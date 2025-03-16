ZhuQue S2

5

Introducing ZHUQUE S2, our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade EURUSD currency pair. This EA leverages Buy-side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-side Liquidity (SSL) levels as primary trading signals, identifying key liquidity zones where price reversals are likely to occur. By integrating dynamic position management algorithms with advanced Smart Trailing techniques, ZHUQUE S2 ensures consistent profitability while maintaining a maximum drawdown within acceptable limits.

Key Features:

  • BSL/SSL Signal Integration: Utilizes BSL and SSL levels to pinpoint optimal entry points by recognizing areas where liquidity is accumulated, enhancing the accuracy of trade decisions.

  • Dynamic Position Management: Adjusts position sizes in real-time based on market conditions, optimizing risk and reward ratios for each trade.

  • Smart Trailing Algorithm: Employs intelligent trailing stop mechanisms to lock in profits effectively, adapting to market volatility to maximize gains.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade EURUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect  for most brokers that use a GMT+3 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.







Recensioni 1
Zakariyaa Karim
300
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 07:58 
 

S2 has been performing exceptionally well. I'm very impressed with its results and consistency so far. Highly recommend!

Prodotti consigliati
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who va
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
Smart Breakout Zones EA – London Breakout Reso Semplice Prezzo di lancio: Solo 50$ (Il prezzo aumenterà ad ogni acquisto – blocca subito la tua copia!) Lo Smart Breakout Zones EA è un sistema di trading automatizzato per il London Breakout , progettato per i trader che vogliono cogliere opportunità consistenti durante la sessione più volatile della giornata. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, questo EA ti offre un vantaggio semplice, professionale e senza stress. Perché scegliere S
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Great Cleave
Anantachai Meetham
Experts
Hello, I would like to introduce a product called "Great Cleave". Great Cleave is an EA (Expert Advisor) that trades two currency pairs simultaneously, namely EUR/USD and GBP/USD. It executes trades individually for each pair and includes stop loss and take profit levels for every trade. There is no Martingale system, Grid, or any other high-risk techniques involved, making your account much safer. The entry and exit strategies are based on the MACD and Bollinger Bands indicators, while profit-t
Silver Flow
Hamza Ashraf
3 (1)
Experts
PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Copie limitate disponibili al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 1.800$ Ottieni 1 EA gratuito (valido per 2 conti di trading) -> contattami dopo il tuo acquisto Instruction Blog Link to Channel Benvenuto in Silver Flow ! Silver Flow è un EA all'avanguardia progettato per rilevare e capitalizzare su setup di trading ad alta probabilità utilizzando una combinazione di strategie di ritorno alla media e rottura della volatilità . Si concentra esclusivamente sul simbolo XAGUSD(Silver
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Experts
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Waiting Night MT5
Marat Baiburin
3.89 (19)
Experts
Discount on all my products until 01.05.  Waiting Night   è un Expert Advisor completamente automatico per lavorare sul mercato Forex durante le ore tranquille. Monitoraggio del consulente esperto:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1738184 Impostazione GMT corretta:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531 Tutti i parametri necessari per l'ottimizzazione più comprensibile e semplice sono disponibili in sole impostazioni 5. Puoi adattare il consulente alle tue preferenze: regola i livelli di r
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (320)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 500   USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, con
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (12)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (15)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets 24H discount : $1,750  instead of $2,000 The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun ad
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (10)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.17 (24)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (23)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 2 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.58 (36)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.31 (68)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (25)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (23)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor di Trading di Nuova Generazione Non si limita a fare trading: cambia le regole del gioco. EA New Player è un innovativo Expert Advisor di portafoglio per MT5, basato su sette comprovate strategie di analisi tecnica. Non utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, ma supera molte soluzioni di reti neurali grazie alla sua architettura sofisticata, alla logica trasparente e al sistema di filtraggio dei segnali flessibile. PROMOZIONE 1+1: Acquista un Expert Advisor e rice
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: acquista Goldbot One e scegli 1 EA gratis!! (per 2 account commerciali) UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui LIVE SIGNAL Vi presentiamo     Goldbot One   , un robot di trading altamente sofisticato progettato per il mercato dell'oro. Concentrandosi sul breakout trading, Goldbot One sfrutta sia i livelli di supporto che quelli di resistenza p
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.5 (6)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Altri dall’autore
Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5
Jing Bo Wu
4.63 (79)
Indicatori
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure
Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4
Jing Bo Wu
4.87 (62)
Indicatori
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure, 
ExpertSMC
Jing Bo Wu
4.2 (10)
Experts
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply Demand  ,  Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Fra
Squeeze Momentum Indicator by Giles
Jing Bo Wu
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Gray  dot on  the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (Bollinger Bands are with in Keltner Channel). This signifies low volatility, market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Blue dot signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first blue after a gray dot, and taking a position in the direction of the moment
FREE
Trade History for MT4
Jing Bo Wu
Indicatori
Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
FREE
ZhuQue S1 MT5
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets. Key features: GBP/USD focused precision trading Advanced strategy engine with multi-factor anal
ZhuQue S8
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is designed around classic swing trading principles , focusing on identifying overbought and oversold conditions using custom oscillators and price action filters. The goal is to capture short-term retracements within larger market trends. It does not chase momentum blindly but instead waits for the market to pull back to favorable levels before entering a trade. The EA also includes time and volatility filters to increase entry precision and reduce exposure during unfavorable condition
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
ZhuQue S7
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading , this EA identifies critical price levels based on historical support/resistance, volume zones, and volatility clusters. Once these levels are validated, it sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capitalize on breakout momentum. The system is optimized to trade during high-impact news and session opens, where breakout moves tend to be strongest. With its event-driven nature , the EA avoids overtrading and focuses on clean, high-quality setups . It al
Filtro:
Zakariyaa Karim
300
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 07:58 
 

S2 has been performing exceptionally well. I'm very impressed with its results and consistency so far. Highly recommend!

Rispondi alla recensione