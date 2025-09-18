Singgasana Galunggung MT5

Singgasana Galunggung MT5 is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.


Performance : 

  1. While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research!
Price $30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time.


Key Features :

  1. No History Reader : EA result doesn't manipulation data or scam.
  2. Single Entry with SL & TP : Uses dynamically Daily Range for setting stop loss and take profit levels.
  3. No Grid, No Martingale : Minimizes risk by avoiding grid and martingale strategies.
  4. Low Risk : Suitable for traders looking for a relatively safe trading experience.


Recommendations:

  1. Currency pair: USDJPY
  2. Timeframe: H4
  3. Minimum deposit : $300 ($500 recommended)
  4. Account type: Cent, Micro/ mikro, Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts 
  5. IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  6. Account without commission and without SWAP are recommended 

Tested broker : ICMARKETS, roboforex, exness 


You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' for faster calculations.


Setfilehttps://c.mql5.com/31/1529/Galunggung-usdjpy-H4-MT5-1.3-UPL.set


