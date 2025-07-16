Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1
- Experts
- Raphael Schwietering
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 15 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment.
Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also includes safety measures like daily drawdown limits, equity protections, and trade filters to reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions.
Main Features
General Settings
-
Fast backtest mode for efficient strategy evaluation
-
On-chart information panel
-
Custom order comment and unique magic number
-
Multiple trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only
Money Management
-
Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk
-
Define risk using balance, equity, or fixed currency amount
Trade Control
-
Stop loss and take profit applied to every position
-
Optional trailing stop with custom step and start distance
-
Target profit and loss controls with trading resume schedule
Entry Protections
-
Maximum spread filter
-
Limits on open trades, total lots, and positions per candle
Daily & Account Protections
-
Caps on daily drawdown and losses
-
Equity-based safety thresholds for stopping trading
-
Daily reset by configurable time
Session Management
-
Fully configurable session hours by weekday
-
Options to disable Sunday trading
-
Trade closures at session or Friday close
Performance
Gold Pump Pro has delivered strong results in a two-year backtest from 2024 to today on the XAUUSD H1 chart, confirming its reliability in current market environments.
Requirements and Recommendations
-
Broker: Any low-spread broker (IC Markets recommended)
-
Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage)
-
Recommended deposit: $1000 (1:500 leverage)
-
Leverage: Minimum 1:100, ideally 1:500
-
Account type: Hedging
-
VPS: Mandatory for uninterrupted 24/7 operation