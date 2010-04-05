Jinn MT4

Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor

Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management.

What it does:

  • Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes
  • Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones
  • Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive
  • Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits

Key Features:

  • Smart Detection: Identifies both standard and micro FVGs with configurable sensitivity
  • Entry Strategies: Quick entry, partial fill detection, and traditional sweep patterns
  • Risk Management: Fixed lots, risk-based sizing, automatic stop loss and take profit
  • Position Management: Trailing stops, automatic breakeven, and scalping mode
  • Flexible Filters: Time filters, spread control, trend direction filtering

Trading Logic:

  1. Scans for FVG formations (price gaps between candles)
  2. Waits for price to close beyond the gap
  3. Monitors for retracement back to the gap zone
  4. Executes entry on sweep or partial fill
  5. Manages position with trailing stops and profit targets

Risk Controls:

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit levels
  • Maximum positions limit
  • Spread filtering
  • Risk percentage or fixed lot sizing
  • Automatic breakeven protection

Suitable for traders familiar with smart money concepts and Fair Value Gap strategies. Recommended for experienced users who understand market structure trading.

No strategy guarantees profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade responsibly.



Prodotti consigliati
Titan King
Marco De Donno
Experts
50% off for a limited time!!!                                                                                                 Live Account:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My                                                                                                             Introducing Titan King  Titan Kings trading system   is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA.
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Experts
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
The Criptotrading MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
THIS EA IS DESING TO USED IN BTCUSD    Do you want to accompany  Criptotrading to the next level of bitcoin trading? You just have to download it and try it yourself. Also testing it is free. Are you not going to try them? Criptotrading  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    Criptotrading  It is an advanced and profession
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Experts
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Porta il tuo trading a nuovi livelli Alpha Flow EA   è un consulente di trading all'avanguardia progettato per trasformare la tua esperienza di trading grazie a una precisione strategica, un'eccellente adattabilità e metodi avanzati di analisi del mercato. Sviluppato con algoritmi di trading proprietari e approfondimenti dettagliati sul mercato,   Alpha Flow EA   offre prestazioni eccezionali in diversi ambienti di trading, aiutandoti a rimanere sempre un passo avanti rispetto all
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Experts
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Experts
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
Sunrise on mars MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Timeron
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This EA trades the breakout of a range created for a set period of time. It can also trade in the opposite direction, a bounce from the upper or lower limit of the range. You can set the input parameters in points or in percentages of the range size.   The EA can only open the first trade, or even the second opposite trade or many other opposite trades until the expiration time. You can also set a lot increase after a losing trade.   This EA also has a built-in trend filter using the Moving Ave
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Robot di sconto. Il denaro sul deposito ruota intorno allo zero, mentre vengono effettuate molte transazioni e viene accumulato uno sconto.Non carica il deposito, c'è uno stop loss e take profit. che è chiaramente una tendenza sul grafico giornaliero. Con inversioni lunghe, il robot perde, ma avviene molto lentamente e in modo relativamente sicuro, quindi si consiglia di tracciare il trend almeno una volta al giorno e di spegnerlo se ci sono segni di inversione sul grafico giornaliero. Come indi
HERO Time USDJPY
Yang Shu Shen Chuan
Experts
Grazie per l'interesse dimostrato verso "HERO_Time_USDJPY". Si tratta di un EA con caratteristiche peculiari per il momento di ingresso: Utilizzabile con un piccolo capitale Posizioni mantenute per poche ore Può essere completamente lasciato in modalità automatica Impostazioni facili da comprendere È un EA che vorrai aggiungere al tuo portafoglio, quindi prenditi il tuo tempo per leggere attentamente. Panoramica di "HERO_Time_USDJPY": Possibilità di trading con 1.000 USD per 0,27 lotti. Utilizzo
Sp500breaker
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.  parameters: preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill). forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true. CustomComment: Custom com
XAU Master Pro
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the XAUUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
MS Trading Expert Advanced
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MS Trading Expert Advanced ====================================== The Robot is based on 4 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ======================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but it
Aeon
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will n
FREE
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 4 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 4 Trend Colors is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algori
Juancho Markets
Hugo Torrecilla Antolin
Experts
In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of forex trading, automation has become an essential tool for maximizing efficiency and precision. We are pleased to introduce a trading robot specifically designed to operate on the   USD/CAD currency pair   within the   15-minute (M15) timeframe , utilizing the   MetaTrader   platform. Key Features of the Trading Robot: Trading Algorithm : This robot employs an advanced algorithm that combines technical analysis and market behavior patterns to identify
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Gold Titan King
Dodong Christian Arnon
Experts
NOTICE : PLEASE CHECK THE COMMENT FOR THE LATEST VERSION AND DOWLOAD THE LINK DIRECTLY Expert Advisor Description: Gold Smart Martingale EA – Fully Automated, Designed for Passive Income! Trade gold like a pro—even while you sleep—with the Smart Martingale EA , expertly designed for XAU/USD (Gold) and built for consistent, hands-free profits. This fully automated EA combines powerful features to protect and grow your capital: Smart Martingale Strategy for intelligent lot scaling Optimize
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Experts
L'implementazione ripetuta di una strategia solida spesso si rivela un compito impegnativo. Comprendiamo che il tuo tempo è prezioso, ed è per questo che presentiamo " Diamond Hedge ". Questa soluzione rivoluzionaria offre una strategia vincente, consentendoti di godere del successo senza il peso di trascorrere ore a monitorare i grafici. Importante! Contattami immediatamente dopo l'acquisto, e ti fornirò i parametri che utilizzo! Come funziona? Configura il tuo canale di trading e scegli il m
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema di trading automatizzato di nuova generazione Titan AI è un sistema di trading automatizzato di nuova generazione sviluppato dal team di esperti di MX Robots , che combina tecnologie avanzate di Intelligenza Artificiale con una profonda conoscenza dei mercati finanziari. Questo EA è stato addestrato con dati di mercato di alta qualità, inclusi Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — gli stessi utilizzati dai sistemi di trading istituzionali — garantendo dec
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a
Altri dall’autore
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Diablo MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA   is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced   5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision.   THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated   5-step process   that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of cr
Goblin MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
GOBLIN EA - Advanced Fair Value Gap Strategy   Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection Goblin EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in   Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis   across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones.   CORE STRATEGY Fair Value Gap Methodology Fair Value Gaps represent   inefficient
Goblin MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
GOBLIN EA - Advanced Fair Value Gap Strategy Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection Goblin EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones. CORE STRATEGY Fair Value Gap Methodology Fair Value Gaps represent inefficient price movemen
Jinn MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
TimeWizard
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Time Wizard EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart money concepts, specifically designed to identify and trade Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with precision timing and institutional-level market structure analysis. Core Trading Strategy Time Wizard employs a sophisticated multi-timeframe approach that mimics institutional trading behavior by identifying market inefficiencies and liquidity patterns: Phase 1: Fair Value Gap Detection (M15) Automatically sca
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione