Supergold XAUUSD h1
- Experts
- Raphael Schwietering
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 29 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold
Step into the future of trading with SuperGold, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges.
Why Choose SuperGold?
SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced market entry strategies, built-in risk protections, and a design optimized for real-world market conditions, this EA ensures precision and safety in every trade. Every position is safeguarded with a hard stop-loss, allowing you to trade confidently in volatile markets.
Built for Excellence
With 4 years of rigorous backtesting at 99% modeling quality, SuperGold has proven itself as one of the most reliable trading systems available. Fully optimized for both 4- and 5-digit brokers, it’s crafted to thrive in any trading environment.
Prop Firm Ready – Your Ticket to Funded Success
Designed with prop firm challenges in mind, SuperGold offers advanced drawdown and equity protections, ensuring compliance with strict trading rules. Conquer the competition and secure funded accounts effortlessly.
Take Your Trading to New Heights
Test SuperGold on a demo account to experience its unmatched capabilities. With features designed to minimize risks and maximize opportunities, SuperGold is the ideal EA for traders aiming to elevate their trading game.
Key Trading Information
- Working Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe: H1
SuperGold Features
- AI-Enhanced Power: Utilizes multiple strategies perfected with artificial intelligence.
- Risk Management: Every trade comes with a hard stop-loss and take-profit.
- Entry Protections:
- Spread Filter
- Max Open Positions
- Max Open Lots
- Max Positions per Bar
- Account Safeguards:
- Maximum Daily Loss Protection – stops trading to avoid exceeding daily limits (includes Reset Time).
- Maximum Daily Drawdown % Protection.
- Minimum and Maximum Equity Protection – auto-close trades and halt EA if limits are reached.
- Minimum Equity Drawdown % Protection.
- Real-Time Info: Infopanel displays key trading metrics.
- Optimized Logic: Advanced entry and exit strategies ensure precision and profitability.
- Plug-and-Play Setup: Easy installation means you can start trading in minutes.
- Target Profit/Loss: Set and EA will close all trades if Profit/Loss reached for the rest of the day and begin at defined startdate
Why Traders Love SuperGold
- Proven Performance: Backtested for 4 years with top-tier accuracy.
- Prop Firm Compatible: Tailored to meet strict funding requirements.
- Ready to Go: Fully calibrated for live market conditions – no optimization needed.
- Universal Broker Compatibility: Works seamlessly with 4- and 5-digit brokers.
Recommendations for Best Results
- Start with a demo or cent account to familiarize yourself with the EA.
- Use a VPS or low-latency server to ensure optimal performance.
- Choose a broker offering low spreads, minimal commissions, and fast execution.
- Always trade responsibly, as past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.
SuperGold: Dominate the Markets with Confidence. Your journey to trading success starts now!