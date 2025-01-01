Auric Gold

Auric Gold - Professional Gold Scalping EA for Steady Growth

🏆 Overview

Auric Gold is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistent, steady growth rather than quick profits. Built on advanced EMA  strategy combined with intelligent price action confirmation, this EA has demonstrated exceptional performance with an 81.82% win rate and minimal 2.06% maximum drawdown during extensive backtesting.

Unlike aggressive trading systems that promise unrealistic returns, Auric Gold focuses on long-term capital preservation and sustainable profit accumulation through carefully controlled risk management.

📊 Verified Performance Metrics

Backtest Results (12 Months - Real Tick Data):

  • Net Profit: 13.73% annually
  • Win Rate: 81.82% (126 wins / 28 losses)
  • Profit Factor: 1.93 (Excellent)
  • Maximum Drawdown: 2.06% (Outstanding risk control)
  • Sharpe Ratio: 4.70 (Exceptional risk-adjusted returns)
  • Total Trades: 154 trades over 12 months
  • Recovery Factor: 6.29 (Profit/Drawdown ratio)

Testing Conditions:

  • Broker: RoboForex-ECN
  • 1 January 2025 to 20 Jan 2026 Real ticks test
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M1 (1-minute chart)
  • Quality: 99% real tick data
  • Initial Deposit: $10,000
  • Final Balance: $11,372.98

🎯 Trading Strategy

Core Logic:

Auric Gold employs a trend-following scalping strategy optimized for the volatile gold market:


⚙️ Key Features

Professional Trading Tools:

  • 📈 Advanced EMA System - Customizable period settings for trend detection
  • 🎯 RSI Momentum Filter - Prevents trading against momentum
  • 📊 Price Action Validation - Multi-bar confirmation reduces false signals
  • 🛡️ Conservative Risk Management - Fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • 🔄 Optional Recovery System - Intelligent lot size adjustment (not martingale)
  • 🎚️ Flexible Parameters - 16+ customizable inputs for optimization

🔐 Safety Features:

  • ✅ One trade per signal (no grid/hedging)
  • ✅ Automatic volume validation for broker compliance
  • ✅ Margin check before opening positions
  • ✅ Magic number isolation (multi-EA compatible)
  • ✅ Slippage control
  • ✅ Built-in error handling

Mandatory Requirements:

Requirement Specification
Broker  RoboForex ECN (or any ECN broker with low spreads)
Account Type  ECN account (preferred)
Symbol    XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
Timeframe  M1 (1-minute chart) - MUST ATTACH TO M1
Minimum Balance  $200 (recommended $500 for safety)
VPS  REQUIRED (99.9% uptime essential)
Leverage  1:500 or higher
Spread   Low spread required (<20 points average)

Risk Warning:

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Start with minimum balance ($200)
  • Test on demo for 2 weeks minimum
  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose
  • Gold is highly volatile - expect drawdowns

