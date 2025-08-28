Flashscalp EA

5

 Flashscalp EA :

 Flashscalp EA, a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, consistency, and robust risk management. This EA has been developed after extensive research, backtesting, and optimization to deliver a smart, adaptable, and reliable trading solution across multiple market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Entry Logic: Uses a combination of technical filters and confluence signals to identify high-probability trades with accuracy.

  • Risk Management System: Includes dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to secure profits and minimize risks.

  • Scalping & Swing Trading Adaptability: Can be used effectively on lower timeframes for scalping or higher timeframes for more strategic trades.

  • Money Management Options: Customizable lot sizing, risk per trade, and capital protection settings, allowing the EA to adapt to any account size.

  • Recovery & Safety Filters: Equipped with smart order management, spread filters, and news protection to reduce exposure during high volatility.

  • Backtested & Forward Tested: Proven performance in different market scenarios, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments.

Why Choose Flashscalp EA ?
This EA was not built to chase unrealistic gains but to provide traders with a professional-grade tool that focuses on consistency, discipline, and long-term account growth. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, [Bot Name] can enhance your trading results with its fully automated and customizable system.

Important Note:
No EA can guarantee profits or eliminate risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before switching to live trading.


Avis 4
Lakmal1985
65
Lakmal1985 2025.09.25 03:20 
 

Awesome..Perfect EA Bot.Thanks for the Mr.Ahmad,this is EA Bot best proformance..i recomend change with your trading life with FlashScalp EA.“Thank you very much for your excellent service. I appreciate your support and quick response.”

FUTURES-ALGO
86
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.09.23 12:15 
 

WIch TF is better

patrickdrew
2560
patrickdrew 2025.09.01 15:49 
 

UPDATE:

Cut down to 5 pairs to try to control DD.

Still very well built EA - but need to be wary of DD.

--------------------------------------------------------

Very good scalper that opens MANY trades on many pairs by default.

Note it builds GRIDS of trades.

In 24 hours made $200 profit with floating DD of -700!?

I am using 0.01 and all default pairs.

I assume DD will go up a lot.... but profits seem to be ding very well.

I will update with more data...

Filtrer:
Répondre à l'avis