King Gold Trend
- Indicatori
- Nguyen Cong Hoan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4!
Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you:
- Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend).
- Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable signals you can trust for backtesting and live trading.
- Never Miss Signals: Stay informed with built-in Alerts (Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notifications) delivered instantly when a new signal appears on the closed bar.
- Fully Customizable: Easily adjust the indicator's sensitivity (ATR Period, Multiplier) and the visual size of the entry arrows ( ArrowSize ) to perfectly match your trading style and preferred markets.
- Clean Chart Interface: While providing clear visual cues, it keeps your Data Window clean by hiding distracting numerical values.
Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 trading strategy with clear, reliable, non-repainting trend signals. Get the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator today!