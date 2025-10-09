Universum Mt5

Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals)
After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.).

Technical Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:30 or high

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance

  • Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets, Pepperstone)

How Does Universum Work?

Universum employs a precision pending order strategy, dynamically adjusting to market conditions:

  • Pyramiding Positions – If the market moves favorably, the algorithm increases exposure strategically, securing each new position with a trailing stop.

  • Immediate Stop Loss Protection – If the market reverses, positions are quickly closed with a tight stop loss, minimizing losses.

  • Entry and exit levels are calculated based on real-time volatility analysis, incorporating multi-timeframe candle dynamics for optimal order placement.

Backtesting & Historical Data Requirements for Universum EA

For accurate backtesting results, Universum requires:

  • Testing Mode:

    • M1 OHLC (faster testing, slightly less precise)

    • Every Tick (most accurate, but slower)

  • Historical Data Quality:

    • Minimum 98% modeling quality (to ensure reliable results)

    • Lower-quality data may lead to false optimizations


Key Features of Universum

  1. Adaptive Volatility & Momentum Strategy

    • Opens positions only during high volatility phases

    • Uses smart pending orders triggered by price movement range

    • Dynamically scales positions in the trend’s direction

    • Trailing stop to lock in profits

  2. Advanced Risk Management

    • Every trade secured with stop loss & take profit

    • Adjustable risk levels (low → aggressive)

    • Smart Anti-Grid System – Controls exposure & manages open positions

    • Choice between fixed lot size or progressive risk scaling

  3. Multi-Asset Optimization

    • Default optimization for XAU/USD & major forex pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.)

    • Compatible with metals, indices, and other forex instruments

    • Best performance on low-latency brokers with fast execution

  4. Precision Testing & Customization

    • Optimal timeframe: M15 (adjustable)

    • Full parameter customization for advanced traders

    • Recommended backtesting on every ticks for 100% historical data

Why Choose Universum?

  • Multi-Asset Flexibility – Works on XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and more

  • Real-Time Volatility Adaptation – Reacts instantly to market shifts

  • No Random Trades – Only enters at high-probability moments

  • Fully Customizable Risk – Fixed lots or dynamic scaling

  • Cutting-Edge MQL5 Technology – Optimized for MetaTrader 5


Summary

Universum is a high-performance EA built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and robust risk control. Whether trading gold (XAU/USD) or forex pairs, Universum leverages volatility, momentum, and smart order execution to maximize opportunities in dynamic markets.

By combining advanced algorithms with multi-asset versatility, Universum empowers traders to automate their strategies with confidence.


