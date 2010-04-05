Goblin MT4

👹 GOBLIN EA - Advanced Fair Value Gap Strategy 👹

Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection

Goblin EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones.

🎯 CORE STRATEGY

Fair Value Gap Methodology

Fair Value Gaps represent inefficient price movements where the market leaves unfilled spaces between candlesticks. These gaps often act as magnets for future price action, creating predictable trading opportunities when properly identified and traded.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • 1-Hour FVGs: Primary analysis timeframe for trend identification
  • 4-Hour FVGs: Higher timeframe context and confirmation
  • 1-Minute Execution: Precise entry timing on lower timeframe
  • Hierarchical Priority: 1H FVGs take precedence over 4H FVGs

Sweep Detection System

Goblin monitors FVG zones continuously and triggers when:

  • Price sweeps below bullish FVG middle level (long setup)
  • Price sweeps above bearish FVG middle level (short setup)
  • Sweep creates momentum imbalance requiring correction

🔬 TECHNICAL EXECUTION PROCESS

Step 1: FVG Identification

  • Automated detection of Fair Value Gaps on 1H and 4H timeframes
  • Gap validation ensures proper candlestick formation
  • Dynamic tracking of up to 10 FVGs per timeframe
  • Mitigation monitoring with multiple calculation methods

Step 2: Sweep Detection

  • Real-time monitoring of price interaction with FVG levels
  • Sweep confirmation when price crosses FVG middle point
  • Direction validation for bullish/bearish setups
  • Visual markers for confirmed sweep events

Step 3: Entry Window Analysis

  • 5-bar search window after sweep confirmation
  • 1-minute FVG formation required for entry
  • Gap validation between current and 2-bars-ago levels
  • Entry timing at FVG boundary levels

Step 4: Trade Execution

  • Automatic position opening when price touches entry FVG
  • Stop Loss placement beyond sweep candle extremes
  • Take Profit calculation based on configurable Risk/Reward ratio
  • Position management until closure or invalidation

⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

Strategy Parameters

  • Risk/Reward Ratio: Configurable profit target multiplier (default 2:1)
  • FVG Search Window: Entry opportunity timeframe (5 bars default)
  • Minimum Loss: Optional minimum stop loss distance
  • Lot Size: Fixed position sizing
  • Magic Number: Unique trade identification

FVG Analysis Settings

  • 1-Hour FVG Display: Enable/disable 1H timeframe analysis
  • 4-Hour FVG Display: Enable/disable 4H timeframe analysis
  • Maximum FVG Count: Limit active FVG tracking (10 default)
  • Mitigation Type: Choose from multiple calculation methods

Mitigation Calculation Methods

  • "Wick filled": Full gap closure by price extremes
  • "Body filled": Gap closure by candlestick bodies only
  • "Wick filled half": Partial closure to gap middle by wicks
  • "Body filled half": Partial closure to gap middle by bodies

🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES

✅ Professional Analysis

  • Multi-timeframe coordination for context and precision
  • Automated gap detection eliminates manual analysis
  • Real-time mitigation tracking prevents outdated signals
  • Visual confirmation with chart objects and labels

✅ Risk Management

  • Automatic stop loss placement beyond invalidation levels
  • Configurable risk/reward ratios for consistent profitability
  • Position invalidation if setup breaks down
  • Maximum one position at a time for controlled exposure

✅ Execution Efficiency

  • Automated entry detection when conditions align
  • Precise timing using 1-minute FVG formations
  • No manual intervention required once configured
  • Complete trade lifecycle management

✅ Visual Interface

  • FVG boxes highlighting active gaps
  • Sweep markers showing trigger events
  • Status labels for expired or invalidated setups
  • Level lines for ongoing analysis

📊 MARKET APPLICATIONS

Optimal Instruments

  • Forex Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
  • Forex Minor Pairs: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/CAD
  • Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40
  • Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas

Timeframe Recommendations

  • Primary Chart: 1-minute for execution precision
  • Analysis Timeframes: 1H and 4H for FVG detection
  • Session Focus: Active trading sessions preferred
  • Volatility: Moderate to high volatility markets

🔧 TECHNICAL FEATURES

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: All account types supported
  • Minimum Balance: $100 recommended
  • VPS Compatibility: Optimized for automated trading
  • Broker Independence: Works with all MT5 brokers

Performance Characteristics

  • CPU Usage: Lightweight processing
  • Memory Efficiency: Optimized data structures
  • Network Requirements: Standard MT5 connectivity
  • Object Management: Automatic cleanup on exit

📈 TRADING WORKFLOW

Setup Phase

  1. FVG Detection: Continuous monitoring of 1H and 4H timeframes
  2. Gap Tracking: Active FVGs stored and monitored for mitigation
  3. Visual Display: Chart objects show current FVG status

Signal Phase

  1. Sweep Detection: Price interaction with FVG middle levels
  2. Entry Search: 5-bar window for 1-minute FVG formation
  3. Setup Validation: Confirmation of entry conditions

Execution Phase

  1. Position Opening: Automatic trade execution at entry level
  2. Risk Management: Stop loss and take profit placement
  3. Trade Monitoring: Position tracking until closure

Completion Phase

  1. Normal Exit: Take profit or stop loss hit
  2. Setup Invalidation: Price breaks setup structure
  3. System Reset: Preparation for next opportunity

💼 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

Trade Management

  • Single position trading prevents overexposure
  • Automatic invalidation protects against adverse moves
  • Complete trade logging for performance analysis
  • Error handling for robust operation

Visual Feedback

  • Real-time status updates via chart labels
  • Color-coded objects for easy interpretation
  • Clean interface doesn't clutter chart
  • Professional presentation suitable for client accounts

Risk Controls

  • Maximum loss protection via stop loss placement
  • Position sizing control through lot size parameter
  • Setup validation prevents low-quality trades
  • Market hours awareness through timezone detection

🎁 PACKAGE CONTENTS

Complete Trading System

  1. Goblin EA (.ex5 compiled expert advisor)
  2. Setup Guide (installation and configuration)
  3. Strategy Manual (FVG analysis explanation)
  4. Parameter Guide (optimization recommendations)
  5. Technical Support (email assistance)
  6. Free Updates (version improvements included)

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Trading Risks

  • All automated trading involves financial risk
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • FVG analysis is based on market behavior patterns
  • Proper risk management is essential
  • Recommended for experienced traders
  • Not financial advice - educational tool only

System Requirements

  • Stable internet connection required
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Regular monitoring advised
  • Proper broker selection important
  • Account verification before live trading

🏆 WHY CHOOSE GOBLIN EA?

Goblin EA represents a sophisticated approach to FVG trading, combining multi-timeframe analysis with automated execution. Unlike simple breakout or reversal systems, Goblin focuses on market inefficiencies (Fair Value Gaps) that create predictable price behavior.

Professional traders choose Goblin because:

  •  Specialized Strategy - Focus on proven FVG methodology
  •  Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Context and precision combined
  •  Automated Execution - No manual intervention required
  •  Professional Risk Management - Complete trade lifecycle control
  •  Visual Clarity - Clear chart presentation and feedback
  •  Robust Design - Reliable operation in all market conditions

📞 SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT

  • Author: Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
  • Version: 1.00
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 exclusively
  • Support: Available through MQL5 messaging system
  • Updates: Regular improvements and feature additions

👹 Professional FVG Trading Made Automatic 👹

Experience the precision of Fair Value Gap analysis with complete automation and professional risk management.

🎯 STRATEGY SUMMARY

Goblin EA transforms complex Fair Value Gap analysis into a fully automated trading system. By combining multi-timeframe FVG detection with precise sweep recognition and 1-minute execution timing, Goblin provides a complete solution for traders seeking to capitalize on market inefficiencies with professional-grade automation.

Perfect for traders who understand FVG concepts but want automated execution, or for those seeking to learn advanced Fair Value Gap strategies through a proven, working system.



Önerilen ürünler
TC Poseidon EA
Pablo Leonardo Spata
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a trading robot to work on USDCHF - Timeframe H1 . It exploits a statistical advantage produced in the Swiss franc. All trades with SL and TP. Backtest now!   Special OFFER for this week Discount price - $ 49. Next price $ 149. BUY NOW!!!   Would you like to see how 100 dollars turn into more than 3 million dollars? Do you already have a robust strategy that works on USDCHF ? TC Poseidon EA is the god of the seas, water, storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and horses. Use its power to
PolPol5 AudNzd
Yusuke Goto
Uzman Danışmanlar
Features of this EA Only one position is held per trade. No more Grid or martingale, so it can be operated from a low capital. Currency pair: AUDNZD Time: 5 min or 1min Lot：100USD/0.1 Please use an exchange with low spreads. *There may be days when you do not trade at all throughout the day, as we carefully select our entries. *When the market has a window, entry conditions are more likely to be met, but we recommend that you prohibit entry at that time in your settings as you will lose
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.). Advisor functions: 1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions 2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit 3. TR-in pips or wave indicator  4. SL-in pips or wave indicator  5. SL support:      - trailing stop on p
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Time Scalper
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time Scalper is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, which works on many symbols and M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor does not use high-risk trading strategies like Martingale. EA works with Stoploss, Breakout, Pull back,Takeprofit, Next Trailing Stop with Neural Network Technology and Calculated through the last price every one minute not every tick. This made the decision that you do not have to worry about backtest results. For Customers Please write the author in private message to know which p
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Alexandrit
Florian Riedrich
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Launch Promo: $50 This is just a start. So the price is low. As soon I have time to improve the EA, the price will rise. This is my own developed EA "Alexandrit" The basic idea behind it is trading the Trend. It trades currency pairs only (no metals or indices). My personal profit-goal: 8% per month. More is possible, but it  comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount. No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
FoxFx, RSI göstergelerini kullanarak fiyatın ortalamaya döndürülmesine dayanan bir geri çekilme ızgarası ticaret sistemidir. Bollinger Bantları, farklı zaman aralıklarından Çift Stokastik!!! Kısmi kapatma ve pozisyonların korunması ile toplam kâra dayalı kapanış. Sinyal              https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2238212?source=Site+Profile+Seller   Döviz çiftleri: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Zaman aralığı: M15 Danışman, tüm sembollerin ticareti için yalnızca bir grafik üzerine kuruludur
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
EA Golden Cat MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading strategy: Scalping at night. The EA is based on a complex trading system at night. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines the calmer moments on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders. The EA uses complex algorithms to recognize Trend and Flat situations on the charts. The EA automatically adjusts GMT for each broker (not for the strategy tes
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bantları Strateji EA MT4 , Bollinger Bantları’nın ters dönüş koşullarına dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem aracıdır. Alt bant yakınında bir boğa ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (önceki mum alt bant altında kapanır ve mevcut mum alt bant üstünde kapanır, kırmızı mumdan yeşil muma geçiş yaptığında) alım işlemleri, üst bant yakınında bir ayı ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (ters senaryo) satış işlemleri gerçekleştirir. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test e
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
News Advisor MT4 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT4. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT5 version of this expert: News Advisor MT5 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq Apex EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Trend-continuation breakout with two filters: prior daily candle direction and SuperTrend. Orders are placed as stop entries at recent structural highs/lows. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an optional trailing stop. Time
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Diablo MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA   is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced   5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision.   THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated   5-step process   that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of cr
Jinn MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
Goblin MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOBLIN EA - Advanced Fair Value Gap Strategy Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection Goblin EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones. CORE STRATEGY Fair Value Gap Methodology Fair Value Gaps represent inefficient price movemen
Jinn MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
TimeWizard
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time Wizard EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart money concepts, specifically designed to identify and trade Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with precision timing and institutional-level market structure analysis. Core Trading Strategy Time Wizard employs a sophisticated multi-timeframe approach that mimics institutional trading behavior by identifying market inefficiencies and liquidity patterns: Phase 1: Fair Value Gap Detection (M15) Automatically sca
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt