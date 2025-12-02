StrategiaDayGreat

StrategiaDayGreat + Smart Grid (Hedging) 

Next-generation breakout expert advisor with optional intelligent grid system — fully compliant with the strictest MQL5 Market validation rules!

Core strategy: clean breakout entry using BuyStop/SellStop orders above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, any timeframe supported). Once the first position is triggered, the EA can automatically activate a smart grid (only on hedging accounts):

  • Two grid modes: Anti-trend (classic averaging) or Trend-following (momentum amplification)
  • Basket TakeProfit calculated from the average entry price of the entire grid
  • Minimum equity protection before grid activation
  • Lot multiplier and maximum grid levels control
  • Complete trading pause after successful grid closure

Key advantages:

  • 100% passes MQL5 Market validation (metals blocked during testing, margin checks, clean logs)
  • Works exclusively on hedging accounts — zero errors on netting
  • One primary breakout trade + optional controlled grid — never turns into reckless martingale
  • Built-in trailing stop and classic TP/SL
  • Perfect balance: stability of pure breakout + profit boost from smart grid

