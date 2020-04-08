FraMA Trend AM

The presented indicator is essentially a separate trading system.

The indicator independently determines entry points and points for setting protective stop orders.

This product can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders, since it is developed on the basis of solutions proven by time and by professional traders.

On fully formed bars the indicator is not redrawn.

The indicator has the ability to send notifications to the terminal and email.

Technically, the indicator is a system of two fractal adaptive moving averages.

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FraMA) is a adaptive moving average developed by John Ehlers.

FraMA takes advantage of the fact that markets are fractal and dynamically adjusts the lookback period based on this fractal geometry.


Recommendations for use:

  • 1. A trivial but important recommendation is to take into account the trend of a higher time period. The trend is determined based on the data of the same indicator opened on a higher period of the chart. Open trades only in the direction of the trend. Countertrend signals can only be used to close a position or set protective stop orders.
  • 2. It is recommended to open a position only after confirmation of the signal given by the indicator. Confirmation is when the price overcomes the maximum (for buying) or minimum (for selling) of the bar on which the signal was given. Thus, it is rational to open trades by setting pending orders one point higher (taking into account the spread) or one point below the bar at which the signal was given.
  • 3. Support/resistance points can be used both for setting protective stop orders and for deferred opposite orders.

  • 4. Control of an open position can be carried out according to the data of the same indicator opened on a lower period of the chart.

Customizable parameters:

  • Period - period of data used to calculate the indicator;
  • Price - price used to calculate the indicator;
  • Main_multiplier - adaptive factor for the main line of the indicator;
  • Signal_multiplier - adaptive factor for the indicator signal line.

Attention:

It should be taken into account that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that were effective in the past will be effective in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account on the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Vanesa price distribution
Vo Mai Chi
4 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator displays price distribution on a horizontal histogram. Horizontal histogram help find out key levels of price so that you can make good decision on setting point of take profit, stop loss... You can improve exist trading strategy or get new trading idea with the histogram of price. Outstanding features Support multiple time frame : you can choose to work with history data in any time frame you want. It does not depend on current display time frame. Support weighting by volume and/
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicatori
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicatori
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicatori
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
TricolorEMA
Vasyl Temchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore confronta con la costante Difer la differenza ClosePrice tra il punto di offset Point1 e Bar1 (l'ultima barra chiusa). Se il valore è positivo e supera Difer, viene tracciata la linea blu, che corrisponde al trend rialzista. Se il valore è negativo e supera Difer, viene disegnata la linea Magenta, che corrisponde al trend DN. L'assenza di tendenza (Flat) è indicata dal colore Giallo.    Puoi anche fare trading incrociando la MA veloce e lenta. Questa opzione è preferibile per lo sc
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. VERSIONE MT5 -   Indicatori più utili Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicatori
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Indicatori
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Buy Sell Magic Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an adaptive trading instrument crafted to assist users in identifying trend directions, optimizing trade entries, and managing exits effectively. This forecasting tool utilizes inbuilt calculations to display buy and sell cues via arrow signs on the chart. In addition, it incorporates a zigzag overlay to filter minor fluctuations and emphasize the overall market direction visually. «Indicator Installation
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicatori
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Time Segmented Volume for MT4
Fernando Carreiro
Indicatori
(traduzione Google) Questo indicatore si basa sul " Time Segmented Volume (TSV)" originale sviluppato da Worden Brothers, Inc . Tuttavia, ho aggiunto alcune funzionalità in più a questo. Si può scegliere il prezzo da applicare, invece di avere solo il prezzo di chiusura predefinito utilizzato dall'originale. Si può anche scegliere quale ponderazione del volume utilizzare, incluso uno pseudo-volume basato sull'intervallo reale o nessuna ponderazione del volume. (Original text) This indicator is b
FREE
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT4 The Dragon Harmonic Pattern Indicator provides an automated and visual display of the Dragon reversal pattern. This pattern typically forms shapes resembling the letters “M” or “W” and is used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ). Built upon the XABCD wave framework, this MT4 indicator leverages Fibonacci ratios to recognize Dragon pattern formations. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Dragon Harmonic Pattern Ind
FREE
Symbol Overlay
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space. Features symbol and timeframe input MTF display option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD data window values; o
FREE
Show Time to Close Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Show Time to Close Indicator (STTC)  MetaTrader 4 The Show Time to Close (STTC) Indicator is a helpful tool for traders using MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It displays the time remaining until the current candle closes, based on the selected timeframe. The countdown is shown in the upper left corner of the chart, providing real-time awareness of candle closure. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Show Time to Close Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | B
FREE
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.67 (6)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Basic Renko è uno strumento potente per i trader che cercano una prospettiva di mercato chiara e concisa. Il nostro indicatore non solo semplifica la visualizzazione del trend, ma offre anche avvisi precisi per le inversioni, fornendo un vantaggio strategico nel vostro trading / Versione MT5 gratuita Caratteristiche Completamente personalizzabile: Adattate l'indicatore alle vostre preferenze commerciali grazie alle opzioni di personalizzazione avanzate. Dai colori alle impostazio
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Magic Number Analyzer
Nicolas Zouein
Indicatori
Running multiple EA's on your account and confused by who's winning and who's loosing? Try this indicator that report's in real time on the Magic Numbers in your account by reading the History_trades along with the Open_trades. Note: Manual trades are grouped under Magic Number "0". For a better visual report,  run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on, switch the history bars to "Line Charts" and set it's color to Black.
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
CCY Power Indicator
Ka Ka Ho
Indicatori
Master the Forex Market with Powerful Currency Analysis! LIVE MONITORING OF SIGNAL USING CCY POWER Take your forex trading to the next level with a comprehensive and fully customizable tool designed to analyze currency trends, identify strong and weak currencies , and enhance your decision-making process. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis Analyze currency strength from short-term (1-minute) scalping to long-term (1-month) trends—adaptable to any trading style. Customizable C
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicatori
HighLow Swing — Indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing Descrizione: HighLow Swing è un potente indicatore di rilevamento di trend e swing, progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare facilmente i principali punti di svolta del mercato e le direzioni di tendenza su qualsiasi timeframe del grafico. Evidenzia massimi e minimi significativi, disegna cerchi di tendenza basati sulla struttura dello swing e aiuta a rimanere al passo con il momentum del mercato con chiari segnali visivi. Caratte
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicatori
VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Altri dall’autore
EPMA Momentum AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development based on the Predictive Moving Average indicator, which, in turn, was created by John Ehlers. The presented indicator in the form of an oscillator displays the rate of change of the Predictive Moving Average in a separate window. The indicator does not have customizable parameters, at the same time, in most cases, its signals are accurate. The indicator does not repaint on already formed bars, but its readings on the current bar (which continues
FREE
Double PSAR AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is the author's implementation of the classic indicator Parabolic Support and Resist (PSAR). A time-tested product that allows you to not only determine entry/exit points but also reasonable levels for setting protective stop orders. The indicator has two customizable ranges, which allows you to identify long-term and short-term trends. The indicator does not repaint on the data history. The indicator has the ability to give signals and send notifications about them to e-mail and
FREE
SuperTrend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (2)
Indicatori
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
FREE
ADX Line AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
This indicator, interpreting ADX and ATR data, clearly and accurately identifies the current trend, allowing the trader to get the most out of strong price movements. The indicator is intuitive to use: a change in line direction means a change in trend direction; a change in line color warns of an imminent change in direction. The indicator does not repaint and allows you to send notifications about its signals to a mobile terminal and email. Configurable parameters: ADX_Medium_Coefficient - the
FREE
Limit Levels AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
FREE
AlphaTrend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart. The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows. The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail. The indicator does not repaint or recalculate. Signals when working with the indicator: The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a
FREE
DSS Oscillator AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone. The signal is given after the
FREE
ADX Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
FREE
Simple Trend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The trend is your friend. A simple truth known to every trader. The presented indicator allows you to visualize the current trend. The indicator identifies the trend using the following definition as an algorithm: A trend is a situation when each subsequent maximum price rise is higher/lower than the previous one, and similarly each subsequent maximum price fall is higher/lower than the previous one; The beginning of a new trend is considered to be when the current maximum/minimum overcomes all
FREE
Step RSI AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore presentato è uno sviluppo originale basato sul classico indicatore di analisi tecnica: RSI. Per attenuare le forti fluttuazioni nei valori degli indicatori, viene utilizzato un filtro che elimina le variazioni deboli e concentra l'attenzione del trader sulle forti fluttuazioni nei valori. L'indicatore non si rivernicia sulle barre formate. Per una maggiore efficacia di questo indicatore, è opportuno utilizzarlo insieme ad indicatori che identificano la direzione del trend, nonché i
FREE
Simple Aroon AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic Aroon indicator. The Aroon indicator was developed in 1995 by the Indian trader Tushar Chand. Chand's origin played a role in choosing an unusual name for the indicator. "Aroon" is translated from Sanskrit as "Light of the morning dawn". The formula for calculating the classic Aroon indicator: Aroon-Up = ((specified number of periods) - (number of periods since the formation of the maximum)) / (specified number of periods) * 1
FREE
ELI Trigger AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the leading indicator Ehlers, created by John Ehlers. As the name suggests, this indicator should have high sensitivity and give early signals. The user can independently change the parameter for the sensitivity of the indicator. The indicator gives two types of signal: a signal of the beginning of a new trend; a signal of weakening of the current trend. Namely: when the histogram crosses the zero value - this is a signal of the beginning
FREE
EasyTrend AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market
FREE
DSS Candles AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator colors the price chart candles according to the data of the DSS Oscillator AM indicator. DSS Oscillator AM is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is largely similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The signal about the change in the direction of price
FREE
MFI Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the data of the classic indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). The volume is taken into account when calculating the MFI values. MFI can be used to determine overbought or oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display three types of signals on the price chart: MFI exit from the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entry into the overbought or oversold zone; MFI crossing the middle between the overbought and oversold zo
FREE
ASC Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
FREE
ADX Trigger AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
FREE
Fractal Levels AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals. The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question. The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis. The original indicator uses five ca
FREE
RSI 4x Candles AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator displays in the form of colored candles the signals of the intersections of four RSI indicators of different periods. The candle turns red when the values ​​of the first indicator are less than the values ​​of the second indicator and the values ​​of the third indicator are less than the values ​​of the fourth indicator. The candle turns blue when the values ​​of the first indicator are greater than the values ​​of the second indicator and the values ​​of the third indica
FREE
Deep River AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea: Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend. The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate: The direction of price movement; Temporary price rollbacks; Zones of multidirectional price movement. Namely: The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend; The indicator lines go down and diverge from each othe
FREE
REI Oscillator AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented product is the author's implementation of the REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator developed by Thomas DeMark. REI Oscillator AM is an indicator that measures the rate of price change and signals overbought/oversold conditions if the price shows weakness or strength. The indicator value changes within the range from -100 to +100. Thomas DeMark suggests using the default period of 8 and the following algorithm for using the indicator: When the price rises above level 60 and then fa
FREE
Fine Trade AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore presentato valuta la volatilità di uno strumento finanziario e fornisce con elevata efficienza segnali sui momenti di cambiamenti significativi nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore è intuitivo e facile da usare. Il segnale dell'indicatore viene generato dopo il completamento della formazione della barra, sulla quale l'indicatore cambia la sua posizione rispetto allo zero. L'indicatore non ridisegna mai il segnale. I segnali dell'indicatore devono essere confermati
FREE
TTF Candles AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development based on the TTF (Trend Trigger Factors) indicator. The indicator colors the price chart candles according to the TTF indicator data and its smoothed value (Signal line). The indicator does not repaint. The following thesis is used: The intersection of the TTF oscillator with the zero value is a buy/sell signal. The intersection of the TTF oscillator with its smoothed value is a signal of a change in trend. Thus: If the TTF indicator is greater
FREE
RSI Cross Signal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The indicator gives signals to open/close a position and marks them on the price chart of the financial instrument. The signals differ in their potential, which allows you to decide on the amount of risk in each transaction. The principle of operation is to compare the current RSI value with the RSI value whose period is multiplied by the Cross_Factor value. The signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator gave the signal. The open position i
FREE
TTF Line AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator draws a trend line and points of change in its direction on the price chart based on the TTF (Trend Trigger Factors) and ATR indicators. The indicator advantageously combines ease of use, speed of reaction to a change in trend direction and reliability of signals. The indicator is intuitive to use: Change in line direction - change in trend direction; Change in line color warns of an imminent change in direction. The indicator does not repaint and allows you to send notif
FREE
Aroon Oscillator AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is the author's implementation in the oscillator format of the classic Aroon indicator. The Aroon indicator was developed in 1995 by the Indian trader Tushar Chande. Chand's origin played a role in choosing an unusual name for the oscillator. "Aroon" is translated from Sanskrit as "Light of the morning dawn". The formula for calculating the classic Aroon indicator: Aroon-Up = ((specified number of periods) – (number of periods since the maximum was formed)) / (specified n
FREE
HyperSignal AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented indicator is an original development. The indicator is designed for high-frequency short-term trading with maximum reinvestment of funds. The indicator gives signals to open/close a position. The indicator sensitivity can be adjusted in a literally infinite range, which allows it to be used for trading in any market. The indicator signals vary in strength depending on their consistency with the trend over three different time periods. The above indicator feature allows you to esti
Bulls or Bears AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
5 (1)
Indicatori
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
Digital Arrows AM
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
Indicatori
The presented technical analysis indicator marks the points on the price chart of a financial instrument at which the short-term/long-term trend has changed its direction. The indicator identifies the trend direction by analyzing the divergence of the price series with the data of the digital filter selected by the user. The ability of the applied digital filters to adapt to sharp price fluctuations allows achieving high efficiency of the indicator signals in most markets. The indicator signals
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione