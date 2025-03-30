A fully automatic expert

Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence

All trades have profit and loss limits







Attributes:

Usable:

in currency pair: EURUSD

in time frame: M30

on Account type: Any

in various brokers

in prop companies

with minimum capital ($100)

with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 40)

in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules)

With:

TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)

sufficient and simple settings

guide files for correct and fast use

several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc...

Built:

by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)

by an experienced and professional team

with the most accurate data from major brokers

Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.

Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders

Minimum tested capital

100$

Minimum tested leverage

1:40

Best brokers for this expert

Big and well-known brokers

Best currency pairs for this expert

EURUSD Best time frames for this expert

M30 Account type

Any, Lower spreads are better

VPS

Preferred, but not mandatory

Settings

Default or settings we have put in the blog



Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.











Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:



Free indicators: 3

Custom indicators created by our team: 1

Patterns: 3

Data from major brokers: 1

Others: 3

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.

Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.

If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.











Useful links:















Settings:



Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.

Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.

MetaTrader Notification: If you want to receive an alarm in MetaTrader after each trade, enable this option.





Mobile Notification: If you want to receive an alarm in Mobile after each trade, enable this option.





Magic Number: This setting is useful for you if you use several Expert Advisors in one MetaTrader at the same time.





Comment: This setting is useful for you if you use several Expert Advisors in one MetaTrader at the same time.













Frequently Asked Questions:



Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?

It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.



How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)

The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is different.



What is the average number of trades?

The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.

For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.

Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.



In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?

All calculations are based on points.



Can this expert be used in other symbols?

You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed



Are the updates free?

Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.



Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?

This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.



If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.









