DSS Oscillator AM
- Indicatori
- Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
- Versione: 10.50
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert.
The calculation of values is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator.
The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows.
The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone.
The signal is given after the bar is formed and is not redrawn.
The indicator signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator gave the signal.
Configurable parameters:
- Price - the price at which the indicator is calculated;
- EMA_Period - smoothing period;
- Stochastic_Period - oscillator period;
- OB_Level - overbought level;
- OS_Level - oversold level;
- Show_Move - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator direction change;
- Show_Enter_OB_OS - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator entering the overbought/oversold zones;
- Show_Exit_OB_OS - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator exiting the overbought/oversold zone;
- Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box;
- Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
- Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.
Attention:
Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.
To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.
It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.
With respect and best wishes,
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
P.S.
If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.
I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.
