Session Shade
- Indicatori
- Shunsuke Kanaya
- Versione: 1.5
Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours on your chart by shading the background.
It is designed to help you quickly confirm your time filter window at a glance.
Key Features
-
Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background
-
Keeps trading hours (OK) clean and unshaded
-
Optional Start/End vertical lines for the trading window
-
Optional info panel: server time, TRADING OK/NG status, and next switch countdown
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe (server time based)
How It Works
You define a daily trading window:
-
Trading Start (hour / minute)
-
Trading End (hour / minute)
The indicator shades the remaining time as non-trading hours.
Inputs
-
Enable_Shade
-
Shade_NonTrading_Hours
-
Shade_Trading_Hours (optional)
-
TradingStart_Hour / TradingStart_Minute
-
TradingEnd_Hour / TradingEnd_Minute
-
DaysToDraw_Back
-
Draw_StartEnd_VLines
-
Show_Panel (and panel settings)
-
Colors for shading and lines
Notes
-
Time calculations are based on your broker server time.
-
This indicator does not generate trading signals. It is a visual utility tool only.
Support
If you have questions or suggestions, feel free to leave a comment.