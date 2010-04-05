Goblin MT4

Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection

Goblin EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones.

🎯 CORE STRATEGY

Fair Value Gap Methodology

Fair Value Gaps represent inefficient price movements where the market leaves unfilled spaces between candlesticks. These gaps often act as magnets for future price action, creating predictable trading opportunities when properly identified and traded.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

1-Hour FVGs : Primary analysis timeframe for trend identification

: Primary analysis timeframe for trend identification 4-Hour FVGs : Higher timeframe context and confirmation

: Higher timeframe context and confirmation 1-Minute Execution : Precise entry timing on lower timeframe

: Precise entry timing on lower timeframe Hierarchical Priority: 1H FVGs take precedence over 4H FVGs

Sweep Detection System

Goblin monitors FVG zones continuously and triggers when:

Price sweeps below bullish FVG middle level (long setup)

bullish FVG middle level (long setup) Price sweeps above bearish FVG middle level (short setup)

bearish FVG middle level (short setup) Sweep creates momentum imbalance requiring correction

🔬 TECHNICAL EXECUTION PROCESS

Step 1: FVG Identification

Automated detection of Fair Value Gaps on 1H and 4H timeframes

of Fair Value Gaps on 1H and 4H timeframes Gap validation ensures proper candlestick formation

ensures proper candlestick formation Dynamic tracking of up to 10 FVGs per timeframe

of up to 10 FVGs per timeframe Mitigation monitoring with multiple calculation methods

Step 2: Sweep Detection

Real-time monitoring of price interaction with FVG levels

of price interaction with FVG levels Sweep confirmation when price crosses FVG middle point

when price crosses FVG middle point Direction validation for bullish/bearish setups

for bullish/bearish setups Visual markers for confirmed sweep events

Step 3: Entry Window Analysis

5-bar search window after sweep confirmation

after sweep confirmation 1-minute FVG formation required for entry

required for entry Gap validation between current and 2-bars-ago levels

between current and 2-bars-ago levels Entry timing at FVG boundary levels

Step 4: Trade Execution

Automatic position opening when price touches entry FVG

when price touches entry FVG Stop Loss placement beyond sweep candle extremes

beyond sweep candle extremes Take Profit calculation based on configurable Risk/Reward ratio

based on configurable Risk/Reward ratio Position management until closure or invalidation

⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Strategy Parameters

Risk/Reward Ratio : Configurable profit target multiplier (default 2:1)

: Configurable profit target multiplier (default 2:1) FVG Search Window : Entry opportunity timeframe (5 bars default)

: Entry opportunity timeframe (5 bars default) Minimum Loss : Optional minimum stop loss distance

: Optional minimum stop loss distance Lot Size : Fixed position sizing

: Fixed position sizing Magic Number: Unique trade identification

FVG Analysis Settings

1-Hour FVG Display : Enable/disable 1H timeframe analysis

: Enable/disable 1H timeframe analysis 4-Hour FVG Display : Enable/disable 4H timeframe analysis

: Enable/disable 4H timeframe analysis Maximum FVG Count : Limit active FVG tracking (10 default)

: Limit active FVG tracking (10 default) Mitigation Type: Choose from multiple calculation methods

Mitigation Calculation Methods

"Wick filled" : Full gap closure by price extremes

: Full gap closure by price extremes "Body filled" : Gap closure by candlestick bodies only

: Gap closure by candlestick bodies only "Wick filled half" : Partial closure to gap middle by wicks

: Partial closure to gap middle by wicks "Body filled half": Partial closure to gap middle by bodies

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES

✅ Professional Analysis

Multi-timeframe coordination for context and precision

for context and precision Automated gap detection eliminates manual analysis

eliminates manual analysis Real-time mitigation tracking prevents outdated signals

prevents outdated signals Visual confirmation with chart objects and labels

✅ Risk Management

Automatic stop loss placement beyond invalidation levels

beyond invalidation levels Configurable risk/reward ratios for consistent profitability

for consistent profitability Position invalidation if setup breaks down

if setup breaks down Maximum one position at a time for controlled exposure

✅ Execution Efficiency

Automated entry detection when conditions align

when conditions align Precise timing using 1-minute FVG formations

using 1-minute FVG formations No manual intervention required once configured

required once configured Complete trade lifecycle management

✅ Visual Interface

FVG boxes highlighting active gaps

highlighting active gaps Sweep markers showing trigger events

showing trigger events Status labels for expired or invalidated setups

for expired or invalidated setups Level lines for ongoing analysis

📊 MARKET APPLICATIONS

Optimal Instruments

Forex Major Pairs : EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD Forex Minor Pairs : EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/CAD

: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/CAD Indices : US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40

: US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40 Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas

Timeframe Recommendations

Primary Chart : 1-minute for execution precision

: 1-minute for execution precision Analysis Timeframes : 1H and 4H for FVG detection

: 1H and 4H for FVG detection Session Focus : Active trading sessions preferred

: Active trading sessions preferred Volatility: Moderate to high volatility markets

🔧 TECHNICAL FEATURES

System Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Account Type : All account types supported

: All account types supported Minimum Balance : $100 recommended

: $100 recommended VPS Compatibility : Optimized for automated trading

: Optimized for automated trading Broker Independence: Works with all MT5 brokers

Performance Characteristics

CPU Usage : Lightweight processing

: Lightweight processing Memory Efficiency : Optimized data structures

: Optimized data structures Network Requirements : Standard MT5 connectivity

: Standard MT5 connectivity Object Management: Automatic cleanup on exit

📈 TRADING WORKFLOW

Setup Phase

FVG Detection: Continuous monitoring of 1H and 4H timeframes Gap Tracking: Active FVGs stored and monitored for mitigation Visual Display: Chart objects show current FVG status

Signal Phase

Sweep Detection: Price interaction with FVG middle levels Entry Search: 5-bar window for 1-minute FVG formation Setup Validation: Confirmation of entry conditions

Execution Phase

Position Opening: Automatic trade execution at entry level Risk Management: Stop loss and take profit placement Trade Monitoring: Position tracking until closure

Completion Phase

Normal Exit: Take profit or stop loss hit Setup Invalidation: Price breaks setup structure System Reset: Preparation for next opportunity

💼 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

Trade Management

Single position trading prevents overexposure

prevents overexposure Automatic invalidation protects against adverse moves

protects against adverse moves Complete trade logging for performance analysis

for performance analysis Error handling for robust operation

Visual Feedback

Real-time status updates via chart labels

via chart labels Color-coded objects for easy interpretation

for easy interpretation Clean interface doesn't clutter chart

doesn't clutter chart Professional presentation suitable for client accounts

Risk Controls

Maximum loss protection via stop loss placement

via stop loss placement Position sizing control through lot size parameter

through lot size parameter Setup validation prevents low-quality trades

prevents low-quality trades Market hours awareness through timezone detection

🎁 PACKAGE CONTENTS

Complete Trading System

Goblin EA (.ex5 compiled expert advisor) Setup Guide (installation and configuration) Strategy Manual (FVG analysis explanation) Parameter Guide (optimization recommendations) Technical Support (email assistance) Free Updates (version improvements included)

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Trading Risks

All automated trading involves financial risk

Past performance does not guarantee future results

FVG analysis is based on market behavior patterns

Proper risk management is essential

Recommended for experienced traders

Not financial advice - educational tool only

System Requirements

Stable internet connection required

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Regular monitoring advised

Proper broker selection important

Account verification before live trading

🏆 WHY CHOOSE GOBLIN EA?

Goblin EA represents a sophisticated approach to FVG trading, combining multi-timeframe analysis with automated execution. Unlike simple breakout or reversal systems, Goblin focuses on market inefficiencies (Fair Value Gaps) that create predictable price behavior.

Professional traders choose Goblin because:

✅ Specialized Strategy - Focus on proven FVG methodology

- Focus on proven FVG methodology ✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Context and precision combined

- Context and precision combined ✅ Automated Execution - No manual intervention required

- No manual intervention required ✅ Professional Risk Management - Complete trade lifecycle control

- Complete trade lifecycle control ✅ Visual Clarity - Clear chart presentation and feedback

- Clear chart presentation and feedback ✅ Robust Design - Reliable operation in all market conditions

📞 SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT

Author : Francisco Alonso Gonzalez

: Francisco Alonso Gonzalez Version : 1.00

: 1.00 Platform : MetaTrader 5 exclusively

: MetaTrader 5 exclusively Support : Available through MQL5 messaging system

: Available through MQL5 messaging system Updates: Regular improvements and feature additions

👹 Professional FVG Trading Made Automatic 👹

Experience the precision of Fair Value Gap analysis with complete automation and professional risk management.

🎯 STRATEGY SUMMARY

Goblin EA transforms complex Fair Value Gap analysis into a fully automated trading system. By combining multi-timeframe FVG detection with precise sweep recognition and 1-minute execution timing, Goblin provides a complete solution for traders seeking to capitalize on market inefficiencies with professional-grade automation.

Perfect for traders who understand FVG concepts but want automated execution, or for those seeking to learn advanced Fair Value Gap strategies through a proven, working system.







