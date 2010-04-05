Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor

Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management.

What it does:

Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes

Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones

Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive

Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits

Key Features:

Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and micro FVGs with configurable sensitivity

: Identifies both standard and micro FVGs with configurable sensitivity Entry Strategies : Quick entry, partial fill detection, and traditional sweep patterns

: Quick entry, partial fill detection, and traditional sweep patterns Risk Management : Fixed lots, risk-based sizing, automatic stop loss and take profit

: Fixed lots, risk-based sizing, automatic stop loss and take profit Position Management : Trailing stops, automatic breakeven, and scalping mode

: Trailing stops, automatic breakeven, and scalping mode Flexible Filters: Time filters, spread control, trend direction filtering

Trading Logic:

Scans for FVG formations (price gaps between candles) Waits for price to close beyond the gap Monitors for retracement back to the gap zone Executes entry on sweep or partial fill Manages position with trailing stops and profit targets

Risk Controls:

Configurable stop loss and take profit levels

Maximum positions limit

Spread filtering

Risk percentage or fixed lot sizing

Automatic breakeven protection

Suitable for traders familiar with smart money concepts and Fair Value Gap strategies. Recommended for experienced users who understand market structure trading.

No strategy guarantees profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade responsibly.







