EA Safe Scalper is an advanced expert advisor for MT4 that based on WPR & Stochastic indicators. it determines overbought/oversold points and open safe & reliable orders.

Our greatest effort in making this expert has been to protect your capital.

There Is No Martingale No Grid!

--- Contact me in messages for free gift after purchase! ---





Recommended Symbols: NQ100(Nasdaq) - XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframes: H1 - M5 Parameters:

slippage: max slippage

magic number: unique number to determine EA orders

comment: special comment for EA orders

fixed lot size: fixed lot size for each order(ignored if auto lot size as enabled)

auto lot size: if enabled increases order lot size based on your balance

free balance for each 0.01 lot size: calculate auto lot size

take profit: orders TP in pip

space: reduce same signals (minimum pips between same signals buy or sell)

start hour: start EA work

end hour end EA work

Advantage of EA Safe Scalper: