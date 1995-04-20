Take Your Trading Experience To the Next Level! and get the Magic Bollinger Bands Diamond Indicator

MagicBB Diamond Indicator is MT4 Indicator which can suggest signals for you while on MT4. The indicator is created with Non Lag Bollinger Bands strategy for the best entries. This is a system to target 10 to 20 pips per trade. The indicator will give alerts on the pair where signal was originated including timeframe. If signal sent, you then enter your trade and set the recommended pips target. You can as well trail your trades or simply exit the trade upon new opposite signal detected. See screenshots below!!

Symbols: All symbols on MT4

Timeframe Recommended: M30, H1 and H4

This Indicator track the trend beginning and its ending exactly as the Bollinger Bands does. When the candlesticks break the BB Upper Line it will give a SELL Trade and when it break the Lower Line it will give BUY Trade

With these functions, the MagicBB Diamond Indicator is a powerful tool for trading.

Get the MT5 Version here





Due to its alerts functions and simple appearance on the chart, even beginners can easily learn how to use it without any challenges

Notification Settings: Audible Alert : Send Alert on Metatrader 4 Terminal(Turn True/False)



Push Notifications: Send Alert to your mobile phone (Turn True/False)



Email Alert: Send Alert to your Email address (Turn True/False)



