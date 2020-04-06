TrendMaster XAU Pro EA

TrendMaster XAU Pro EA
Precision in Gold. Power in Silence.

Overview:
TrendMaster XAU Pro EA is a sophisticated trend-following system engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across all timeframes. Built on a foundation of convergence logic and multi-indicator validation, this EA adapts fluidly to market shifts—quietly navigating the chaos with purpose and precision.

🧠 Strategic Essence:
While the full logic remains proprietary, TrendMaster XAU Pro EA operates through a layered synergy of momentum and trend signals. Five carefully selected indicators work in confluence—not in isolation—to detect high-probability trade conditions. Only when market behavior aligns with its unique internal thresholds does the EA strike.

Expect components such as:

  • Long-term trend anchors

  • Momentum phase detection

  • Dynamic trend slope calibration

  • Selective volatility filtration

Entries are filtered through a weighted algorithm, while exits are governed by adaptive trend reassessment.

💡 Key Features:

  • Silent trend-tracking engine powered by multi-tier analysis

  • Specially tuned for XAUUSD, yet adaptable to other major instruments

  • Fully parameterized for custom tuning

  • Compatible with all timeframes (optimal: M5)

  • Free from grid, martingale, or high-risk logic

⚙️ Inputs Overview (User-Controlled):

  • Trend length & sensitivity settings

  • Volatility threshold adjustments

  • Entry/Exit confirmation tuning

  • Lot sizing for scalable risk control

📌 Recommended Setup:

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: ECN with tight spreads

  • Environment: VPS for uninterrupted execution

🔐 Disclaimer:
This EA is a tool—not a guarantee. Markets are unpredictable by nature. Always apply sound risk management, and conduct thorough testing before trading live capital.


Другие продукты этого автора
Claude bot
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Эксперты
Claude bot v2.00 is a versatile and reliable Expert Advisor built for adaptive trend-following strategies across forex pairs. Using a combination of Moving Averages , ADX , ATR , and RSI filters , it identifies stable trends while minimizing false entries. The EA includes smart trailing stop and breakeven logic to lock in profits early and cut losses fast. ️ Strategy Overview: Trend Entry: Based on MA crossovers with ADX and RSI filtering to confirm market strength. Trade Management: Smart
EMA Crossover simple EA
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Эксперты
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor A simple trend-following EA that enters trades based on EMA crossovers. It closes opposite trades when signals reverse. Fully automatic with adjustable lot size, slippage, and EMA periods. Features : Buy/Sell on fast vs. slow EMA crossovers Automatic trade management Magic number to avoid conflict Recommended Settings : Timeframe: M5, M15 or any Symbol: XAUUSD recommended Fast EMA: 8 Slow EMA: 21 Disclamer: Trading EA involves risk. Try on demo first.
AlgoV6 ATR Trend Breakout EA
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Эксперты
Product Name: AlgoV6 ATR Trend Breakout EA Market Description: Overview AlgoV6  is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss/Take Profit logic and pivot breakout strategies to capture strong trends across any symbol or timeframe. It intelligently identifies pivot highs and lows to determine market bias, and waits for confirmation before executing trades — a reliable approach for low-noise entries with built-in risk control . Key Features Smart Trend Detectio
