TimeWizard

Time Wizard EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart money concepts, specifically designed to identify and trade Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with precision timing and institutional-level market structure analysis.

🎯 Core Trading Strategy

Time Wizard employs a sophisticated multi-timeframe approach that mimics institutional trading behavior by identifying market inefficiencies and liquidity patterns:

Phase 1: Fair Value Gap Detection (M15)

Automatically scans M15 timeframe for authentic Fair Value Gaps

Validates gap size and formation criteria

Distinguishes between bullish and bearish FVG patterns

Filters out false signals using minimum size requirements

Phase 2: Directional Confirmation

Waits for complete M15 candle closure above or below FVG levels

Confirms market sentiment and directional bias

Establishes foundation for entry strategy

Phase 3: Precision Target Setting (M1)

Analyzes M1 timeframe for nearby liquidity levels

Identifies institutional order blocks and resistance/support zones

Sets precise profit targets based on market structure

Phase 4: Liquidity Sweep Detection

Monitors for institutional liquidity grabs

Detects stop hunt activities above/below key levels

Confirms smart money participation before entry

Phase 5: Reversal Confirmation & Entry

Waits for price reversal back into FVG zone

Executes trades only after full pattern completion

Ensures optimal entry timing with institutional flow

⚡ Key Features & Advantages

🕐 Advanced Time Management

Automatic New York Session Detection : Precisely calculates NY trading hours

: Precisely calculates NY trading hours Daylight Saving Time Support : Automatically adjusts for EST/EDT transitions

: Automatically adjusts for EST/EDT transitions Session-Based Trading: Operates only during optimal market hours (9:30 AM - 4:00 PM NY)

📊 Real-Time Compatibility

Backtest-to-Live Consistency : Eliminates discrepancies between testing and live trading

: Eliminates discrepancies between testing and live trading New Bar Detection : Uses timestamp-based bar identification for accuracy

: Uses timestamp-based bar identification for accuracy Data Validation: Ensures sufficient market data before signal generation

🛡️ Risk Management

Dynamic Spread Filtering : Monitors and filters high-spread conditions

: Monitors and filters high-spread conditions Risk-Reward Validation : Minimum 1.5:1 R:R ratio requirement

: Minimum 1.5:1 R:R ratio requirement Position Size Control : Configurable lot sizing with risk parameters

: Configurable lot sizing with risk parameters Stop Loss Protection: FVG-based stop loss placement

🔧 Technical Specifications

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : M15 for structure, M1 for precision

: M15 for structure, M1 for precision Smart Money Concepts : FVG, liquidity sweeps, order flow analysis

: FVG, liquidity sweeps, order flow analysis Professional Execution : Uses advanced trade management classes

: Uses advanced trade management classes Error Handling: Robust error detection and recovery systems

📈 Performance Characteristics

Trading Frequency

Selective signal generation (quality over quantity)

Typically 1-3 high-probability setups per trading session

Focus on major market structure breaks and institutional movements

Market Conditions

Optimal : Trending markets with clear directional bias

: Trending markets with clear directional bias Compatible : Range-bound markets with defined levels

: Range-bound markets with defined levels Filtered: Low volatility and high-spread conditions

⚙️ Configuration Options

Core Parameters

Lot Size : Adjustable position sizing (0.01 - 10.0)

: Adjustable position sizing (0.01 - 10.0) Stop Loss Offset : Customizable risk buffer (20-100 pips)

: Customizable risk buffer (20-100 pips) FVG Detection : Minimum gap size and formation criteria

: Minimum gap size and formation criteria Liquidity Multiplier: Sensitivity for sweep detection

Risk Filters

Maximum Spread : Spread-based trade filtering

: Spread-based trade filtering Time Restrictions : Session-based operation control

: Session-based operation control Volatility Filters : Market condition requirements

: Market condition requirements Daily Loss Limits: Maximum daily risk parameters

🎛️ User Interface

Real-Time Dashboard

Live NY time display with session status

Current phase indicator and progress tracking

FVG detection status and target levels

Trade execution feedback and alerts

Debug & Analysis

Optional detailed logging system

Phase-by-phase execution tracking

Performance metrics and statistics

Error reporting and diagnostics

🔄 Operational Workflow

1. Market Scan: Continuous M15 FVG detection during NY session 2. Pattern Validation: Confirms genuine smart money patterns 3. Target Identification: M1 analysis for precise objectives 4. Entry Execution: Waits for complete setup confirmation 5. Trade Management: Monitors until closure or target achievement 6. Session Reset: Prepares for next trading opportunity

💼 Professional Features

Institutional-Grade Logic

Based on proven ICT trading methodologies

Mirrors smart money order flow patterns

Focuses on market inefficiency exploitation

Robust Architecture

Compatible with both MT4 and MT5 platforms

Optimized for VPS and cloud trading environments

Minimal resource consumption with maximum efficiency

Continuous Evolution

Regular updates based on market changes

Performance optimization and feature enhancement

Community feedback integration

🎯 Ideal For

Professional Traders : Seeking institutional-level trading strategies

: Seeking institutional-level trading strategies Algorithm Enthusiasts : Interested in smart money concepts

: Interested in smart money concepts Precision Traders : Requiring high-probability, low-frequency setups

: Requiring high-probability, low-frequency setups Risk-Conscious Investors: Emphasizing proper risk management

Time Wizard EA represents the evolution of retail trading into institutional-level market analysis, providing traders with the tools and insights typically reserved for professional trading desks.