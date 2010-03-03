GoldenTrade

GoldenTrade – Professional Trading Robot for XAUUSD

GoldenTrade is a fully automated trading algorithm designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The robot was developed with a strong focus on stability, reliability, and risk control. The algorithm does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies, making it a safe solution for long-term trading.

The strategy is based on the analysis of short-term volatility, micro-trends, and repetitive price behavior in the gold market. Trades are opened only when multiple conditions are met, reducing the likelihood of false signals.

Key Features

  • Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: Optimally M1–M5

  • Strategy Type: Short-term intraday trading

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging

  • Built-in volatility and spread filters

  • Fully automated — no manual intervention required

  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk

How It Works

GoldenTrade analyzes:

  • Impulsive price movements and local reversal zones

  • Repeating market patterns

  • Spread dynamics and tick activity

  • Time of day and session-based trading activity

The system enters trades during moments of local market inefficiency, using clearly defined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. Positions may also close early based on internal market condition filters.

Risk Management

  • Dynamic lot calculation based on account balance

  • Configurable risk level per trade (as a % of deposit)

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

  • Drawdown control and trade frequency limitation

Settings

Input Parameters (for symbols with 2 decimal places)

Parameter

Value

Description

trailingStop

20

Trailing stop in points (equals 2.00 in price)

stopLoss

30

Stop Loss in points (equals 3.00 in price)

takeProfit

1000

Take Profit in points (equals 100.00 in price)

risk

0.1

Risk per trade (10% of current balance if 0.1 = 10%)

EnvelopesPeriod

3

Moving average period for the Envelopes indicator

Slippage

5

Maximum allowed slippage in points



Input Parameters (for symbols with 3 decimal places)

Recommendations

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN account

  • Broker: Must offer low latency and stable XAUUSD liquidity

  • Trading Hours: No restrictions

  • Account Currency: USD

  • Minimum Recommended Deposit: from $300 (with 1–2% risk)

  • VPS: Use a VPS with minimum ping to your broker’s server

Backtest Results

  • Modeling Quality: 99.9%

  • Average Monthly Profitability: From 100% with controlled risk

  • Maximum Drawdown: Does not exceed 10% (with standard settings)

  • Average Trade Duration: 3 to 10 minutes

Advantages

  • No aggressive order management methods

  • Predictable behavior across different market phases

  • Real-time adaptation to market conditions

  • Suitable for both conservative and moderately active trading styles

  • High frequency of quality entries without overtrading

Important Notice

Before using the robot on a live account, it is strongly recommended to run backtests using your broker’s historical data and test in a demo environment to observe its behavior under live conditions.

GoldenTrade does not guarantee profits. Trading in financial markets carries the risk of partial or total loss of capital. Only use funds you can afford to lose without significant impact on your financial well-being.

Support & Updates

After purchase, technical support, setup assistance, and broker-specific optimization advice are provided.


