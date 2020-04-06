Filinio

Filinio Trading Bot - Professional Forex Automation

Unlock the power of automated trading with the Filinio Trading Bot, a sophisticated and customizable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4. Built to optimize trading decisions, Filinio leverages advanced technical indicators like Bollinger Bands and CCI, coupled with robust risk management, to execute precise buy and sell orders in the Forex market.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Trading Strategy: Utilizes Bollinger Bands and CCI for accurate entry and exit signals, with customizable timeframes and volatility filters.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Supports dynamic lot sizing, stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven, and trailing stop features to protect your capital.
  • Flexible Trading Hours: Configurable trading sessions by day and time, including pause and rollover filters to avoid unfavorable market conditions.
  • Spread Control: Ensures trades are executed only within user-defined spread limits, enhancing cost efficiency.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Features an optional info panel for real-time trade insights and visual debugging tools for strategy monitoring.
  • Customizable Parameters: Tailor settings like lot size, risk percentage, and indicator thresholds to suit your trading style.

Why Choose Filinio? Filinio is perfect for traders seeking a reliable, hands-free trading solution. Its open-source design allows for transparency and customization, while its comprehensive filtering system minimizes risk and maximizes profitability. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, Filinio adapts to your needs, offering consistent performance across various market conditions.


