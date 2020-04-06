Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves.

Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while maintaining a strict rule set for entry, exit, and risk management.

It’s an ideal choice for traders who value simplicity, reliability, and well-timed participation in trending markets.

Why traders choose Nova SAR Trader

Optimized SAR Logic:

Uses a refined approach to Parabolic SAR signals, avoiding premature reversals and targeting sustained momentum.

Structured Entry Filtering:

Combines SAR signals with volatility and confirmation filters to validate real trends and reduce false triggers.

Defined Risk, No Martingale:

Trades are opened with clear stop loss levels and built-in trailing logic — no grid systems, no dangerous scaling.

Clean and Efficient:

Lightweight design ensures low resource usage and smooth performance across pairs and timeframes.

Transparent, Reliable System:

No black-box behavior — Nova SAR Trader executes with clarity, predictability, and consistent rule-based logic.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova SAR Trader gives you a smart, structured way to trade directional markets without second-guessing.

Try the demo and secure your discount price before it’s gone.



