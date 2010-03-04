Shaka Laka Gold EA
- Experts
- Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 5
Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets.
✨ Key Features
🎯 Dual VWAP Technology
- Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum
- Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation
- Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points
⚡ Intelligent Position Management
- Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements
- Automatic position reversals when trend changes
- Maximum position limits to control risk exposure
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
- Triple Filter System: Candle size, VWAP distance, and spread monitoring
- VWAP Spread Reversals: Automatic position flipping during volatile conditions
- Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits with dynamic stop adjustments
- Session-based Trading: Customizable trading hours and days
📊 Professional Features
- Visual VWAP lines on chart for transparency
- Detailed trade comments for performance tracking
- Session management with automatic position closure
- Comprehensive input validation and error handling
🔧 Customizable Parameters
Strategy Settings
-
📈 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
This EA has been extensively tested and optimized specifically for Gold trading, taking advantage of:
- Gold's unique volatility patterns
- Volume-based price discovery mechanisms
- Intraday momentum characteristics
- Session-specific behavior patterns
- Configurable lot sizes and maximum positions
- Custom magic number for multi-EA setups
Risk Controls
- Enable/disable individual filters
- Adjustable filter sensitivity levels
- Flexible stop loss and trailing stop options
Session Management
- Custom trading hours (e.g., "0-10,15-20")
- Trading day selection (Monday-Sunday)
- Auto-close before session end
🎛️ Ready-to-Use Setup
- Attach to GOLD (XAUUSD) chart - any timeframe
- Use the proven default settings - no configuration needed!
- Or customize parameters - adjust to your risk tolerance
- Monitor with visual VWAP lines - see the strategy in action
- Let the EA trade professionally - hands-free operation
🏆 Battle-Tested Configuration
These are the EXACT parameters used to generate the profitable results shown in our screenshots:
- Time Frame: 30 Minutes
- Fast VWAP: 100 bars
- Slow VWAP: 500 bars
- Lot Size: 0.02
- Max Positions: 15
- Risk Filters: true
- Session Filter: 0-24
- Stop Loss: 0.3% with trailing stop of 0.11%
✅ Proven profitable in live testing
✅ Ready to use immediately
✅ No optimization required
⚠️ Important Notes
- Designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) - optimal performance on this symbol
- Default settings are battle-tested - based on actual profitable trading results
- Recommended for experienced traders who understand VWAP strategies
- Requires adequate account balance for scaling positions
- VPS recommended for consistent operation during trading sessions
- Past performance doesn't guarantee future results - always test on demo first
- Toggle "ClosePositionsOutsideSession" Input to "true" if you want to close positions before the session close.
🎯 Who Should Use This EA?
✅ Gold traders seeking automated VWAP strategies
✅ Professional traders wanting advanced position management
✅ Risk-conscious investors needing comprehensive filters
✅ Busy traders requiring session-based automation
💼 Investment Recommendation
Minimum Account Balance: $1,000 USD (for 0.01 lot with 5 max positions)
Recommended Account: $2,000+ USD for optimal risk management(for 0.02 lot with 15 max positions). Users can adjust the max positions depending on their Balance and Leverage settings.
📞 Support & Updates
✅ Regular updates and optimizations
✅ Installation support and setup guidance
✅ Parameter optimization assistance
✅ Bug fixes and improvements
Contact for custom modifications or bulk licensing.
Start trading Gold professionally with the power of dual VWAP analysis. Download now and transform your trading results!