DSS Oscillator AM

The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert.

The calculation of values ​​is in many ways similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator.

The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows.

The indicator gives signals about changing its direction and/or about entering/exiting the overbought/oversold zone.

The signal is given after the bar is formed and is not redrawn.

The indicator signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the indicator gave the signal.

Configurable parameters:

  • Price - the price at which the indicator is calculated;
  • EMA_Period - smoothing period;
  • Stochastic_Period - oscillator period;
  • OB_Level - overbought level;
  • OS_Level - oversold level;
  • Show_Move - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator direction change;
  • Show_Enter_OB_OS - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator entering the overbought/oversold zones;
  • Show_Exit_OB_OS - display on the chart the moments of the oscillator exiting the overbought/oversold zone;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.

Attention:

Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



Produtos recomendados
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicadores
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 5 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Active o "CONTROL DEAL" para operação e as negociações baseadas no sinal do indicador serão abertas automatic
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para saber como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Scalping Oscillator possui zonas adaptáveis de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas dinâmicas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo da linha verde, valores de sobrecompra: acima
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Este indicador multi-quadro de tempo e multi-símbolo alerta sobre mudanças de cor suavizadas de Heiken Ashi. Como um bônus, ele também pode verificar as mudanças de tendência (cor) da média móvel do casco. Combinado com suas próprias regras e técnicas, este indicador permitirá que você crie (ou aprimore) seu próprio sistema de negociação poderoso. Recursos Pode monitorar todos os símbolos visíveis na janela Market Watch ao mesmo tempo. Aplique o indicador a apenas um gráfico e monitore instantan
King Gold Trend
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Indicadores
Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4! Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you: Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend). Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable s
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicadores
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicadores
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicadores
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Strategy Tester Rsi Bears Stoch
Harun Celik
Indicadores
The   Strategy Tester   product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators:   Rsi, Bears power, Stochastic It works on all   time frame   Recommended time frame
Colored Trend Bars
Harun Celik
Indicadores
Colored Trend Bars indicator is a trend indicator working with a set of algorithms and a set of indicators. Trend finds trends by using many factors while you are there. This indicator has 4 mode features. Mode 1 represents short-term trends. Mode 2 represents medium to short term trends. Mode 3 represents medium to long term trends. Mode 4 represents long term trends. Easy to use and simple indicator. The user can easily understand the trends. This indicator has 3 trend features. Up trend, down
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Índice de Força com zonas dinâmicas de Sobrevenda/Sobrecompra" para MT4, sem repintura. - O índice de força é um dos principais indicadores que combina dados de preço e volume num único valor. - É ótimo fazer negociações de venda na zona dinâmica de sobrecompra e negociações de compra na zona dinâmica de sobrevenda. - Este indicador é excelente para a negociação de momentum na direção da tendência. - Zona de sobrecompra dinâmica - acima da linha amarela. - Zona de sobre
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicadores
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
SimSim Arrow Stochastic
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Stochastic é um indicador "Stochastic Oscillator" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 5 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 50. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 50, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 50 +- Delta. Habilite “CONTROL DEAL” para la operación y las operaciones basadas en la señal del indicador se
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicadores
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicadores
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicadores
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Indicadores
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 31% DE DESCONTO!! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Constr
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Mais do autor
Fine Trade AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado avalia a volatilidade de um instrumento financeiro e com elevada eficiência emite sinais sobre momentos de alterações significativas na direção do movimento dos preços. O indicador é intuitivo e fácil de utilizar. O sinal indicador é gerado após a conclusão da formação da barra, na qual o indicador muda a sua posição em relação a zero. O indicador nunca redesenha o sinal. Os sinais do indicador devem ser confirmados pelo preço que excede o máximo/mínimo da barra na qual o
ADX Trigger AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The indicator determines entry points into the market, using the intersection of the +/- lines of the ADX indicator as a signal, as well as the rise or fall of the main line of the ADX indicator. Crossing the zero line by the indicator indicate
ADX Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator is an interpretation of the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), which helps to determine the presence of a price trend. It was developed and described in detail in the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" by Welles Wilder. The presented indicator displays signals on the price chart when +DI and -DI cross and signals when the ADX value falls or rises in relation to the mutual arrangement of +DI and -DI. The indicator's buy signals also work as a support level, whi
MFI Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator displays signals on the price chart based on the data of the classic indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). The volume is taken into account when calculating the MFI values. MFI can be used to determine overbought or oversold zones in the market. This indicator allows you to display three types of signals on the price chart: MFI exit from the overbought or oversold zone; MFI entry into the overbought or oversold zone; MFI crossing the middle between the overbought and oversold zo
SuperTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that builds dynamic support/resistance levels based on the volatility of a financial instrument. The indicator allows you to determine the entry points into the market at the moment the price overcomes dynamic support/resistance level and to set a reasonable level for fixing a loss/profit. The indicator is a simple and effective tool that (depending on the parameter settings) can be used in almost any market and for any trading st
EasyTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is a trend indicator of technical analysis that allows you to open a position at the very beginning of a significant price movement. The most important qualities of the presented indicator are: The ability to follow the trend for as long as possible to get all the potential profit; Minimization of potential losses in case of a trend reversal or significant correction. The indicator has a wide range of customizable parameters allowing it to be used effectively in any market
Step RSI AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
O indicador apresentado é um desenvolvimento original baseado no indicador clássico de análise técnica - RSI. Para suavizar as flutuações bruscas nos valores dos indicadores, é utilizado um filtro que corta as mudanças fracas e concentra a atenção do trader nas flutuações fortes dos valores. O indicador não repinta em barras formadas. Para uma maior eficácia deste indicador, deve ser utilizado em conjunto com indicadores que identifiquem a direção da tendência, bem como os níveis de suporte/resi
Bulls or Bears AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator implements the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicators - "Bulls" / "Bears" at a new level. The "Bulls or Bears AM" indicator displays the difference between the maximum and minimum prices for the current period of time and the values ​​of the channel built on the maximum and minimum prices for a longer period. The growth of the indicator values ​​above zero indicates that the maximum price for the current period is greater than the average value of maxi
Market Pulse AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
5 (1)
Indicadores
The presented indicator analyzes the direction of the short-term and long-term trend for specified periods, taking into account the volatility of the market. This approach allows combining high sensitivity of the indicator with a high probability of execution of its signals. The principle of use is extremely simple: the indicator histogram is greater than 0 - a buy signal / the indicator histogram is less than 0 - a sell signal. The indicator allows you to configure two types of parameters: fast
ASC Signal AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
A signal indicator marking buy/sell points. In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points. Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals. The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style. Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar. The indicator can be used to trade any market. Its basic parameters p
DSS Candles AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
This indicator colors the price chart candles according to the data of the DSS Oscillator AM indicator. DSS Oscillator AM is the author's implementation of the Double Smoothed Stochastic oscillator developed by William Blau and Walter Bressert. The calculation of values ​​is largely similar to the calculation of the classic stochastic oscillator. The indicator takes into account the location of the current price relative to local highs/lows. The signal about the change in the direction of price
Deep River AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is the author's implementation of the classic trading idea: Moving averages of different periods diverge over time on a strengthening trend and converge on a weakening trend. The proposed product allows you to clearly demonstrate: The direction of price movement; Temporary price rollbacks; Zones of multidirectional price movement. Namely: The indicator lines go up and diverge from each other - a strong bullish trend; The indicator lines go down and diverge from each othe
AlphaTrend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart. The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows. The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail. The indicator does not repaint or recalculate. Signals when working with the indicator: The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a
REI Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented product is the author's implementation of the REI (Range Expansion Index) indicator developed by Thomas DeMark. REI Oscillator AM is an indicator that measures the rate of price change and signals overbought/oversold conditions if the price shows weakness or strength. The indicator value changes within the range from -100 to +100. Thomas DeMark suggests using the default period of 8 and the following algorithm for using the indicator: When the price rises above level 60 and then fa
Fractal Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is an original development based on the idea embedded in the classic technical analysis indicator - Fractals. The Fractals indicator allows you to determine a significant trough or peak for analysis on the price chart of the financial instrument in question. The fractal itself on the price chart consists of candles, the middle of which is either the highest (up fractal) or the lowest (down fractal) of all the candles taken for analysis. The original indicator uses five ca
Limit Levels AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator sets dynamic support/resistance levels on the price chart. The indicator is easy to use and can be useful for both beginners and professional traders. The middle line of the indicator (Central level) helps to identify the current trend: If the closing price is above the central line - the trend is ascending. If the closing price is below the central line - the trend is descending. The presented indicator allows implementing another version of the trading strategy, which w
FraMA Trend AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
The presented indicator is essentially a separate trading system. The indicator independently determines entry points and points for setting protective stop orders. This product can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders, since it is developed on the basis of solutions proven by time and by professional traders. On fully formed bars the indicator is not redrawn. The indicator has the ability to send notifications to the terminal and email. Technically, the indicator is a system of
FraMA Oscillator AM
Andrii Matviievskyi
Indicadores
Technically, the indicator represents the difference between two fractal adaptive moving averages. Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FraMA) is a smart adaptive moving average developed by John Ehlers. FraMA takes price changes into account and closely follows the price level, remaining straight during price fluctuations. FraMA takes advantage of the fact that markets are fractal and dynamically adjusts the lookback period based on this fractal geometry. The indicator has the ability to send notif
Filtro:
lisi 7887
1575
lisi 7887 2025.04.06 10:28 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

pan898899
524
pan898899 2025.04.04 08:16 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário