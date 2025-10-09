Nebuchadnezzar MT5

Nebuchadnezzar - Algorithmic Intelligence at the Service of Traders

After years of research, testing, and the implementation of advanced probabilistic methods and game theory, Nebuchadnezzar was created – an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that redefines the approach to algorithmic trading.

Its strategy is based on a unique combination of Raymond Cloud, Bollinger Bands, and probabilistic mathematical models such as Kelly's Criterion. Thanks to this, Nebuchadnezzar can dynamically adjust its trading decisions to current market conditions, offering an optimal balance between profit and risk control.

Basic Requirements and Recommendations

  • Symbol: AUD/CAD

  • Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100

  • Optimal Timeframe: M15

  • Flexible Risk Management: From conservative to aggressive and fix lotsize, depending on the user's preferences.

Why "Nebuchadnezzar"?

The name refers to the legendary ship from The Matrix movie, which moved through the digital world with surgical precision, avoiding dangers and making strategic decisions in fractions of a second. Similarly, our EA analyzes the market, identifies the most probable price paths, and executes trades at the most optimal moments.

Key Features of Nebuchadnezzar

  1. Algorithmic Market Analysis

    • The EA uses Raymond Cloud to determine local support and resistance levels, allowing for precise entries.

    • Bollinger Bands provide additional context regarding volatility, enabling dynamic strategy calibration.

    • Kelly's Criterion model optimizes position size, maximizing profits while maintaining controlled risk levels.

  2. Intelligent Risk Management

    • Each trade is protected by automatically set Take Profit and Trailing Stop, which dynamically secure profitable positions.

    • The algorithm considers current market volatility and the historical probability of success for the given price pattern.

    • The ability to adjust the risk level from low to extremely high, depending on the trader's preferences.

  3. Optimization for AUD/CAD

    • The EA has been optimized exclusively for the AUD/CAD pair, allowing for deep tuning of parameters for its unique dynamics.

    • The adaptive spread analysis mechanism helps avoid executing trades under unfavorable liquidity conditions.

  4. Dynamic Response to Market Conditions

    • Nebuchadnezzar does not operate in a schematic way – it analyzes the market in real-time and adjusts its parameters to current conditions.

    • High efficiency during periods of increased volatility – the EA increases activity when the market shows appropriate trading conditions.

  5. Strategy Verification and Testing

    • Optimal Timeframe: M15 – allows for dynamic adjustment of the strategy to short-term market changes.

    • Full customization options for advanced users.

    • Testing performed on M1 ohlc for fast test or tick data, ensuring the highest accuracy of results.


History and Evolution of Nebuchadnezzar

The Nebuchadnezzar EA is the result of years of research into market price patterns and optimization of probabilistic algorithms. During the testing phase, hundreds of simulations and backtests were conducted to achieve optimal settings for a strategy based on volatility.

The goal was to create a tool that:

  • Uses mathematics to determine the probability of successful trades.

  • Adapts its strategy to current market conditions.

  • Does not rely on simple indicators but on real market mechanisms.

Tests conducted on demo and live accounts showed that the EA effectively adapts to dynamic market conditions, offering stable performance.

Why Choose Nebuchadnezzar?

  • Advanced probabilistic algorithms – utilizing game theory and mathematical models.

  • Intelligent market response – dynamically adjusts parameters to current conditions.

  • EA can be optimized for other symbols.

  • Complete risk control – the user can adjust exposure levels according to their risk tolerance.

  • MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 – optimized for the latest technologies.

Summary

Nebuchadnezzar is more than just a typical Expert Advisor – it is an intelligent tool based on mathematics and game theory, allowing traders to achieve greater precision and effectiveness in algorithmic trading.

Its advanced market analysis, dynamic position management, and strategy based on real market mechanisms make it an EA for those who expect the highest quality and professionalism in trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — automated trading system Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management techniques. It operates fully automatically and requires minimal trader involvement. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Why choose Missy Fab MT5? Market analysis: round-the-clock automated trading using built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Fibonacci Hunter
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Fibonacci Hunter Expert Advisor per il Simbolo XAUUSD Il Fibonacci Hunter è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato per essere utilizzato sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . L'algoritmo di trading è stato ottimizzato specificamente per la coppia di asset XAUUSD (Oro) . Questo sistema applica una strategia di trading meccanica focalizzata sull'identificazione delle inversioni di prezzo. Il concetto fondamentale del sistema è l'utilizzo dei livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci. Strategia dell'Algor
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Fibo Trader ULTRA MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gold Hedging Scalper Mt5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
**2025 Hedging Scalper - Next-Gen Trading Precision**   The **2025 Hedging Scalper** is a state-of-the-art trading expert advisor designed for traders who demand consistent performance and precision in volatile markets. Engineered with advanced algorithms, it combines **scalping and hedging strategies** to capitalize on market fluctuations with minimal risk exposure.   ### Key Features: - **Dynamic Scalping:** Identifies micro-trends and executes high-frequency trades with pinpoint accuracy t
EA OrgBaseHedge3
John Wangombe
Experts
This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .  Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,. Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade. kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA. Trade safe...
Hippo Trader Pro MT5
Michela Russo
4.76 (17)
Experts
2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Forecast Effective
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Forecast Effective bot works using levels that are formed by the price itself. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable system is obtained. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts. Bot parameters Type Filling - order execution policy (select for
Aurum Synergy
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Aurum Synergy – The Dual-Engine Trend Master for XAUUSD (Gold) Aurum Synergy is a sophisticated, non-Martingale, non-Grid Expert Advisor designed to methodically capitalize on prevailing trends in the XAUUSD (Gold) market. We believe in quality over quantity, focusing on capturing high Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) trades by riding sustained trends. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Usage Recommendations: Symbol:  XAUUSD Timeframe:  Attach to the H1 chart. Leverage:  A leverage of 1:100 or higher is reco
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
MaxMt5
Quang Hung Vu
Experts
I am a trend EA, meticulously crafted to maximize your trading potential. With over 5 years of trading experience behind my design, I have been fine-tuned close to perfection. My creators have embedded their extensive market knowledge and expertise into every line of my code to ensure I deliver the best performance possible. I am versatile and adaptable, ready to trade on any timeframe you prefer. Whether you are a fan of the 1-minute chart or the daily chart, I have got you covered. Just atta
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
DEMA Based Trading Strategy in MQL5
Pamo Capital Partners LLC
Experts
Introducing our MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) based on the Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) indicator. This EA has been designed to provide traders with a robust strategy for the forex market. **Key Features and Functionality** - **User Inputs:** The script allows for user-defined inputs such as the DEMA period and the lot size for the trades, offering a level of customization to suit your trading needs. - **Trade Execution:** The CTrade object within the script allows for efficie
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm è uno scalper pensato per il trading intraday in M1, quindi molto veloce e aggressivo. E' configurabile in versione più tranquilla con timeframes più alti o su diversi assets contemporaneamente utilizzando diversi magic numbers. La configurazione di default è per le coppie del forex, ma modificando i parametri, si può utilizzare su qualsiasi coppia (ha avuto ottimi risultati su XauUsd e DjiUsd). E' provvisto di un pannello di riepilogo spostabile e riducibile a icona e di notifiche push sul
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (22)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.87 (31)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (483)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (2)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime 24H discount at $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, ness
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.8 (123)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (104)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.28 (32)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (29)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor di Trading di Nuova Generazione Non si limita a fare trading: cambia le regole del gioco. EA New Player è un innovativo Expert Advisor di portafoglio per MT5, basato su sette comprovate strategie di analisi tecnica. Non utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, ma supera molte soluzioni di reti neurali grazie alla sua architettura sofisticata, alla logica trasparente e al sistema di filtraggio dei segnali flessibile. PROMOZIONE 1+1: Acquista un Expert Advisor e rice
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.86 (7)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Perché scegliere un bot di trading senza account di segnali per il tracciamento? Tracciamento trade live:   Account principale  |  Account secondario  | Canale ufficiale AOT  Questo EA è adatto per sfide di prop firm e account di trading personali, combinando strumenti analitici con funzionalità di gestione del rischio per supportare il tuo trading. AOT MT5 EA di trading multi-simbolo: AOT è un EA progettato per assistere il trader utilizzando IA avanzata per l'analisi di mercato su 16 coppi
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.5 (38)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Altri dall’autore
Madness EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (1)
Experts
Madness is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Trend Following techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. This Expert is designed to work on the Multicurrency pair. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on D1 TimeFrame . You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the tab, the lower your risk ).   The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest
Open Neuron
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Open neuron is Neural Network System for the AUDCAD symbol, if you want to use this EA right away, just run it on AUDCAD  D1 TimeFrame with default settings and that's it. Deep Machine Learning and Quant Data were used to train EA. you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the "Progression Balance" tab, the lower your risk ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( co
Solution
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (2)
Experts
Solution is a neural network system trained on quant data, using complex methods such as hedges, average systems, automatic adjustment to market volatility and automatic hedging of positions in the event of unexpected market data (news). you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( Default is MEDIUM ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( compound interest ). Symbol AUDCAD Min deposit 300 USD or more M
AI Quant
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
This is a promotional price and will be increased soon . AI Quant is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Currency Strenght techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. All orders are closed with a take profit or trailing stop. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on H1 TimeFrame .( EA will automatically select and open positions on the appropriate currency pairs ) You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management . ( Default is MEDIUM ) The EA au
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
Universum Mt5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals) After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.). Technical Requirements Minimum Deposit: $100 Leverage: 1:30 or high Timeframe : M15 Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets,
Gold BooM EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Gold Boom – Professional Gold Trading Explosion (XAU/USD) Gold Boom is a modern Expert Advisor (EA) built using MQL5, specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It leverages a professional pending order system based on High-Frequency Trading (HFT) techniques, similar to those used by top institutional trading firms.   Key Information: Main symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Minimum deposit: $200 Minimum leverage: 1:30 Recommended timeframe: M15 Optimal broker: IC Markets (or any broker with low spre
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione