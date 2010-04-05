Diablo MT4

Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System

Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy, designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision.

🎯 THE STRATEGY REVEALED

What Makes Diablo EA Unique?

Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets:

🔍 STEP 1: Sweep Detection

  • Identifies precise sweeps of critical market levels (Daily, Weekly, Monthly opens/highs/lows)
  • Advanced wick-to-body ratio analysis ensures only high-probability sweeps are detected
  • Monitors 15+ key levels simultaneously including Monday ranges and quarterly levels

⏰ STEP 2: The Timed Candle

  • Searches for specific candles based on goldbach time calculations (algo path)
  • Uses complex time algorithms
  • This proprietary timing filter dramatically improves entry accuracy

🔄 STEP 3: Market Structure Inversion

  • Waits for confirmed market structure break beyond the identified area
  • Confirms institutional sentiment change with customizable buffer zones
  • Eliminates false breakouts with multi-timeframe confirmation

⚡ STEP 4: CE  Sweep

  • Identifies the final liquidity grab at the center of the established range
  • Confirms institutional commitment with wick analysis
  • This is where the "smart money" shows their true intention

💰 STEP 5: Precision Entry Execution

  • Multiple Take Profit modes: Fixed RR, Key Level targets, or Combined approach
  • Advanced Stop Loss placement: Behind sweep candles, liquidity zones, ATR-based, or fixed
  • Sophisticated lot sizing with percentage risk management

🚀 KEY FEATURES & ADVANTAGES

✅ Multi-Level Key Level Analysis

  • Daily Levels: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid
  • Weekly Levels: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid
  • Monthly Levels: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid
  • Special Levels: Monday Range, Quarterly & Yearly levels
  • 15+ Key Levels monitored simultaneously

✅ Advanced Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing
  • Multiple Stop Loss strategies
  • Minimum Risk/Reward ratio filtering
  • ATR volatility filtering
  • Maximum simultaneous setups control

✅ Intelligent Entry System

  • 5-Stage Confirmation Process eliminates false signals
  • Proprietary goldbachTime Filter for optimal entry timing
  • Multiple Take Profit Strategies for maximum flexibility
  • Real-time Setup Tracking with visual indicators

✅ Professional Features

  • Multi-Setup Management: Handle up to 10 simultaneous setups
  • Visual Dashboard: Clear chart markings for all stages
  • Detailed Logging: Complete trade analysis and statistics
  • Timeout Protection: Prevents stale setups from executing
  • Duplicate Detection: Avoids conflicting positions

📊 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Sweep Detection Settings

  • Minimum wick size for sweep confirmation
  • Body-to-wick ratio thresholds
  • Recent bars analysis depth
  • Confirmation requirements

 Candle Filter

  • Maximum lookback period
  • Direction filtering options
  • Minimum candle size requirements
  • Advanced time calculation methods

Entry & Exit Management

  • 3 Take Profit Modes: Fixed RR, Key Levels, Combined
  • 4 Stop Loss Modes: Behind Sweep, Liquidity, Fixed Points, ATR
  • Risk percentage per trade
  • Minimum Risk/Reward ratios
  • ATR volatility filtering

Visual & Management

  • Chart visualization toggle
  • Color customization
  • Maximum active setups
  • Timeout periods

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect for Traders Who Want:

  •  Systematic Approach to key level trading
  •  Institutional-Style entry techniques
  •  Advanced Risk Management with every trade
  •  Multiple Timeframe analysis automation
  •  Set-and-Forget trading system
  •  Professional Grade trade execution

Ideal Market Conditions:

  • Forex Major Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)
  • Trending and Ranging Markets
  • Multiple Timeframes (M15, H1, H4 recommended)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
  • Minimum Balance: $500 recommended
  • Timeframes: All (M15-H4 optimal)
  • Magic Number: Customizable
  • ECN Compatible: Yes
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

📈 WHAT YOU GET

🎁 Complete Package Includes:

  1. Diablo EA (.ex5 file ready to use)
  2. Detailed User Manual with setup instructions
  3. Optimal Settings Guide for different markets
  4. Free Updates 
  5. Email Support for setup assistance

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Trading involves risk of loss - never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • Backtesting results may differ from live trading
  • Recommended for experienced traders familiar with EA operation
  • VPS usage recommended for optimal performance

🏆 WHY CHOOSE DIABLO EA?

Unlike simple moving average or RSI-based systems, Diablo EA implements a sophisticated institutional trading approach that focuses on:

  • Real Market Structure analysis
  • Liquidity Zone identification
  • Institutional Behavior patterns
  • Advanced Timing algorithms
  • Professional Risk Management

This isn't just another "grid" or "martingale" system. It's a professional-grade trading tool based on real market mechanics used by institutional traders.

🎯 READY TO TRADE LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS?

Diablo EA gives you access to advanced trading concepts typically reserved for institutional traders, packaged in an easy-to-use Expert Advisor.

⭐ Join thousands of traders already using advanced key level strategies!



