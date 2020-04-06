Nova SAR Trader
- 专家
- Anita Monus
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 24 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves.
Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while maintaining a strict rule set for entry, exit, and risk management.
It’s an ideal choice for traders who value simplicity, reliability, and well-timed participation in trending markets.
Why traders choose Nova SAR Trader
- Optimized SAR Logic:
Uses a refined approach to Parabolic SAR signals, avoiding premature reversals and targeting sustained momentum.
- Structured Entry Filtering:
Combines SAR signals with volatility and confirmation filters to validate real trends and reduce false triggers.
- Defined Risk, No Martingale:
Trades are opened with clear stop loss levels and built-in trailing logic — no grid systems, no dangerous scaling.
- Clean and Efficient:
Lightweight design ensures low resource usage and smooth performance across pairs and timeframes.
- Transparent, Reliable System:
No black-box behavior — Nova SAR Trader executes with clarity, predictability, and consistent rule-based logic.
A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
Nova SAR Trader gives you a smart, structured way to trade directional markets without second-guessing.
Try the demo and secure your discount price before it’s gone.