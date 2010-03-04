Shaka Laka Gold EA

🏆 Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy

✨ Key Features

Transform your trading with this sophisticated EA specifically optimized for Gold markets.

🎯 Dual VWAP Technology

Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum

Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation

Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points

⚡ Intelligent Position Management

Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements

Automatic position reversals when trend changes

Maximum position limits to control risk exposure

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Triple Filter System : Candle size, VWAP distance, and spread monitoring

: Candle size, VWAP distance, and spread monitoring VWAP Spread Reversals : Automatic position flipping during volatile conditions

: Automatic position flipping during volatile conditions Trailing Stop Loss : Protects profits with dynamic stop adjustments

: Protects profits with dynamic stop adjustments Session-based Trading: Customizable trading hours and days

📊 Professional Features

Visual VWAP lines on chart for transparency

Detailed trade comments for performance tracking

Session management with automatic position closure

Comprehensive input validation and error handling

🔧 Customizable Parameters

Strategy Settings

📈 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) This EA has been extensively tested and optimized specifically for Gold trading, taking advantage of: Gold's unique volatility patterns, Volume-based price discovery mechanisms, Intraday momentum characteristics, Session-specific behavior patterns, Adjustable VWAP periods (Fast/Slow)

Adjustable VWAP periods (Fast/Slow) Configurable lot sizes and maximum positions

Custom magic number for multi-EA setups

Risk Controls

Enable/disable individual filters

Adjustable filter sensitivity levels

Flexible stop loss and trailing stop options

Session Management

Custom trading hours (e.g., "0-10,15-20")

Trading day selection (Monday-Sunday)

Auto-close before session end

🎛️ Ready-to-Use Setup

Attach to GOLD (XAUUSD) chart - any timeframe Use the proven default settings - no configuration needed! Or customize parameters - adjust to your risk tolerance Monitor with visual VWAP lines - see the strategy in action Let the EA trade professionally - hands-free operation





🏆 Battle-Tested Configuration

These are the EXACT parameters used to generate the profitable results shown in our screenshots:

Time Frame: 30 Minutes

Fast VWAP : 100 bars

: 100 bars Slow VWAP : 500 bars

: 500 bars Lot Size : 0.02

: 0.02 Max Positions : 15

: 15 Risk Filters : true

: true Session Filter : 0-24

: 0-24 Stop Loss: 0.3% with trailing stop of 0.11%

✅ Proven profitable in live testing

✅ Ready to use immediately

✅ No optimization required





⚠️ Important Notes

Designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) - optimal performance on this symbol

- optimal performance on this symbol Default settings are battle-tested - based on actual profitable trading results

- based on actual profitable trading results Recommended for experienced traders who understand VWAP strategies

who understand VWAP strategies Requires adequate account balance for scaling positions

for scaling positions VPS recommended for consistent operation during trading sessions

for consistent operation during trading sessions Past performance doesn't guarantee future results - always test on demo first

- always test on demo first Toggle "ClosePositionsOutsideSession" Input to "true" if you want to close positions before the session close.





🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

✅ Gold traders seeking automated VWAP strategies

✅ Professional traders wanting advanced position management

✅ Risk-conscious investors needing comprehensive filters

✅ Busy traders requiring session-based automation

💼 Investment Recommendation

Minimum Account Balance: $1,000 USD (for 0.01 lot with 5 max positions)

Recommended Account: $2,000+ USD for optimal risk management(for 0.02 lot with 15 max positions). Users can adjust the max positions depending on their Balance and Leverage settings.





📞 Support & Updates

✅ Regular updates and optimizations

✅ Installation support and setup guidance

✅ Parameter optimization assistance

✅ Bug fixes and improvements

Contact for custom modifications or bulk licensing.

Start trading Gold professionally with the power of dual VWAP analysis. Download now and transform your trading results!



