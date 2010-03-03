Osyrys

Gain Consistency in the Markets with Osiris
A ​​Highly Accurate Automated System Based on Intelligent Moving Averages and Advanced Risk Management!"

🔵 Trend Following:

Ideal for volatile pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD

Osiris is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade on Forex, Indices and Metals, combining:

🚀 2 Customizable Moving Averages in subwindow to identify trends with precision.

🏦 Only trades on Tomas Lekim's CUBE THEORY prices

📊 Dynamic Horizontal Lines that highlight reversal zones .

⚡ Intelligent Risk Management: Stop Loss, Take Profit and automatic lot adjustment.

🔄 Optional Reversal Mode to adapt to volatile markets.

◼ ◼ ◼ Control Balance and Profit with 🏦 Minimum balance after reset and 🎯 Profit target

📉 DAILY, WEEKLY or Monthly Lot Increment Key

◼ ◼ ◼ Logic Control "INVERTS or STOP when LOSS IS GREATER than PROFIT

💥 MAXORDERS parameter to control the number of orders!

🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?

Traders looking for automation without complications.

Those who want to trade in multiple pairs (EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, etc.).

Beginners or professionals who value full control over the parameters.

✅ EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS:
🛡️ Advanced Protection:

Real-time margin checking.

Closes position by operating against the order level

◼ ◼ ◼ Logic Control " REVERSES or STOP when LOSS IS GREATER than PROFIT

⚙️ Total Customization:

Adjust MM periods, PERIOD, SHIFT, METHOD and PRICE TYPE!

📉 Works on Multiple Timeframes:

Tested and optimized on M1, M30, H1 and D1.

🔍 Transparency:

All signals are displayed in the dedicated subwindow (without polluting the main chart).

🟣 Cryptocurrencies:

Special configuration for BTCUSD and ETHUSD

Larger lots and wider SL

🚨 Disclaimer
No profit guarantees

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE:
"No EA is 100% infallible. We recommend testing on a demo account before using real capital."

Test on a demo account before using with real capital

OSIRIS - The Power of Automated Trading at Your Fingertips! ⚡🤖

🎁 LIMITED TIME OFFER!
Promotional Price: ~~$259(50% OFF!)
