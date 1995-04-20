This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting



This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day.





below is the customization that you can adjust :







Input Descriptions

EnableAsian

Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels.





EnableLondon

Enables or disables the display of London session high and low levels.





EnableNewYork

Enables or disables the display of New York session high and low levels.





AsianStartHour

Defines the hour when the Asian session starts (based on server time).





AsianEndHour

Defines the hour when the Asian session ends.





LondonStartHour

Sets the starting hour of the London session.





LondonEndHour

Sets the ending hour of the London session.





NewYorkStartHour

Specifies the starting hour of the New York session.





NewYorkEndHour

Specifies the ending hour of the New York session.





LineSize

Sets the thickness of the session high/low lines.





LineStyle

Selects the style of the session lines (0: Solid, 1: Dash, 2: Dot, etc.).





AsianColor

Color used to display the Asian session lines.





LondonColor

Color used to display the London session lines.





NewYorkColor

Color used to display the New York session lines.





ShowLabels

Enables or disables the display of text labels for session lines.





LabelPosition

Position of the session label on the chart (LEFT, RIGHT, CENTER).





LabelFontSize

Font size used for the session labels.





LabelFontStyle

Font style used for displaying session labels (e.g., Arial).





LabelFontColor

Color of the font used in the session labels.





ExtendLines

If enabled, the session lines extend to the right edge of the chart.





SessionLinesDays

Number of previous days for which session high/low lines should be displayed.





EnableDebug

Enables internal logging and debugging for development or troubleshooting purposes.



