Inverse FairValue Gaps

Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Indicator

Overview

The Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks Fair Value Gaps and their subsequent inversions on your trading charts. This powerful indicator helps traders spot potential reversal opportunities by monitoring when price action invalidates existing Fair Value Gaps and creates inverse trading signals.

What are Fair Value Gaps?

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are price inefficiencies that occur when there's a gap between consecutive candles, typically during strong momentum moves. These gaps often get filled as the market seeks to return to fair value. The Inverse FVG concept takes this one step further by identifying when these gaps are violated and potentially signal trend reversals.

Key Features

🎯 Intelligent FVG Detection

  • Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps in real-time
  • Uses ATR (Average True Range) filtering to eliminate noise and focus on significant gaps
  • Customizable ATR multiplier for fine-tuning sensitivity

🔄 Inversion Tracking

  • Monitors when price violates existing FVGs and creates inverse conditions
  • Tracks the evolution of FVGs from creation to inversion
  • Visual distinction between original FVGs and their inversions

🚨 Smart Signal Generation

  • Generates buy/sell signals when price interacts with inverted FVGs
  • Configurable signal preference: Close price or Wick-based signals
  • Real-time alerts notify you of potential trading opportunities

🎨 Advanced Visualization

  • Color-coded boxes showing original FVGs and their inversions
  • Dashed midline for precise entry/exit reference points
  • Signal arrows marking exact entry points
  • Customizable colors for bullish, bearish, and midline elements

⚙️ Flexible Configuration

  • Display Control: Show last 1-100 FVG inversions (default: 5)
  • Signal Type: Choose between "Close" or "Wick" based signals
  • ATR Multiplier: Adjust sensitivity (default: 0.25)
  • Color Customization: Bull, Bear, and Midline colors
  • Buffer Management: Efficient memory usage with configurable buffer sizes

How It Works

  1. FVG Detection: The indicator scans price action to identify qualifying Fair Value Gaps using ATR-based filtering
  2. Gap Tracking: Monitors each FVG until price violates the gap boundaries
  3. Inversion Creation: When a gap is violated, it's moved to the inversion array and changes character
  4. Signal Generation: Provides trading signals when price re-enters the inverted gap zone
  5. Visual Display: Shows the complete evolution from original gap to inversion with clear visual cues

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default Range
Show Last Number of recent inversions to display 5 1-100
Signal Preference Signal generation method "Close" "Close" or "Wick"
ATR Multiplier Sensitivity filter for gap detection 0.25 0.1-2.0
Bull Color Color for bullish elements Green Any color
Bear Color Color for bearish elements Red Any color
Mid Color Color for midline reference Gray Any color

Trading Applications

🔹 Reversal Trading

Identify potential trend reversal points when price invalidates major Fair Value Gaps

🔹 Support/Resistance Levels

Use inverted FVG zones as dynamic support and resistance areas

🔹 Confluence Analysis

Combine with other technical indicators for higher probability setups

🔹 Risk Management

Use midline levels for precise stop-loss and take-profit placement

Alert System

The indicator features a comprehensive alert system that notifies you when:

  • New bullish signals are generated
  • New bearish signals are generated
  • Includes timestamp and price level information

Performance Features

  • Efficient Memory Management: Smart buffer system prevents memory overflow
  • Optimized Calculations: Processes only new bars for better performance
  • Clean Object Management: Automatic cleanup prevents chart clutter
  • Real-time Updates: Responds immediately to new price data

Installation & Setup

  1. Download and install the indicator in MetaTrader 5
  2. Apply to any timeframe and currency pair
  3. Adjust input parameters according to your trading style
  4. Enable alerts for real-time notifications
  5. Start identifying high-probability reversal opportunities!

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • Timeframes: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
  • Instruments: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies
  • Minimum History: 200 bars for ATR calculations

Why Choose This Indicator?

✅ Professional Grade: Developed with institutional-quality algorithms ✅ User-Friendly: Easy to understand visual signals ✅ Highly Customizable: Adapt to any trading strategy ✅ Proven Concept: Based on well-established market structure principles ✅ Active Development: Regular updates and improvements ✅ Comprehensive Documentation: Full user guide included

Author Information

Developer: Sandeep Kumar Tiwary Version: 1.00 Copyright: 2025 Website: https://www.mql5.com

Transform your trading with the power of Fair Value Gap analysis and inversion detection. Download the Inverse FVG Indicator today and start identifying high-probability reversal opportunities with precision and confidence!

Try Our Other Expert Advisors (EAs)

🤖 SCALERPRO EA - Advanced scalping robot for high-frequency trading

🤖 ShakaLaka EA - Powerful trend-following automated trading system

🤖 Force Momentum Robot - Momentum-based trading automation

🤖 Gold Order Block Robot - Specialized Gold trading EA using Order Block concepts

Our Other Custom ICT Indicators

📊 Mario Order Blocks - Advanced Order Block detection and analysis

📊 Magic Trend Indicator - Sophisticated trend identification system

Developer Support

💬 Contact the developer directly for personalized support and parameter configuration assistance

Get professional guidance on optimizing the indicator settings for your specific trading style and market conditions.

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool for technical analysis and should be used in conjunction with proper risk management and trading strategies.


