Maka Maka Multi EA

Special Offer – Limited Time Only!

When you purchase Maka Maka Multi EA (Lifetime License),
you will receive our XAUUSD LifeHack Prime EA completely FREE. Product Link

Terms & Conditions:

  • Valid for one account number activation only

  • Offer applies to lifetime purchase users

  • After completing your purchase, please send us a personal message for activation

Don’t miss out – this exclusive offer is available for a limited time only!


Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka Maka Multi EA. This advanced Expert Advisor is designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, diversifying your approach and capturing more opportunities across the market. Using a proven combination of classic indicators, the Maka Maka Multi EA identifies high-probability entry points and manages all trades with a sophisticated, automated system designed for steady growth.

Instead of relying on a single instrument, this EA allows you to build a resilient trading portfolio that runs 24/7 without needing your constant attention.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Symbol Portfolio Trading Trade any combination of symbols you choose (e.g., AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD) from just one chart. The EA manages each symbol independently.

  • Proven Indicator Strategy Entry signals are generated by a confluence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator, targeting reliable market reversal points.

  • Intelligent Basket Management The EA treats all open positions for a single currency pair as one combined "basket". The primary goal is to manage this entire basket and close it for an overall profit.

  • Smart Recovery Algorithm If the market moves against an initial position, the EA activates its sophisticated recovery algorithm. It will strategically open additional well-calculated positions to adjust the basket's average entry price, skillfully managing the trade series to work towards a profitable exit. This removes the stress of managing losing trades manually.

  • ATR Volatility Filter An optional ATR filter helps the EA to remain inactive during excessively volatile or unpredictable market conditions, adding an extra layer of safety to your trading.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management Your capital is protected with powerful, built-in risk controls. Set your own limits for Maximum Floating Drawdown and Maximum Daily Drawdown (as a percentage) to ensure the EA trades within your personal comfort zone.

  • Full Time & Session Control Define exactly which hours of the day and which days of the week the EA is allowed to trade. This allows you to avoid specific market sessions or trade only when you want to.

How It Works:

The core strategy is based on classic reversal principles. The EA patiently waits for both the RSI and Stochastic indicators to show clear overbought or oversold conditions on your chosen timeframe (H1 is recommended for stability). Once a valid entry is identified, it opens the first trade. From that point on, its advanced trade management system takes over, overseeing the entire basket of trades for that symbol until the collective Take Profit target is achieved.

Recommendations:

  • Broker: An ECN broker with low spreads and commission is recommended for best performance.

  • Timeframe: The EA runs on any timeframe, but setting the Indicator_Timeframe parameter to H1 is recommended for stable and reliable signals.

  • Pairs: Works well on ranging pairs such as AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Capital Recommendations:

  • Safe Set: For optimal performance and to utilize the EA's full potential with the highest level of safety, we recommend a starting capital of $10,000 USD. This allows the EA to comfortably manage trade baskets across multiple pairs with conservative risk.


  • Minimum Deposit: It is also possible to begin trading with a smaller account. The EA can be run on a minimum deposit of $1,000 USD. When starting with this capital, we advise trading fewer pairs simultaneously or using a lower risk setting (Fixed Lot or Deposit Load) for effective risk management.

  • Timeframe : H1

All settings are fully customizable. You have complete control over lot sizing, indicator parameters, risk levels, and the trade management system. Tailor the Maka Maka Multi EA to your personal trading style and risk appetite.

Let the Maka Maka Multi EA do the hard work of monitoring multiple charts and managing complex trade baskets. It's a powerful tool for traders looking to automate and diversify their forex trading portfolio.


