Easytrend Gold MT5

Tired of confusing indicators, especially when trading the volatile Gold market? EasyTrend Gold MT5 is designed to tame Gold's volatility on  any timeframe. It harnesses the power of ATR to translate Gold's sharp movements into a single, clear, and dynamic trend line that cuts through the noise.

Whether you are scalping on M1 or swing trading on H4, you can visualize the trend's direction and strength, easily identify consolidation periods, and gain an intuitive insight into when it's time to act on XAU/USD.

Other Recommended Assets

While optimized for volatile assets like Gold, EasyTrend's logic is highly effective across a range of markets known for strong trends:

  • Major Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

  • Stock Indices: US500 (S&P 500), US100 (NASDAQ), GER30 (DAX)

  • Cryptocurrencies: BTC/USD (Bitcoin), ETH/USD (Ethereum)

  • Commodities: WTI/USOIL (Crude Oil)


1. The Strategy: How the Indicator Works in Practice

EasyTrend is a trend-following indicator that uses the Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic line that adapts to market volatility. Its main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive visual representation of the prevailing trend direction.

The logic is simple and effective:

  • Uptrend (Blue Line): When the indicator displays a blue line positioned below the candles (candlesticks), it signals an uptrend. In this condition, the line acts as a dynamic support level. As long as prices remain above the blue line, the uptrend is considered to be in effect. The color change from red to blue suggests the beginning of a potential upward movement.

  • Downtrend (Red Line): Conversely, when a red line appears above the candles, the indicator points to a downtrend. The line then functions as a dynamic resistance level. The persistence of prices below the red line reinforces the continuation of the downtrend. The transition from blue to red indicates the start of a possible downward movement.

2. Interpreting the Line's Angle (Trend Strength)

The slope of the EasyTrend line is a powerful visual feature that helps assess the strength and momentum of the market.

  • Steep Angle (Strong Trend): A steep angle on the line, whether upwards (blue) or downwards (red), indicates a strong trend with good momentum. When the line moves quickly along with the price, it reflects a directional market with strong participation from traders.

  • Horizontal Angle (Sideways Market / Consolidation): When the indicator's line becomes flat and horizontal, it is a clear sign that the market has lost its directional momentum. This indicates a period of consolidation or sideways movement. For a trend trader, this is an important visual alert, suggesting that trend-following strategies may be less effective. During these periods, the line defines very clear horizontal support or resistance levels.

3. Adaptation to Volatility and Noise Filtering

Volatile assets and timeframes require responsive tools. Being based on ATR, EasyTrend dynamically adjusts to market volatility. This means that in more volatile markets, the line will move further away from the price, while in low-volatility markets, it will stay closer.

Additionally, the line's "stair-step" logic helps to filter out minor market noise, avoiding color changes on every insignificant price movement and helping the trader stay positioned in the main trend for longer.

Conclusion and Recommendations

EasyTrend is a visually intuitive and effective technical analysis tool designed to simplify the identification of trends, dynamic support, and resistance. It stands out for its clarity in differentiating between strongly trending markets and periods of sideways consolidation.


If this indicator was helpful to you, I have just one small request:

Please leave a quick review (no comment necessary—just a quick star would be greatly appreciated!).

It makes a huge difference to me and helps me continue sharing free, valuable content.

And don't worry—no pressure, no strings attached, ever!

