modo rigoroso, strumento basato su diverse delle mie precedenti strategie, adattandolo al mercato Forex, Tyr AI, con il potere del Dio dell'ordine, un sistema neurale di apprendimento automatico basato sull'intelligenza artificiale per effettuare un'analisi approfondita del mercato dello scalping un solido EA per gestire bene il mercato ufficiale EURUSD, analizzando il mercato per effettuare voci a livelli professionali senza co
    TS Trade
    Carlos Reis Dos Santos
    Experts
    DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
    Naked Gold Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (4)
    Experts
    A SOLID AND POWERFUL EA THAT YOU CAN COUNT ON! Performance Monitoring  |  LIVE SIGNAL  |  SET FILE PRICE WILL INCREASE TO $200 in the next major update which includes sophisticated and powerful features for PROP FIRM and LIVE TRADING.       How does NAKED GOLD SCALPER trades? This EA/BOT is designed to   scalp gold with precision combining multiple strategies . It identifies   high-probability zones , confirms the   strength of the direction , and executes trades with   disciplined risk manag
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    The Sandman
    Maxwell Brighton Onyango
    Experts
    The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
    FREE
    GOLD robot4trade
    Vyacheslav Izvarin
    Utilità
    GOLD robot4trade (Edizione FTMO-Ready) v1.5 Powered by Robot4Trade.com | Potenziato dall’Intelligenza Artificiale & Pronto per le Challenge Panoramica Advanced Forex EA è un algoritmo di trading di nuova generazione, progettato per offrire performance elevate, stabilità operativa e piena compatibilità con i requisiti delle prop firm come FTMO, MyForexFunds e molte altre. Questo Expert Advisor unisce indicatori classici e affidabili (MA, RSI, ATR) a una gestione moderna del rischio e pro
    Arrow Strategy Builder
    Konstantin Chechnev
    Experts
    Arrow Strategy Builder — un Expert Advisor che memorizza le frecce su/giù posizionate dall’utente sul grafico e genera segnali di trading quando si ripetono le stesse condizioni. Adatto sia ai principianti che ai trader esperti, offre un’interfaccia intuitiva e funzionalità per il trading automatico su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. La version complète du conseiller multi-devises pour Metatraider 5 est ici . Caratteristiche principali Creazione semplice di strategie: Costruisci strategie di t
    FREE
    The Catalyst EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    Experts
    The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA è un sofisticato robot di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. È stato creato specificamente per il trading sulla coppia di valute   AUDUSD   con   timeframe H1 . L'EA impiega una strategia multi-indicatore che mira a identificare e capitalizzare su potenziali inversioni e correzioni di mercato. Un punto focale della sua progettazione è una solida gestione del rischio, caratterizzata da un dimensionamento dinamico dei lotti e da molteplici livelli d
    Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
    Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
    Experts
    Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robot robusto con diverse configurazioni disponibili, Da utilizzare con BTC su un intervallo di tempo di 10 minuti con le impostazioni nello screenshot qui sotto. Acquistando il robot esperto, hai il diritto di richiedere modifiche per continuare a migliorare il bot. Caratteristiche principali Strategia di crossover della media mobile: L'EA utilizza due medie mobili (MA1 e MA2) per generare segnali di trading. Un incrocio della MA più veloce
    SentimentExpert
    Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
    Experts
    Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
    Trend forecast EA Automation trading GOLD
    Anggrid Masamran
    Experts
    Trend analytic data for forecast a price to make order. This EA use a data in past to analytic, find a trend on chart and has condition to make order. Long time to run EA trade. This EA confirm not the same with another EA in this word! EA creates a line for max price zone, min price zone, pricing and show trendline and price forecast. Use a data analytic to help in create order. And result by EA not the same with another time in EA run, that is a main of this EA. Thank you Best Time.
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.3 (10)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.26 (57)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
    Altri dall’autore
    Mario Order Blocks
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Indicatori
    Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
    Shaka Laka Gold EA
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Experts
    Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets. Key Features Dual VWAP Technology Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points Intelligent Position Management Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements Automatic position reversals w
    Gold Order Block Robot
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Experts
    Gold Order Block Robot EA Professional Order Block Trading System with Advanced Risk Management Overview The Gold Order Block Robot is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using OrderBlock methodology. This EA identifies pivot points, creates Order Blocks based on institutional trading concepts, and executes trades with comprehensive risk management features. Key Features Order Block Detection Pivot-Based Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows using configurable pivo
    RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Indicatori
    RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator Overview RamLalla Magic Trend  is a sophisticated trend-following indicator that combines the power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and ATR (Average True Range) to create dynamic trend lines with visual cloud formations. This indicator provides clear trend direction signals through color-coded lines and fills, making it easier for traders to identify market momentum shifts. This stands out from the standard Super Trend Indicator. Key Features The indicator uses a
    ProScaler EA
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Experts
    ScalerPro EA The Ultimate VWAP & EMA Fusion Trading System Overview ScalerPro EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor that fuses the institutional power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) with the reliability of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). With dual-strategy architecture, smart position scaling, and intelligent risk controls, ScalerPro EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions while keeping risk in check. Key Features Dual Strategy Engine VWAP Strategy → Captures momen
    Inverse FairValue Gaps
    Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
    Indicatori
    Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Indicator Overview The Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks Fair Value Gaps and their subsequent inversions on your trading charts. This powerful indicator helps traders spot potential reversal opportunities by monitoring when price action invalidates existing Fair Value Gaps and creates inverse trading signals. What are Fair Value Gaps? Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are price inefficiencies that occur wh
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione