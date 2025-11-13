Copy Trade MT5 Sender

🔊 Master EA & Slave EA – Perfect Copy Trading Setup! 🎯

🧠 Master EA (v1.x)

  • 🚀 Real-time Broadcast: Sends open/modify/close signals instantly

  • ⏱️ 5s Full-Book Rebroadcast: Every 5 seconds it re-pushes all active trades

🧠 Most Powerful Future

  • Copy from any read only or investor password account also


Micro Second Copy Trading from MT5 to MT5 with same VPS.

Fully working with Slave EA MT5 (Receiver EA) & Slave EA MT4 (Receiver EA)



Master EA & Slave EA both working to gether only.

3 Days Free Trail avaialble on request.........contact developer's :- https://wa.me/919426634266



