Goblin MT4

Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection
Goblin EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones.
🎯 CORE STRATEGY
Fair Value Gap Methodology
Fair Value Gaps represent inefficient price movements where the market leaves unfilled spaces between candlesticks. These gaps often act as magnets for future price action, creating predictable trading opportunities when properly identified and traded.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
- 1-Hour FVGs: Primary analysis timeframe for trend identification
- 4-Hour FVGs: Higher timeframe context and confirmation
- 1-Minute Execution: Precise entry timing on lower timeframe
- Hierarchical Priority: 1H FVGs take precedence over 4H FVGs
Sweep Detection System
Goblin monitors FVG zones continuously and triggers when:
- Price sweeps below bullish FVG middle level (long setup)
- Price sweeps above bearish FVG middle level (short setup)
- Sweep creates momentum imbalance requiring correction
🔬 TECHNICAL EXECUTION PROCESS
Step 1: FVG Identification
- Automated detection of Fair Value Gaps on 1H and 4H timeframes
- Gap validation ensures proper candlestick formation
- Dynamic tracking of up to 10 FVGs per timeframe
- Mitigation monitoring with multiple calculation methods
Step 2: Sweep Detection
- Real-time monitoring of price interaction with FVG levels
- Sweep confirmation when price crosses FVG middle point
- Direction validation for bullish/bearish setups
- Visual markers for confirmed sweep events
Step 3: Entry Window Analysis
- 5-bar search window after sweep confirmation
- 1-minute FVG formation required for entry
- Gap validation between current and 2-bars-ago levels
- Entry timing at FVG boundary levels
Step 4: Trade Execution
- Automatic position opening when price touches entry FVG
- Stop Loss placement beyond sweep candle extremes
- Take Profit calculation based on configurable Risk/Reward ratio
- Position management until closure or invalidation
⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS
Strategy Parameters
- Risk/Reward Ratio: Configurable profit target multiplier (default 2:1)
- FVG Search Window: Entry opportunity timeframe (5 bars default)
- Minimum Loss: Optional minimum stop loss distance
- Lot Size: Fixed position sizing
- Magic Number: Unique trade identification
FVG Analysis Settings
- 1-Hour FVG Display: Enable/disable 1H timeframe analysis
- 4-Hour FVG Display: Enable/disable 4H timeframe analysis
- Maximum FVG Count: Limit active FVG tracking (10 default)
- Mitigation Type: Choose from multiple calculation methods
Mitigation Calculation Methods
- "Wick filled": Full gap closure by price extremes
- "Body filled": Gap closure by candlestick bodies only
- "Wick filled half": Partial closure to gap middle by wicks
- "Body filled half": Partial closure to gap middle by bodies
🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES
✅ Professional Analysis
- Multi-timeframe coordination for context and precision
- Automated gap detection eliminates manual analysis
- Real-time mitigation tracking prevents outdated signals
- Visual confirmation with chart objects and labels
✅ Risk Management
- Automatic stop loss placement beyond invalidation levels
- Configurable risk/reward ratios for consistent profitability
- Position invalidation if setup breaks down
- Maximum one position at a time for controlled exposure
✅ Execution Efficiency
- Automated entry detection when conditions align
- Precise timing using 1-minute FVG formations
- No manual intervention required once configured
- Complete trade lifecycle management
✅ Visual Interface
- FVG boxes highlighting active gaps
- Sweep markers showing trigger events
- Status labels for expired or invalidated setups
- Level lines for ongoing analysis
📊 MARKET APPLICATIONS
Optimal Instruments
- Forex Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
- Forex Minor Pairs: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/CAD
- Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40
- Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas
Timeframe Recommendations
- Primary Chart: 1-minute for execution precision
- Analysis Timeframes: 1H and 4H for FVG detection
- Session Focus: Active trading sessions preferred
- Volatility: Moderate to high volatility markets
🔧 TECHNICAL FEATURES
System Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account Type: All account types supported
- Minimum Balance: $100 recommended
- VPS Compatibility: Optimized for automated trading
- Broker Independence: Works with all MT5 brokers
Performance Characteristics
- CPU Usage: Lightweight processing
- Memory Efficiency: Optimized data structures
- Network Requirements: Standard MT5 connectivity
- Object Management: Automatic cleanup on exit
📈 TRADING WORKFLOW
Setup Phase
- FVG Detection: Continuous monitoring of 1H and 4H timeframes
- Gap Tracking: Active FVGs stored and monitored for mitigation
- Visual Display: Chart objects show current FVG status
Signal Phase
- Sweep Detection: Price interaction with FVG middle levels
- Entry Search: 5-bar window for 1-minute FVG formation
- Setup Validation: Confirmation of entry conditions
Execution Phase
- Position Opening: Automatic trade execution at entry level
- Risk Management: Stop loss and take profit placement
- Trade Monitoring: Position tracking until closure
Completion Phase
- Normal Exit: Take profit or stop loss hit
- Setup Invalidation: Price breaks setup structure
- System Reset: Preparation for next opportunity
💼 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
Trade Management
- Single position trading prevents overexposure
- Automatic invalidation protects against adverse moves
- Complete trade logging for performance analysis
- Error handling for robust operation
Visual Feedback
- Real-time status updates via chart labels
- Color-coded objects for easy interpretation
- Clean interface doesn't clutter chart
- Professional presentation suitable for client accounts
Risk Controls
- Maximum loss protection via stop loss placement
- Position sizing control through lot size parameter
- Setup validation prevents low-quality trades
- Market hours awareness through timezone detection
🎁 PACKAGE CONTENTS
Complete Trading System
- Goblin EA (.ex5 compiled expert advisor)
- Setup Guide (installation and configuration)
- Strategy Manual (FVG analysis explanation)
- Parameter Guide (optimization recommendations)
- Technical Support (email assistance)
- Free Updates (version improvements included)
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES
Trading Risks
- All automated trading involves financial risk
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- FVG analysis is based on market behavior patterns
- Proper risk management is essential
- Recommended for experienced traders
- Not financial advice - educational tool only
System Requirements
- Stable internet connection required
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
- Regular monitoring advised
- Proper broker selection important
- Account verification before live trading
