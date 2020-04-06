TrendMaster XAU Pro EA
- Experts
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
TrendMaster XAU Pro EA
Precision in Gold. Power in Silence.
Overview:
TrendMaster XAU Pro EA is a sophisticated trend-following system engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across all timeframes. Built on a foundation of convergence logic and multi-indicator validation, this EA adapts fluidly to market shifts—quietly navigating the chaos with purpose and precision.
🧠 Strategic Essence:
While the full logic remains proprietary, TrendMaster XAU Pro EA operates through a layered synergy of momentum and trend signals. Five carefully selected indicators work in confluence—not in isolation—to detect high-probability trade conditions. Only when market behavior aligns with its unique internal thresholds does the EA strike.
Expect components such as:
-
Long-term trend anchors
-
Momentum phase detection
-
Dynamic trend slope calibration
-
Selective volatility filtration
Entries are filtered through a weighted algorithm, while exits are governed by adaptive trend reassessment.
💡 Key Features:
-
Silent trend-tracking engine powered by multi-tier analysis
-
Specially tuned for XAUUSD, yet adaptable to other major instruments
-
Fully parameterized for custom tuning
-
Compatible with all timeframes (optimal: M5)
-
Free from grid, martingale, or high-risk logic
⚙️ Inputs Overview (User-Controlled):
-
Trend length & sensitivity settings
-
Volatility threshold adjustments
-
Entry/Exit confirmation tuning
-
Lot sizing for scalable risk control
📌 Recommended Setup:
-
Pair: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Broker: ECN with tight spreads
-
Environment: VPS for uninterrupted execution
🔐 Disclaimer:
This EA is a tool—not a guarantee. Markets are unpredictable by nature. Always apply sound risk management, and conduct thorough testing before trading live capital.