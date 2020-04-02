Aurora Gold
- Experts
- Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 8 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 15
Aurora Gold – The Ultimate Gold Trading
Algorithm After years of advanced research and algorithmic development, Aurora Gold emerges as a cutting-edge MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold).
This is not just another EA – it is a precision-built system designed to exploit gold’s unique price behavior and volatility-driven opportunities.Technical
Specifications:
Symbol: XAU/USD
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $300
Leverage: 1:30 or higher
VPS: Recommended
If you migrate the EA to MQL5 VPS using the built-in migration feature, set the timeframe to H4.
1. Specialization in Gold Trading
-
Optimized specifically for gold’s repetitive behavioral patterns
-
Performs strongly in both trending and volatile market environments
-
Proprietary logic detects recurring structures across gold price movements
-
Identifies high-probability entry points with exceptional precision
Aurora Gold allows traders to set their preferred risk level directly in the Inputs tab.
Choose from a wide spectrum of predefined risk modes:
-
Very very low risk
-
Very low risk
-
Low risk
-
Medium risk
-
High risk
-
Very high risk
-
Very very high risk
Every setting automatically adjusts how aggressively the EA manages exposure, ensuring the strategy aligns with your personal tolerance and goals.
All trades are protected with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit.
-
Dynamic reaction to market momentum and price behavior
-
Filters out low-quality setups to avoid unnecessary trades
-
Ultra-fast and stable trade execution
-
Fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 performance
Developing a gold-focused Expert Advisor required deep market analysis combined with advanced statistical modeling.
After processing thousands of historical price patterns, we identified consistent behaviors unique to XAU/USD.
Using machine learning methods, the algorithm was trained to recognize these patterns under specific conditions with high accuracy.
Extensive backtesting and live testing ensured that Aurora Gold adapts naturally to the volatility of the gold market.
-
Gold traders seeking a systematic, data-driven edge
-
Investors who want automated, emotion-free trading
-
Users who need clear and adjustable risk control
-
MT5 traders looking for a high-performance gold algorithm
-
Gold’s volatility becomes opportunity with the right algorithm
-
Eliminates emotional decision-making — trades are based on logic and statistical structure
-
Complete customization through input parameters
-
Option to test the EA first by renting it before purchasing