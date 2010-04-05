Trend EMA

Core Strategy:

  • EMA-Based Trend Detection: The EA uses multiple EMAs to identify and confirm bullish or bearish trends before placing trades.

  • Martingale Lot Scaling: In scenarios where the market pulls back, the EA incrementally increases the lot size in a controlled manner to improve recovery and potential profitability.

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $250

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• Broker: ECN recommended (e.g., IC Markets)

• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading


Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.

Prodotti consigliati
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
St MA
Ting Fung Ku
Experts
Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out)) Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR , AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with  a same magic number , and use Take Profit by Magic No Recommended Timeframe: H1 Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies) As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot back
TakeFast US30
Victor Hugor Da Silva Senhorinha
1 (1)
Experts
O TakeFast AI é um algoritmo sofisticado e inovador que emprega Inteligência Artificial em conjunto com a análise técnica tradicional para antecipar os comportamentos do mercado financeiro. Este Expert Advisor utiliza Redes Neurais Recorrentes, mais especificamente, células de Memória de Longo Prazo e Curto Prazo (LSTM), que são treinadas com base em dados provenientes de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, o EA consegue aprender quais indicadores são os mais influentes para pr
ATS Quantum
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This long-term trading system works on 20 pairs and 1 timeframes. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, countertrend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit fixing filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. It does not need arrival of every tick and hig
Investment manager bot
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Turn forex into your business. Our bot fully automates all trading processes. After installing the robot on the terminal, it automatically scans the market, analyzes trends, determines the direction of price movement, optimally calculates the size of the trading lot, opens and closes deals. Every day at 23:00, the robot sends a trading report to the trader by email and phone. In the trading report, the robot shows the trader how many deals were opened per trading day and what is the current siz
MarketPowerTrend
Anatolii Khlenov
Experts
MarketPowerTrend è un robot di trading EURUSD che segue il trend per la piattaforma MT4 con timeframe H1. MarketPowerTrend misura costantemente la forza del mercato Forex utilizzando un metodo matematico sviluppato dall'autore. MarketPowerTrend prende decisioni di acquisto e vendita in base a queste misurazioni. MarketPowerTrend non richiede impostazioni aggiuntive: è sufficiente inserire i valori di StopLoss, TakeProfit e Lot ed è pronto all'uso. Dopo l'esecuzione di un'operazione, MarketPowerT
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Cherokee
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (2)
Experts
Cherokee  - is a professional adviser based on a trend tracking system with an adaptive algorithm. New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #2-3. Signal: 6 currency pairs Main Advantages 6 currency pairs; The EA does not use Martingale; The minimum starting deposit is $300; No need to close the robot during news releases; It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes; A multi-level model of a quantum set. Working parameters Currency pairs : EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY ,  
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Promo lancio: Solo 1 copie disponibili a 399$ Prezzo finale: 2000$ Ci sarà solo un numero limitato di copie vendute di questo EA Scatena il potere dell'intelligenza artificiale e porta il tuo trading a livelli senza precedenti con   Luna AI Pro EA   , il robot di trading "mean reverse" più avanzato sul mercato. Progettato per soddisfare sia i trader esperti che i principianti, questo sistema all'avanguardia basato sull'intelligenza artificiale è dotato di una vasta gamma di funzionalità per ot
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
HIBgRID
Luca Pulito
5 (2)
Experts
Follow live performance:   Aggressive settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/564559 Revolutionary hybrid grid: more than 13 years backtest with starting balance as low as 100 dollars - VERY IMPORTANT TO BACKTEST DEMO: please read backtest instruction or ask via PM. Description: The HIBgRID is a Hybrid Grid EA based on the mean-reverting characteristics of the pair GBP/CAD during low volatility and low volume period. The EA utilizes the mathematical principles of a Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process t
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Mr Beast Heiken Ashi
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST HEIHIN ASHI RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD The Heikin Ashi Strategy is a candlestick analysis technique used by the Expert Advisor to identify trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets. This strategy is based on the interpretation of modified Heikin Ashi candlestick patterns instead of traditional candlesticks. I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using
YumokinBitcoinBreakOut
Ryutaro Yumoto
1.5 (2)
Experts
Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in   BTC USD, so please apply this EA to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses volatility technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot). Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread. Parameters
FREE
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA3
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD  EUR USD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the
Pro Price Action OB EA mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO PRICE ACTION OB EA - è un fantastico sistema di trading automatico basato sulla ricerca del price action! Questo è un Expert Adviser "imposta e dimentica" che si occupa di tutto il trading per te! 7 Set_file disponibili! Usa i Set_file (v25.17) dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. L'idea di trading si basa sul famoso e potente pattern di price action: OutsideBar! Pro Price Action OB EA è un ottimo investimento: funzionerà per te per anni e anni, tutti i Set_file hanno u
MMM Japanese Candle Sticks
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Cool Monkey
Sze Yu Ma
4 (1)
Experts
Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure  to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety. All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap. Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it. Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 ! Recommendations: Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart Cu
Crystal Sword
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Crystal Sword EA   being a fully automated adviser, it requires minimum efforts from users. This is a perfect fit for beginners who are just getting a hang of it. Most of the inner parameters have been pre-set and optimized in advance to save you from fiddly customization .  What makes a real difference is that Crystal Sword will easily meet the needs of both experienced traders and newcomers. Its risk management strategies can be attuned to your taste. Just set the desired risk level and you ar
ZBoost
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
4.8 (5)
Experts
zBoost is an Expert Advisor that promotes rapid equity growth. The system utilizes precise entry requirements to start a trade and uses a total floating profit to determine the closing time. This exit strategy means that even if your trade is placed in an unfavourable time in the market it will correct it with additional trades later. This EA is intended only for the EURUSD pair only , however you may use it on others if you correctly test it and find correct settings that suit you. Pair: EURUSD
FREE
Aero Trailed EA
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit. Settings ________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____ MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter MA 1 Pe
Steadygains
Tychique Rukundo
Experts
Minimum capital for euro USD, GBP USD, nzd USD, aud USD IS 500$, for gold USD btc USD :2000$. To be safe don't use the bot on two pairs at the same time. You can use the capital of 5$ minimum if you put the bot on cents account. For 100$ cents account you Can put the bot on all the pairs we specify above. Don't add volume beyond 0.01, but if you have enough capital you can adjust the volume. To be safe use the bot on 1h time frame. If you have 100$ on cents account you can add on any time frame
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Experts
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
Nasdaq Heist Robot
Teboho Moses Tefo
Experts
This EA is used to trade Nas100 /nasdaq 100 index once a day every day at time 16:30 +3gmt(depends on broker server time) during NYSE, it is coded with intelligent money management feature to recover every single loss it made, but the loss can not be recovered on the same day, this EA is coded with the unique strategy to spot the direction of NASDAQ 100 during NYSE opening at.  PLEASE FIND SETTINGS UNDER SCREENSSHOTS, DONT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS! CONTACT WATSAPP FOR PROPER SETTINGS ( +277 2067 743
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
Gold openprice daytrade
Lam Kei Yeung
Experts
Some Features: - Trend trading, only follow trend. - Day trade EA, never hold the order till next day and weekend. - Would enter the market everyday until the signal.Means maybe 2days a trade. - O nly decide to close order at exact hour such as 1:00,2:00. - The EA stop trading at 18:00 UTC in default setting - The EA is not working if the gold price is under 1650 The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2020 to 2022 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 . Live trading is going well on many
Insight Trend MT4
Eklon Eleuterio
Experts
Insight Trend is a multi-instrument EA and multi time frame which traces trends for the best entries and reversal points based on price action and moving averages. Partial take profits are used to assure the profits and manages the remaining trade position to get the maximum that this trend can give to you. NO GRID NO MARTINGALE ALWAYS WITH PROTECTIVE STOP LOSS No more than one trade at the same time per instrument. It was concepted and planned at the first point for LOW DRAWDOWN and HIGH PRO
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Sistema di trading completamente automatizzato. Un classico indicatore viene utilizzato come segnali       MACD   , che combina un indicatore di tendenza con un oscillatore per rilevare i punti di ingresso. Utilizza la media, la funzione di chiusura del primo e dell'ultimo paniere di ordini e la funzione di calcolo automatico del lotto. Ha una dashboard avanzata e tre tipi di notifiche. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefici: Sistema di tradin
Altri dall’autore
EA Control Order
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Strategy Type: Automated Order Management System Functionality: This EA is designed to control trade orders based on internal technical conditions. It systematically manages entries and may implement concepts like order spacing or multi-entry control, making it suitable for Grid or semi-Martingale strategies. Key Features: Automated trade order control Supports multiple order entries under defined logic Suitable for high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD Optimized for H1 timeframe Compatible wi
FREE
BuyGoldV1
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for the XAUUSDT pair and utilizes a combination of Grid and Martingale techniques to manage buy-only trades. It operates on the H1 timeframe, making it suitable for medium-term trading in trending or ranging gold markets. Strategy Overview: Grid Trading (Buy-Only): The EA places multiple buy orders at defined intervals as price moves, seeking to benefit from market retracements during an uptrend. Martingale Position Management: When the price pulls back, the EA in
Envelopes XAU
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Elevate your professional gold trading experience with Envelopes XAU!กลยุทธ์ Envelopes Indicator ที่ปรับแต่งมาอย่างพิถีพิถันสำหรับ Day Trade และ On Trade โดยเฉพาะ พร้อมความแม่นยำที่พิสูจน์แล้วในตลาดทองคำในกรอบเวลา 1 ชั่วโมง  High Precision: Utilizing a smart Envelopes Indicator technique to effectively filter signals for optimal market entry and exit.  Continuous Trading: Designed to support both daytime trading and on-the-fly execution (On Trade) so you never miss an opportunity at the perfect
VernkhamEA Scalping Hedging
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA Scalping Hedging – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 Timeframe  Scalping Hedging is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It combines scalping and hedging strategies to provide diverse trade management techniques. This EA has been optimized for performance and flexibility. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not gu
SpeedScalp EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA is specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute (M1) chart. Perfect for traders who demand speed, precision, and smart risk control in their scalping strategies. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: M1 Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk manage
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Gold Breakout Matrix EA MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $300 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves
Slope Ma
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA identifies market trend direction based on slope detection (e.g., angle or directional movement of price). Upon confirmation, it opens a series of positions in the trend direction. If the market moves against the initial order, the EA places additional trades based on spacing or price deviation, following a controlled multi-order logic. Key Features: Trend slope detection for entry signals Opens multiple orders based on price movement Designed for EURUSD, optimized on the H1 timeframe Us
GoldX MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade. Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $500 • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Ma
XAU Sniper 4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
XAU Sniper 4 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading. Key Features: • No Martingale, No Grid • Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended) • 5 years of backtesting with stable performance • Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency • Simple and easy-to-use configuration Recommended Settings: • S
Buy Only
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
One Way Gold is an automated Expert Advisor that opens only buy orders on XAU/USD (Gold) using a smart EMA trend filter (EMA10, EMA50, EMA100, EMA200) on the H1 chart. It avoids risky methods like martingale or grid, and trades only when the market shows a strong uptrend.  Key Features: Trades only in bullish trends (Buy only) Optimized for XAU/USD on H1 No Martingale, No Grid – safer strategy Smart EMA-based filtering for clean entries TP/SL customizable to match your style Important Notice Tra
Heiken Ashi vernkham2
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA that tracks and monitors the gold price during the period Heiken Ashi with operational control. Recommended settings • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum deposit: $1000 •   Lot  0.01  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 trading operations Things to know before buying Trading involves risk, and past performance is no guarantee of future success. Market conditions are subject to change, and it is important to test the EA under different circumstances to
Bull Surge EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Bull_Surge_EA is designed to detect sudden bullish momentum based on internal logic and technical thresholds. When the system identifies a strong upward move, it places buy orders accordingly. The logic suits high-volatility instruments and capitalizes on impulse-based movements, likely integrating volume or candle surge conditions. Key Features: Detects and responds to strong bullish movements Opens buy orders based on price surge logic Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 timeframe No martingale
Predict lows and highs
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Introducing Predict Lows and Highs EA, the ultimate automated trading solution designed to accurately forecast market peaks and troughs. This Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to optimize your trading performance across multiple instruments and timeframes. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $1000-3000 • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is e
Double Cross SMA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Double Cross 3SMA EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses a classic trend-following strategy based on the crossover of three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) to identify clear market trends and high-probability entry points. This EA belongs to the Trend Following category and does not use Martingale, Grid, or averaging strategies. It opens trades only when a valid trend signal is detected and closes trades when trend conditions c
Gold Breakout Sniper
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Live account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile (MT4):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135439?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure ent
Betting Fibonacci Lots MT5
Vernkham Sorsavanh
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy Type: Heiken Ashi Trend-Following with Confirmation Logic Functionality: This EA applies Heiken Ashi candlestick logic to determine trend direction and market smoothness. It looks for confirmed bullish or bearish Heiken Ashi signals before opening a trade in that direction. The strategy filters out market noise, aiming to trade clean, established trends with fewer false entries. Usage Recommendations: Minimum capital: 1000–2000 USD Recommended lot size: 0.01 Leverage: 1:500 or higher A
Gold Breakout Matrix EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $300 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves
GoldX
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade. Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $500 • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Ma
XAU Sniper
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
XAU Sniper is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading. Key Features: • No Martingale, No Grid • Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended) • 5 years of backtesting with stable performance • Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency • Simple and easy-to-use configuration Recommended Settings: • Sym
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione