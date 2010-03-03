Aeth3r

AETHER – Dual Matrix Adaptive Trading System
AETHER is a unique Expert Advisor that combines two independent matrices to map the market:

Price Matrix: Precise division of the price into thousandths to find strategic reversal or continuation points.

Time Matrix: Intelligent segmentation of the chart into time columns, adapting the strategy to the asset and timeframe in use.

🔹 100% automated trading
🔹 Compatible with any asset and timeframe
🔹 Integrated dashboard showing:

Open positions

Equity, Profit, and Drawdown

Current thousandths and time column

Matrix crossover status

Operating mode (Fixed or Dynamic)

How it works
AETHER analyzes the crossover between the price matrix and the time matrix to determine entry zones. When the conditions are met, it executes buy or sell orders with configurable risk management.

Main Features
Modular algorithm for easy customization

Logic adaptable to asset behavior

Risk management by fixed or dynamic lot

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester for backtesting

Modern visual dashboard for real-time monitoring

⚠ Warning: This EA does not guarantee future profits. Always use appropriate risk management and test on a demo account before trading on a live account.
