MEGA EurUsd h1

MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio.

MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely on Bar Close, eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting, ensuring reliable and stable profits in the future. The EA's advanced algorithm finds entry points with precision and uses several filters to ensure proper entry and exit from the market, making it highly effective in the latest market situations.

MEGA doesn't use grid, martingale, arbitrage, or tick scalping strategies, and is non-curve-fitting. It has been thoroughly backtested for two years with a 99% quality rating, and no optimization is needed. MEGA is best optimized for the actual market situations, and it works seamlessly with 4-5 digit brokers. It also features a spread filter, equity stop, drawdown protection, and an info panel with EA information.

With three types of money management (Fixed Lot, Percentage of Equity, Percentage of Balance), hard stop loss, and take profit for each position, MEGA provides a customizable trading experience that meets the needs of both novice and expert traders. It is easy to install, requires a hedging account, and is ideal for low spread, low commission, and quality execution brokers.

We recommend testing MEGA on a cent trading account before risking real money, and using a VPS or server with minimal network delays to the broker server for optimal performance. As with any trading strategy, caution is advised when using MEGA on a live account, and it's important to note that past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Finally, execution of the stop loss still depends on the broker, so it's essential to choose a reliable broker for your trading needs.

Get ready to take your trading to the next level with MEGA - the ultimate trading genius!

Working

Working symbol: EURUSD

Working Timeframe: H1



