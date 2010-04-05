High Point Scalper EA

High Point Scalper EA  trade is based on Price high and low level to determine the next trend   with martingale  strategy .

The EA will find the best entry and exit points 

This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade  , check it out on Jump100

recommended assets  JUMPS100 

Recommended Broker..  Deriv

Timeframe  H1 

Minimum deposit $100


IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

you will get  one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD  for free    

Stochastic oscillator  Overbought and Oversold

 EA uses a unique  entry method      Each order has a fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP)


