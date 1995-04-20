King Gold Trend

Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4!

Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you:

  • Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend).
  • Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable signals you can trust for backtesting and live trading.
  • Never Miss Signals: Stay informed with built-in Alerts (Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notifications) delivered instantly when a new signal appears on the closed bar.
  • Fully Customizable: Easily adjust the indicator's sensitivity (ATR Period, Multiplier) and the visual size of the entry arrows ( ArrowSize ) to perfectly match your trading style and preferred markets.
  • Clean Chart Interface: While providing clear visual cues, it keeps your Data Window clean by hiding distracting numerical values.

Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 trading strategy with clear, reliable, non-repainting trend signals. Get the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator today!


