DSS Oscillator AM

The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert.

The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator.

The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows.

The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone.

The signal is given after the bar is formed and is not redrawn.

The indicator signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator gave the signal.

Configurable parameters:

Price - the price at which the indicator is calculated;

EMA_Period - smoothing period;

Stochastic_Period - oscillator period;

OB_Level - overbought level;

OS_Level - oversold level;

Show_Move - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator direction change;

Show_Enter_OB_OS - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator entering the overbought/oversold zones;

Show_Exit_OB_OS - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator exiting the overbought/oversold zone;

Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box;

Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;

Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.