Tempest Alpha

Tempest Alpha is a multi-strategy grid trading EA that implements smart grid algorithms with comprehensive position management and risk controls. The EA evaluates market conditions using market regime analysis and volatility measurements to determine optimal entry and exit positions.


Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324398

Launch Promo Price: $50 for limited time only. (Original Price: $185)

Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy Architecture: Each strategy operates independently with unique parameters and grid management.
  • Dynamic Grid Management: Dynamic Grid Spacing with Partial Close Mechanism during favorable movements.
  • Risk Management: Maximum Drawdown Protection with configurable threshold.

Recommended

  • Currency Pair: AUDNZD
  • Timeframe: M5

Inputs

  • Strategy Selection Mode: Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive.
  • Lot Size Mode: Low Risk / Medium Risk / High Risk / Fixed Lot Size. The EA automatically scales lot size based on account balance for risk modes, or uses a user-defined fixed lot size.
  • Fixed Lot Size: Specify the lot size when using Fixed Lot Size mode.
  • Maximum Drawdown Protection: Enable (true) or disable (false) drawdown protection.
  • Maximum Drawdown (% of Equity): Specify the maximum allowable drawdown percentage. When this threshold is reached, the EA will automatically close all positions and stop opening new ones.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's positions.
  • Show Information Panel: Enable (true) or disable (false) the dashboard display.

