Gold BooM EA

Gold Boom – Professional Gold Trading Explosion (XAU/USD)

Gold Boom is a modern Expert Advisor (EA) built using MQL5, specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold).
It leverages a professional pending order system based on High-Frequency Trading (HFT) techniques, similar to those used by top institutional trading firms.

 Key Information:

  • Main symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Minimum deposit: $200

  • Minimum leverage: 1:30

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Optimal broker: IC Markets (or any broker with low spreads and fast execution)

  • Recommended setup: Low-latency VPS for optimal performance

 How Does Gold Boom Work?

  • Uses a professional HFT-style pending order system

  • Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics

  • Constantly updates order levels around the current market price

 Core Trading Logic:

  • Continuously places:

    • Buy Stop

    • Sell Stop

    • Buy Limit

    • Sell Limit

  • Orders are passive until triggered by price movement

  • Positions are opened only when market volatility spikes

  • Entry levels are recalculated dynamically in real-time, adapting to live market conditions

  • Captures short-term impulses quickly and precisely, like professional institutional bots

 Important Note on Backtesting:

  • Use high-quality historical data (90%+ recommended)

  • For best accuracy, run tests using the "Every Tick" model or M1OHLC

  • Accurate tick simulation is critical for this HFT-based system

 Why Choose Gold Boom?

  • Professional HFT logic — based on real market behavior, not artificial indicators

  • Dynamic order management — adapts in real time to price and volatility

  • Proven performance — tested thoroughly on real historical data

  • Instant reaction to market surges and volatility

  • Safe risk management — every position is protected with Stop Loss & Take Profit

 What Makes Gold Boom Stand Out?

  • Specially designed for Gold (XAU/USD)

  • No indicators — 100% based on internal price action dynamics

  • Advanced customization — can be tuned for other symbols by experienced users

  • Fast execution — works best with low-latency VPS and fast brokers

 Summary:

Gold Boom is built for modern traders who value speed, precision, and market insight.
By combining HFT principles and dynamic pending order management, it allows you to exploit the fastest, strongest market movements in gold with professional-grade efficiency.

If you're looking for a serious EA built with institutional logic, Gold Boom is your go-to tool.


Altri dall’autore
Madness EA
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (1)
Experts
Madness is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Trend Following techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. This Expert is designed to work on the Multicurrency pair. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on D1 TimeFrame . You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the tab, the lower your risk ).   The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve (compound interest
Open Neuron
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Open neuron is Neural Network System for the AUDCAD symbol, if you want to use this EA right away, just run it on AUDCAD  D1 TimeFrame with default settings and that's it. Deep Machine Learning and Quant Data were used to train EA. you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( the higher the number you enter in the "Progression Balance" tab, the lower your risk ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( co
Solution
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (2)
Experts
Solution is a neural network system trained on quant data, using complex methods such as hedges, average systems, automatic adjustment to market volatility and automatic hedging of positions in the event of unexpected market data (news). you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( Default is MEDIUM ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( compound interest ). Symbol AUDCAD Min deposit 300 USD or more M
AI Quant
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
This is a promotional price and will be increased soon . AI Quant is an EA using Quant Data, Multicurrency and Currency Strenght techniques. EA automatically adjusts to market volatility. All orders are closed with a take profit or trailing stop. You need to run the EA on AUDCAD on H1 TimeFrame .( EA will automatically select and open positions on the appropriate currency pairs ) You can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management . ( Default is MEDIUM ) The EA au
Nebuchadnezzar MT5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Nebuchadnezzar - Algorithmic Intelligence at the Service of Traders After years of research, testing, and the implementation of advanced probabilistic methods and game theory, Nebuchadnezzar was created – an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 platform that redefines the approach to algorithmic trading. Its strategy is based on a unique combination of Raymond Cloud , Bollinger Bands , and probabilistic mathematical models such as Kelly's Criterion . Thanks to this, Nebuchadnezzar can dynami
GoldStorm
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
Universum Mt5
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
Experts
Universum - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Algorithm (Forex & Metals) After years of intensive research, programming, and rigorous testing, Universum was born – an innovative MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market dynamics and volatility across forex pairs and precious metals (XAU/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, etc.). Technical Requirements Minimum Deposit: $100 Leverage: 1:30 or high Timeframe : M15 Recommended: Low-latency VPS for best performance Broker: Fast execution (e.g., IC Markets,
