Long Candle

A LONG CANDLE SEARCH INDICATOR.
This indicator will allow you to quickly find a candle that differs from others, namely its long one.

When the price moves out of the "flat" momentum, it indicates that the trend wants to change. So it's time to enter into a deal!

Keep in mind that not all arrows guarantee you an excellent entry point. Before opening a deal, make sure that the price has broken out of the flat.
You can also resort to other indicators.

I'll show you good entry points in the screenshot.



Recommendations:
The larger the timeframe, the stronger the pattern.
But you can also control several timeframes (for example, D1 and H1).

Added "Divider" to the input parameters.
The default value is 1.5, but you can change it as you want.
The higher the value, the fewer arrows there are.



Sincerely, NoVak Production.
