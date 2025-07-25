Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT4 Free by DigitalPrime

A reliable, lightweight candle timer showing the exact time remaining until the next bar – now available for free with core functionality.

Used and trusted by hundreds of traders – over 800 downloads!

Key Features

Real-time countdown to the next candle close (for M1, M15, and H1 only)

Updates independently of market tick activity

Minimal CPU usage – works smoothly on all supported charts

Simple, always visible, fixed position (top left corner)

Indicator color: fixed lime green for maximum clarity

IMPORTANT:

This FREE version is limited to M1, M15, and H1 timeframes only. On other timeframes, an information message appears showing that extended support is available only in the PRO version.

Who Is Candle Timer Free For?

Scalpers and fast traders working on M1, M15, or H1

Traders needing a simple countdown without extra features

Beginners who want to try a precise timer for free

Want To Unlock Full Power?

Upgrade to Candle Timer PRO: See Candle Timer PRO MT4 on MQL5 Market

Feature FREE PRO Precise countdown Yes Yes All timeframes M1, M15, H1 only Full support (M1–MN1) Dynamic positioning No (fixed only) Yes (drag, save pos.) Color customization No (fixed) Yes, incl. auto colorYes (fully customizable, auto-change in last seconds) Adjustable font size No Yes Progress bar No Yes Real-time spread No Yes Sound alerts No Yes (fully configurable) Advanced panel customization No Yes (full options)

Candle Timer PRO Offers:

Support for every timeframe (M1–MN1)

Dynamic positioning (drag & drop anywhere, with position memory)

Customizable colors and automatic color changing on final seconds

Adjustable font size

Visual progress bar for each candle

Real-time spread display

Customizable sound alerts before candle close

Complete panel customization and clean on-chart interface

Get the professional advantage for time-dependent, scalping and high-precision trading! Upgrade: Candle Timer PRO MT4

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Candlestick, bar, or line chart

All symbols/pairs (full unlock in PRO)

How To Use

Install the indicator and add to your MT4 chart Timer will appear automatically on supported timeframes (M1, M15, H1) On other timeframes, an upgrade notice is shown

You can upgrade to Candle Timer PRO at any time and keep your workflow!

Find out more and get the full feature set here: Candle Timer PRO MT4







