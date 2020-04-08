TimeWizard

Time Wizard EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart money concepts, specifically designed to identify and trade Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with precision timing and institutional-level market structure analysis.

🎯 Core Trading Strategy

Time Wizard employs a sophisticated multi-timeframe approach that mimics institutional trading behavior by identifying market inefficiencies and liquidity patterns:

Phase 1: Fair Value Gap Detection (M15)

  • Automatically scans M15 timeframe for authentic Fair Value Gaps
  • Validates gap size and formation criteria
  • Distinguishes between bullish and bearish FVG patterns
  • Filters out false signals using minimum size requirements

Phase 2: Directional Confirmation

  • Waits for complete M15 candle closure above or below FVG levels
  • Confirms market sentiment and directional bias
  • Establishes foundation for entry strategy

Phase 3: Precision Target Setting (M1)

  • Analyzes M1 timeframe for nearby liquidity levels
  • Identifies institutional order blocks and resistance/support zones
  • Sets precise profit targets based on market structure

Phase 4: Liquidity Sweep Detection

  • Monitors for institutional liquidity grabs
  • Detects stop hunt activities above/below key levels
  • Confirms smart money participation before entry

Phase 5: Reversal Confirmation & Entry

  • Waits for price reversal back into FVG zone
  • Executes trades only after full pattern completion
  • Ensures optimal entry timing with institutional flow

⚡ Key Features & Advantages

🕐 Advanced Time Management

  • Automatic New York Session Detection: Precisely calculates NY trading hours
  • Daylight Saving Time Support: Automatically adjusts for EST/EDT transitions
  • Session-Based Trading: Operates only during optimal market hours (9:30 AM - 4:00 PM NY)

📊 Real-Time Compatibility

  • Backtest-to-Live Consistency: Eliminates discrepancies between testing and live trading
  • New Bar Detection: Uses timestamp-based bar identification for accuracy
  • Data Validation: Ensures sufficient market data before signal generation

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Dynamic Spread Filtering: Monitors and filters high-spread conditions
  • Risk-Reward Validation: Minimum 1.5:1 R:R ratio requirement
  • Position Size Control: Configurable lot sizing with risk parameters
  • Stop Loss Protection: FVG-based stop loss placement

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: M15 for structure, M1 for precision
  • Smart Money Concepts: FVG, liquidity sweeps, order flow analysis
  • Professional Execution: Uses advanced trade management classes
  • Error Handling: Robust error detection and recovery systems

📈 Performance Characteristics

Trading Frequency

  • Selective signal generation (quality over quantity)
  • Typically 1-3 high-probability setups per trading session
  • Focus on major market structure breaks and institutional movements

Market Conditions

  • Optimal: Trending markets with clear directional bias
  • Compatible: Range-bound markets with defined levels
  • Filtered: Low volatility and high-spread conditions

⚙️ Configuration Options

Core Parameters

  • Lot Size: Adjustable position sizing (0.01 - 10.0)
  • Stop Loss Offset: Customizable risk buffer (20-100 pips)
  • FVG Detection: Minimum gap size and formation criteria
  • Liquidity Multiplier: Sensitivity for sweep detection

Risk Filters

  • Maximum Spread: Spread-based trade filtering
  • Time Restrictions: Session-based operation control
  • Volatility Filters: Market condition requirements
  • Daily Loss Limits: Maximum daily risk parameters

🎛️ User Interface

Real-Time Dashboard

  • Live NY time display with session status
  • Current phase indicator and progress tracking
  • FVG detection status and target levels
  • Trade execution feedback and alerts

Debug & Analysis

  • Optional detailed logging system
  • Phase-by-phase execution tracking
  • Performance metrics and statistics
  • Error reporting and diagnostics

🔄 Operational Workflow

    1.Market Scan: Continuous M15 FVG detection during NY session
    2.Pattern Validation: Confirms genuine smart money patterns
    3.Target Identification: M1 analysis for precise objectives
    4.Entry Execution: Waits for complete setup confirmation
    5.Trade Management: Monitors until closure or target achievement
    6.Session Reset: Prepares for next trading opportunity

💼 Professional Features

Institutional-Grade Logic

  • Based on proven ICT trading methodologies
  • Mirrors smart money order flow patterns
  • Focuses on market inefficiency exploitation

Robust Architecture

  • Compatible with both MT4 and MT5 platforms
  • Optimized for VPS and cloud trading environments
  • Minimal resource consumption with maximum efficiency

Continuous Evolution

  • Regular updates based on market changes
  • Performance optimization and feature enhancement
  • Community feedback integration

🎯 Ideal For

  • Professional Traders: Seeking institutional-level trading strategies
  • Algorithm Enthusiasts: Interested in smart money concepts
  • Precision Traders: Requiring high-probability, low-frequency setups
  • Risk-Conscious Investors: Emphasizing proper risk management

Time Wizard EA represents the evolution of retail trading into institutional-level market analysis, providing traders with the tools and insights typically reserved for professional trading desks.


