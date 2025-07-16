Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1

Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment.

Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also includes safety measures like daily drawdown limits, equity protections, and trade filters to reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions.

Main Features

General Settings

  • Fast backtest mode for efficient strategy evaluation

  • On-chart information panel

  • Custom order comment and unique magic number

  • Multiple trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only

Money Management

  • Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk

  • Define risk using balance, equity, or fixed currency amount

Trade Control

  • Stop loss and take profit applied to every position

  • Optional trailing stop with custom step and start distance

  • Target profit and loss controls with trading resume schedule

Entry Protections

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Limits on open trades, total lots, and positions per candle

Daily & Account Protections

  • Caps on daily drawdown and losses

  • Equity-based safety thresholds for stopping trading

  • Daily reset by configurable time

Session Management

  • Fully configurable session hours by weekday

  • Options to disable Sunday trading

  • Trade closures at session or Friday close

Performance
Gold Pump Pro has delivered strong results in a two-year backtest from 2024 to today on the XAUUSD H1 chart, confirming its reliability in current market environments.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Broker: Any low-spread broker (IC Markets recommended)

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000 (1:500 leverage)

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100, ideally 1:500

  • Account type: Hedging

  • VPS: Mandatory for uninterrupted 24/7 operation


Prodotti consigliati
Hedge MA
Abdelhak Bekkali
Experts
Hedge MA is both a moving average cross EA and hedging EA, designed to recover a loss of a losing trade by opening an opposite trade, or more, if necessary. If the initial trade will be lost, the hedge trade will win. If the initial trade wins, then the hedge trade might not even get triggered and will be cancelled. The EA is designed for МТ5 hedge accounts. Recommended account - cent МТ5 hedge, at least 15000 USD cents ($150), leverage - 1:500. Recommended timeframe - М5. The default settings a
NorthSea MT5
Mark Taylor
Experts
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy ta
Bison XAUUSD
Sivaprasanthan Kandasamy
Experts
Bison   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It sounds like it comes with a preset risk-to-reward ratio and adjusts the trading lot size accordingly, which would make it pretty user-friendly, especially for plug-and-play style trading. Does it have any particular risk management features, like stop loss or take profit levels? Or is it mainly focused on the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio? Also, how does i
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 è un sistema di trading professionale creato per la piattaforma MT5 e ottimizzato per funzionare con MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) su B3 in BRASILE. Il sistema utilizza la Fuzzy Logic in più timeframe (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) per identificare l'andamento dei prezzi, applicando pesi in ogni timeframe secondo i calcoli effettuati. Dopo aver individuato il trend, il sistema posiziona un ordine STOP (BUY o SELL) in base alla volatilità media, e quando la posizione viene aperta, l'EA e
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
QuantEdge AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
QuantEdge AI è un Expert Advisor (EA) di nuova generazione per MetaTrader 5, sviluppato con intelligenza artificiale e analisi dei dati storici. Fornisce segnali di ingresso ad alta precisione, gestione intelligente del rischio e un sistema completamente automatizzato. ️ Caratteristiche principali: - Motore AI: utilizza il machine learning per identificare opportunità ad alta probabilità - Alta precisione: ottimizzato con migliaia di backtest - Gestione del rischio adattiva: SL/TP in
Dorado Gold EA Xauusd
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
Experts
Miglior Gold EA • Robot Oro MT5 • EA XAUUSD per Micro‑Lotti Dorado Gold EA è un Expert Advisor di swing e day‑trading di breve periodo per il CFD GOLD / XAUUSD. Progettato per broker che consentono posizioni da 0,01 lotto , mantiene il drawdown massimo sotto il 10 % e risponde alle ricerche più popolari su MQL5 come “gold ea”, “low drawdown ea” e “prop‑firm robot”. 1. Prezzi di lancio (il prezzo aumenta automaticamente quando ogni blocco di licenze è esaurito) Fase Licenze Licenza a vita Nolegg
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Ger40 Morning Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
This breakout robot has been specifically designed to trade GER40 (Same as DE40) when London and the rest of Europe opens. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. This test was done on ICMarkets. The EA is not only made to Buy, but also shorts when we are in a bearish trend. It is completely specialized to trade GER40 only. The robot itself trades on the 5M chart and waits for a breakout to open a  position. If there is no breakout, it will delete its pending order within 23 minutes
Zeus GBPUSD
Silviu Andrei Popa
Experts
!!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.46 (35)
Experts
Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intel
The EurUsd Prospector
Bob Godar
Experts
The EurUsd Prospector summarized :  A robust Expert Advisor for EUR/USD trading on the H1 timeframe. Combines 4 strategies,15 indicators and two modus for precise trading decisions. Safe trading methods with stop orders and fixed or trailing stop losses. Don't miss your chance to get two EAs in one for the price of one! Grab your lifetime copy now for only $50 per strategy! Key Features: Multi-strategy portfolio selected by AI 15 indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks Safe trading methods C
Unique Fighter MT5
David Berger
5 (1)
Experts
Limited Time for Free!! Unique Fighter is a flexible Expert Advisor that gives traders a high degree of freedom in choosing their preferred balance between risk and profit. It is timeframe-independent but was specifically developed for trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) M5 chart .  Setting for Eur/Usd - > check comments Further Forex pairs will added soon! The core strategy is based on retesting breakout zones after a pullback . However, not every breakout automatically triggers a buy or sell si
FREE
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Scalper Master AI Motore di scalping di precisione per USDJPY | H1 Scalper Master AI è un sistema di scalping all'avanguardia, basato sull'intelligenza artificiale e progettato per la coppia USDJPY, che sfrutta le tecniche più avanzate nel trading ad alta frequenza. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) combina un'intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia con metodologie di scalping proprietarie per offrire precisione e prestazioni senza pari nei mercati in rapida evoluzione. Progettato per i trader che
Rey Toro
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Rey Toro this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely behind this incredible bull and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction. Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it
Index Sniper Pro MT5
Sachin Gautam
4.85 (13)
Experts
Introducing  Index Sniper Pro EA . It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open. ******* GET READY FOR v2.32 update ******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI *******NEW FEATURES******* Lots of New Features released, see what's new section S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE******* DE40 Set File - Released   on our Group  *******NEW FEATURE******* Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and S
Black Jack mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Black Jack   is a reliable trend-following trading algorithm designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Trading on the Forex market is complex and dynamic, requiring significant time, effort, and experience for successful participation. However, with the development of trading bots, traders now have the ability to automate their strategies and take advantage of market trends without spending countless hours on data analysis. Forex Bot Black Jack   is a trading bot that uses adv
Medusa Gold AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Gold AI: Advanced Deep Learning Trading System Important: Our deep learning model receives quarterly updates and additional updates during market shifts. Always check for the latest version. The model performs optimally on the 5-minute timeframe. Why We Avoid Overfitting In the world of financial forecasting, overfitted models often excel in analyzing historical data but fail to provide reliable predictions for future market conditions. To counter this, we deliberately design Medusa Gold
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Elliot wave 52
Durmus Ozturk
Experts
İlk süreç, pazarın yorgunluk semptomlarını bolinger bandı ve hareketli ortalama göstergeleri ile tespit etmekle başlar. İşlem beklendiği gibi gitmezse, ikinci işlem başlar. İşlemi Avrupa ve ABD oturumları için makul bir kar veya zararla kapatır. eurusd 1 saat kullanılır. Ayda 3 veya 4  Sihirli numara = sihirli sayı  inp1_TimeStart = Zaman Başlangıcı inp1_TimeEnd = Zaman Sonu inp5_VolumePercent = Birim Yüzde Satın Al inp11_mmMgInitialLots = mm MgInitia lLots satın al   inp11_mmMgMultiplyOnLoss
Trade Fury
Paul Petrus Lombard
5 (1)
Experts
MegaTrade Systems  presents  Trade Fury ,  a next generation multi-strategy expert advisor implementing a very unique approach in scanning the market, identifying and auto executing the most reliable trading setups of all time.  Trade Fury has been in development for over 2.5 years with most features vigorously tested on both demo and live trading environments. The EA features four distinct trading strategies where each strategy includes various algorithms for identifying and executing the parti
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
LSTM Forex Alpha
Gianvito Fiume
Experts
IMPORTANTE: IL BOT E' ESCLUSIVO PER EURUSD M30.                        TESTARE DAL 2024 AD OGGI (LEVA MINIMA 1:30) LSTM ForexAlpha è un Expert Advisor (EA) di trading avanzato che utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) per ottimizzare le operazioni di mercato. Questo bot è stato addestrato su diversi anni di dati storici per abituarsi a tutti i trend di mercato, garantendo un adattamento continuo alle condizioni attuali del mercato. Caratteristiche Principali: Intelli
Lazy Locker
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades only Forex currencies on hedge accounts. The strategy depends on the selected trading mode. Trade mode - Weekly/Daily. This means that the trading cycle is limited by a week or a day. Lot size - fixed lot size. Set manually. The bar number of open positions - bar index from the start of the selected trading period for opening Limit or Stop orders. In case of Weekly mode, Н4 bars are considered. In case of Daily, Н1 bars are considered. The closing hour of trade - keep i
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Experts
The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order. The EA uses pending orders   BuyStop and SellStop. The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 The EA places a protective stop order on all orders. The adviser is safe and does not require any s
BesteaOne
Kai Wu
Experts
中文介绍 ​ 策略概念 多指标多周期共振 EA 是一种自动化交易系统，通过整合 多个技术指标 ​ （如 MACD 、 RSI 、均线）在 不同时间周期 ​ （如 1 小时、 4 小时、日线）上的信号，捕捉高概率交易机会。其核心理念是：当短、中、长期周期及不同类别指标（趋势、动量、波动率）同时发出方向一致的信号时，称为 “ 共振 ” ，此时市场动能较强，交易成功率显著提升。 ​ 核心逻辑 ​ 多周期协同 同时分析至少 3 个时间周期（如 15 分钟、 1 小时、 4 小时），分别判断趋势方向。 ​ 短期周期 ​ （如 15 分钟）用于捕捉入场时机， ​ 长期周期 ​ （如 4 小时）用于确认主趋势方向。 ​ 多指标过滤 ​ 趋势指标 ​ （如移动平均线、 MACD ）确认方向。 ​ 震荡指标 ​ （如 RSI 、 Stochastic ）识别超买 / 超卖或动能强度。 ​ 量价指标 ​ （如成交量、 OBV ）辅助验证市场参与度。 ​ 共振条件 当所有周期及指标均指向同一方向时（如看涨或看跌），触发交易信号。 示例： ​ H4 周期 ：价格高于 200 日均线 + MACD 柱线上涨。
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (5)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Altri dall’autore
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control
The Greatest XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution for XAUUSD on H1 Timeframe The Greatest EA   is a state-of-the-art automated trading system specifically optimized for the   XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe . With   5 years of proven backtesting results , this EA delivers consistent performance and robust risk management, making it an ideal choice for both retail traders and   prop firm challenges . Whether you're looking to grow your account or pass a funded account evaluation, The Greatest EA is
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Forex Daemon
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX DAEMON è un Expert Advisor automatizzato intelligente. Sta lavorando con un proprio complesso algoritmo. La logica di entrata e di uscita opera solo sulla chiusura della barra, filtrando il rumore del mercato, velocizzando notevolmente le ottimizzazioni, evitando la caccia allo stop loss e assicurando il corretto funzionamento di qualsiasi broker con uno spread ragionevole. L'EA utilizza un algoritmo avanzato per trovare i punti di ingresso, oltre a diversi filtri aggiuntivi per entrare e
Goldust XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Introducing GOLDUST, the ultimate trading solution for GOLD(XAUUSD) with an intelligent automated Expert Advisor. But wait, it's not just limited to GOLD. GOLDUST has different powerful strategies that work on different pairs, making it an all-in-one EA for your trading needs. With its own complex algorithm combined with indicators and AI (Artificial Intelligence), GOLDUST can identify entry and exit opportunities with ease. The entry and exit logic of this EA operates on Bar Close only, filter
ForexGod GBPUSD
Raphael Schwietering
2.33 (3)
Experts
FOREXGOD is an intelligent automated Expert Advisor with different powerful strategies in one ea which is working on different pairs. It is working with its own complex algorithm combines with some indicators and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to get opportunities to entry and exit.   Entry and exit logic operates on  Bar Close only .This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The E
HedgeHammer EURUSD
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
HedgeHammer è un Expert Advisor automatizzato intelligente che utilizza la copertura. Sta lavorando con il suo complesso algoritmo combinato con alcuni indicatori per ottenere opportunità di ingresso e uscita. La logica di entrata e di uscita opera solo su Bar Close. Questo filtra il rumore del mercato, accelera notevolmente le ottimizzazioni, evita la caccia allo stop loss e garantisce il corretto funzionamento di qualsiasi broker con uno spread ragionevole. L'EA utilizza un algoritmo avanz
High Fly
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing High Fly - the Ultimate Trading Ace! This fully automated trading system is designed to elevate your trading game with its advanced algorithm and innovative features. High Fly utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. High Fly's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely on Bar Close, eliminating market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting,
TradingGod XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
This fully automated EA called TradingGod is designed to trade XAUUSD (GOLD) in H1 only. It uses advanced machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms to adapt to changing market conditions and maximize profits. TradingGod's self-adaptive market algorithm uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators to find the best entry and exit points in the market. It operates solely on Bar Close, filtering out market noise and ensuring reliable operation at any broker with a reaso
Premium M15
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Premium — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15 Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Premium is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments. Discover Premium — The Intelligent Trading Machine Enter a new era of automated trading with Premium , designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Premium delivers reliable perform
Armageddon EURUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Armageddon is a fully automated EA designed to trade EURUSD M15 only. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Entry and exit logic operates on Bar Close only. This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The EA uses an advanced algorithm to
HedgeGPT EurUsd h1
Raphael Schwietering
2 (1)
Experts
HedgeGPT is a fully automated hedging robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.   Entry and exit
Bang Bang EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
Bang Bang is an advanced hedging robot that employs a breakout strategy, sophisticated money management, and probabilistic analysis. Its strength lies in trading the price consolidation stages, which make up most of the market time. The robot has been tested on real accounts with an impressive risk-to-reward ratio and does not require forced optimization, ensuring reliability and stability in the future. Suitable for both novice and experienced traders, BigDaddy's entry and exit logic operates
Mustang EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Mustang, the ultimate solution for traders seeking automated hedging. With an efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management, and probabilistic analysis, Mustang is the ideal choice for both beginners and experienced traders. Its entry and exit logic operates solely on bar close, filtering out market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Tested on real accounts, Mustang has proven to have an excellent risk-to-reward ratio, without the need for forced optim
HolyGrail XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Introducing HolyGrail, an advanced hedging robot designed to trade price consolidation stages with a breakout strategy, intelligent money management, and probabilistic analysis. With its proven track record on real accounts, HolyGrail offers a reliable and stable solution for future profits without the need for forced optimization. HolyGrail operates solely on bar close, filtering market noise, optimizing speed, and avoiding stop loss hunting. Its state-of-the-art algorithm finds entry points a
MEGA EurUsd h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio. MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely
Trading Titan EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Trading Titan is an exceptional fully automated trading robot designed to work exclusively with EURUSD currency pair in H1 timeframe. This trading EA is based on advanced cluster analysis and genetic algorithms that provide self-adaptive market algorithms and reliable trading signals. The entry and exit logic of Trading Titan operates on Bar Close only, which eliminates market noise, speeds up optimization, and ensures that stop loss hunting is avoided, making it an excellent choice for trading
Rush XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Introducing RUSH, the ultimate trading robot designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the market, RUSH empowers you to take control of your financial destiny with unrivaled precision and success. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, RUSH utilizes advanced algorithms, cutting-edge money management strategies, and sophisticated probabilistic analysis. This powerful combination has been extensively tested on real accounts, consistently deliv
Bluey EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing Bluey, the next evolution in automated trading technology. Bluey isn't just another run-of-the-mill trading robot; it's a sophisticated system engineered to redefine your trading experience. Powered by cutting-edge algorithms and state-of-the-art features, Bluey seamlessly blends technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with accurate and profitable trading signals. Bluey's advanced technology excels at identifying lucrative trading opport
Jumbo EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Introducing Jumbo - The Ultimate Trading Maverick! This fully automated trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. Jumbo utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. Jumbo's cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opportunities, analyzing market trends, and executing
BigShot EURUS m15
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Big Shot — Proven Power with 5 Years of Results on EURUSD M15 Tested over five years on the EURUSD M15 timeframe, Big Shot is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) built for precision, control, and consistency in real trading environments. Discover Big Shot — The Intelligent Trading Machine Enter a new era of automated trading with Big Shot , designed for traders who demand excellence. Whether you're managing personal capital or preparing for prop firm challenges, Big Shot delivers reliable pe
Gold Hamster H1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Introducing Gold Hamster – The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse! Elevate your trading game with this fully automated system, meticulously designed to transform your trading experience through its cutting-edge algorithm and advanced features. Gold Hamster seamlessly integrates technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver reliable and profitable trading signals. Experience the Future of Trading Gold Hamster's state-of-the-art technology excels at pinpointing lucrative tr
Gold Grove System XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
The Future of Automated Trading is Here – Gold Grove System Welcome to next-level smart trading. Gold Grove System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to unlock your full trading potential with powerful AI-driven strategies. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming to pass prop firm challenges, this EA delivers a blend of performance and protection that few can match. With 5 years of rigorous backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Gold Grove System has proven its ability to navigate market
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Diamond Pro XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Diamond Pro EA   is a premium automated trading system crafted for   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart . Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging   1 year of backtesting   and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value. Key Features of Diamond Pro EA XAUUSD H1 Expertise Precision-tuned for
Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading.   Bizarr EA   is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1 , Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical e
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Prime Plus XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions. Each
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione